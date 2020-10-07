WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Springfield football team ran into a tough Division I Hartford squad, falling 14-7 to the Hurricanes Wednesday night.
Sam Presch connected with Logan Roundy for Springfield’s touchdown.
The Hurricanes got on top 14-0 but the Cosmos sliced the lead to 14-7 before halftime.
The Cosmos made some strong pushes to tie it.
“They had two interceptions when we got down in the red zone,” Springfield coach Todd Aiken said.
The Cosmos had three interceptions of their own including one more by the ball-hawking Tanner Gintof who picked off three of Woodstock’s passes in the previous game.
The Cosmos do not have to wait long to get back at the Hurricanes. Hartford visits Springfield’s Brown Field on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
FOOTBALL
Windsor 34, BF 14
WESTMINSTER — The Windsor football team pushed its record to 3-1 Wednesday with a 34-14 win over Bellows Falls at Hadley Field.
GIRLS SOCCER
BBA 4, Rutland 1
MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton sophomore Charlotte Connolly has exploded onto the scene in Division I girls soccer and she was key in the Bulldogs’ 4-1 win against Rutland Wednesday night at Applejack Stadium.
Connolly put BBA on the board first, with a goal with 31:32 to play in the first half, before adding a second tally two minutes later. Connolly notched the hat trick late in the half.
Rutland got on the board late in the first half with Kendra Sabotka scoring, but the Bulldogs responded with a Rowan Russell goal.
BBA is 3-0, while Rutland drops to 1-2.
The Raiders host Mount Anthony on Friday and the Bulldogs host MAU on Tuesday.
Brattleboro 1,
Green Mountain 0
(Overtime)
BRATTLEBORO — In a defensive battle, it was an overtime winner that pushed Brattleboro past Green Mountain in girls soccer action Wednesday night.
Leland & Gray 3,
Bellows Falls 2
WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls girls soccer team regained respect after losing last week by five goals to Leland & Gray, this time losing 3-2 to the Rebels on Tuesday.
The Terriers came out fast and Breanna Stockman opened the scoring from a corner by Izzy Stack.
Leland and Gray pulled one back when Abby Towle found herself alone 12 yards out and put it in the roof of the net.
In the second half, the Terriers’ constant pressure paid off with 19 minutes left, Jenna Dolloph squeezed a ball from Emma Graham between the post and the goalkeeper.
Then, with 4 minutes remaining, Ansley Henderson hit a snapshot and it bounced over the outstretched hands of Corina Mitchell for the winner.
BF fall to 0-4 and is at Rivendell on Saturday at 3 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
BF 4, Hartford 2
WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls field hockey hiked its record to 4-0 on Wednesday with the goals coming from four different players, Grace Bazin, Maya Waryas, Jules McDermid and Sadie Scott.
AUTO RACING
Sunoco World Series
THOMPSON, Conn. — Some of New England’s top weekly competitors will arrive at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park looking to chase more than $16,000 in purses as part of the 58th annual Sunoco World Series from Friday to Sunday.
The Sunoco Modifieds, Twisted Tea SK Light Modifieds, Sam Adams Limited Sportsman and Mini Stocks will all hit the high-banks for their second races of the season. Although it looked like divisions might remain dark for the season, a new agreement with the American-Canadian Tour and Pro All Star Series leasing the track in the summer allowed these divisions to return and chase a lucrative payout to close the oval season at Thompson.
The World Series is well-known as the top short-track racing weekend in the New England region, and with 19 divisions set to compete again this year, fans won’t want to miss the action over three days in Connecticut.
The Sunoco Modifieds will race for $1,500 to win, while the Twisted Tea SK Light Modifieds will battle for a $350 winning prize. The Sam Adams Limited Sportsman winner’s value matches the SK Lights, with $350 on the line, and the Mini Stocks are set to tackle the track chasing $200 to win.
The lucrative purses include a total of $8,560 posted awards in the Sunoco Modifieds, a division that looks to steal the show as part of a busy Sunday.
The Mini Stocks are at the opposite end of the spectrum, opening the weekend with a 15-lap feature on Friday night, giving drivers the opportunity to prepare their car for the North East Mini Stock Tour race on Saturday night if they wish.
The Twisted Tea SK Light Modifieds are back for their own 20-lap race on Saturday night, with Josh Carey looking to repeat with his second career win.
Chasing more than $3,000 in posted awards, the Sam Adams Limited Sportsman return to the track looking to pick up on their intense battle from Sept. 3.
The Thompson Late Models can compete in the ACT-type Late Model open, a 75-lap feature on Saturday night, worth $2,000 to win.
The race pays a total of $17,040 in total purse value throughout the field, including lap money collected by some of the competitors and race teams.
Outside of the local divisions, the Sunoco World Series card includes countless other divisions across three days of racing from Friday to Sunday.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, ISMA Big Block Supermodifieds, Budweiser Modified Open, Pro All Star Series Super Late Models, 350 Supermodified Open, and NEMA Midgets are just some of the highlights on the busy card.
