The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team jumped up quickly on Springfield. grabbing a 79-60 win Monday night at McDonough Gymnasium.
Owen Traynor had a career night for the Mounties, scoring 40 points, including seven 3s. Jake Williams had 18 points and 15 rebounds.
MSJ led 20-5 after one quarter. Springfield had a spirited effort in the second half, but couldn't overcome the early deficit.
"We have to be better defensively and learn how to close out games," said Mounties coach Chris Charbonneau.
Sam Presch had 25 points for Springfield, followed by 17 from Tanner Gintof and 12 from Luke Stocker.
MSJ (13-2) is at rival Fair Haven on Thursday. Springfield (1-15) hosts Hartford on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 72, Granville 44
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys basketball team bounced back from a loss on Saturday to beat Granville 72-44 Monday night.
The big quarters for the Slaters were the first, where they outscored the Golden Horde 24-5, and the third, where Fair Haven put up 25 points.
Sam Barber led the Slaters with 19 points, including 10 in the opening quarter. Sawyer Ramey added 14, Brandon Eastman had 12 and Joe Buxton had 10. Ten different guys scored for Fair Haven.
Caleb Nelson led Granville with 16 points.
Fair Haven (12-4) hosts MSJ on Thursday.
BF 66, Mill River 26
NORTH CLARENDON — The Bellows Falls boys basketball team has been rolling as of late. Mill River wasn't going to stop that roll, falling to the Teriers 66-26 Monday at Dean Houghton Gymnasium.
"(Bellows Falls) is very physical. They are a big team," said Mill River coach Ben Smith.
Patrick Barbour and Owen LaRoss had 15 points apiece for Bellows Falls. Connor Lopiccolo and Ryan Smith both had eight for the Minutemen.
Mill River (3-12) is at Rivendell on Thursday.
Long Trail 65, Westside 15
WEST RUTLAND — The Long Trail boys basketball team continued its special season, beating West Rutland 65-15 Monday night at Hinchey Gymnasium.
The Mountain Lions led 16-4 after one. Despite the score, it was in the first quarter where Westside coach Ali Mitchell felt her team played its best.
"We came out well in the first. We played much better defensively today," Mitchell said.
Tomasz Koc led LTS with 24 points and West Rutland's Jesse Flood had six.
The Golden Horde (0-16) host Leland & Gray on Wednesday.
Proctor 50, Arlington 39
PROCTOR — The Proctor boys basketball team has been looking for a signature win and Monday's 50-39 triumph over rival Arlington could be it.
"This is a good win for us. Arlington is a really good team," said Phantoms coach Jake Eaton. "Our defense gave us energy."
The Eagles led 19-17 in the opening half, but Proctor took control after the break.
Bryson Bourn led the Phantoms with 24 points and Levi Petit had 13 points. Jake Morse paced Arlington with 17 points.
Proctor improved to 9-7.
Poultney 44, Sharon 39
SHARON — Poultney was clinging to a 32-31 lead after the third quarter but played well down the stretch to fashion a 44-39 victory over Sharon Academy on Monday night.
Mason Boudreau had 13 points and Marcus Lewis 12 to shoulder most of the scoring for Poultney. Craig Baptie chipped in eight points and Dana Olden seven.
Riley Eastman led the Phoenix with 23 points.
The victory hikes the Blue Devils' record to 6-10.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
CU's Bailey honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - After an impressive week that led to a pair of Spartan victories, Castleton University women's basketball freshman Liz Bailey landed Little East Conference Co-Rookie of the Week honors, as announced by the league on Monday.
Bailey averaged 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game during a 2-1 week for CU. She scored a career-high 24 points while pulling down a career-best 15 rebounds in Castleton's 80-49 win over Plymouth State.
Bailey is the second Spartan to earn LEC Rookie of the Week accolades this season, joining teammate Ryleigh Coloutti who has won the award four times. Bailey shared honors this week with Keene State's Aryanna Murray.
The Spartans are back in action Tuesday night at Keene State at 5 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Trempner tabbed
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Castleton men's hockey forward Zach Trempner was named the New England Hockey Conference Rookie of the Week, as announced by the conference Monday afternoon.
With at least a goal in each of the last three games, Trempner is tied for second on the team with six on the season.
Harris honored
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — After tallying four goals in a 3-0 week for the Spartans, Castleton women's hockey's Emily Harris was named the New England Hockey Conference Player of the Week.
The sophomore concluded the regular season with career-bests in goals (9) and assists (8).
COLLEGE TRACK
Bostick tabbed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — JaQuincy Bostick of the Castleton University men's track and field program has been named Little East Conference Rookie Field Athlete of the Week, as announced by the conference Monday afternoon. It's Bostick's third time earning the honor this season.
The Rochester, N.Y. native broke his own program record in the triple jump Saturday at Middlebury College with a distance of 12.96 meters, placing second in the event. He also earned a fourth-place finish in the long jump at 6.21 meters. Bostick helped the Spartans place fifth in the meet
