WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Rutland girls hockey team couldn’t make it two wins a row, falling to Hartford 4-3 Wednesday afternoon at Barwood Arena.
Madelyn Durkee had her first career goal for the Hurricanes and Nedra Dwinell netted the game-winner.
Alexis Patterson, Alyssa Kennedy and Izzy Crossman scored for the Ravens, with Elizabeth Cooley, Sydney Wood and Ella Lowkes picking up assists.
Sierra McDermott made 13 saves for Rutland in goal.
The Ravens (1-3) host Burr and Burton on Saturday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 5, Castleton 0
The Norwich men’s hockey team picked up its first official win of the abbreviated 2021 season, besting Castleton 5-0 Wednesday night at Spartan Arena.
The Cadets wasted little time taking control of play. Within the first two minutes of play, Norwich’s Brent Rickett put his side ahead off an assist from Noah Williams and Logan vande Meerakker.
With 16:11 in the first, Cale List scored off an assist from Maxime Borduas and Felix Brassard.
Both goals were their first collegiate goals. The shots on goal were just about even in the first period with Norwich holding the one-shot edge.
The Cadets had a 5-on-3 advantage with about six minutes left in the second period, but the Spartans did a good job of killing off both penalties and the period went scoreless.
Norwich added an insurance goal in the third period from Michael Green on an assist from Philip Elgstam and List coming 43 seconds into a powerplay.
Elgstam got on the board himself midway through the period. Michael Korol added the final Cadet goal in the game’s final minute.
Drennen Atherton made 26 saves for Norwich, while Kyle Alaverdy made 22 for the Spartans.
Castleton (0-5) and Norwich (1-0) meet again on Friday, with a 5 p.m. puck drop at Spartan Arena.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Norwich 80, NVU-Johnson 46
JOHNSON — The Norwich University women’s basketball team picked up its second straight win against Northern Vermont University-Johnson, winning 80-46 Wednesday night.
The Cadets jumped out to a 10-point lead after one quarter and built it to 19 by halftime. Norwich outscored the Badgers by 15 in the second half to win running away.
Five Norwich players scored in double figures. Riley Bennett led the way with 19 points, followed by Kailynne Frederick with 14, Caileigh Travers with 13, Emily Schromm with 11 and Rachel Botala with 10.
Springfield High product Gabby Wardwell had a dominant performance in the losing effort for NVU, scoring 16 points and pulling down 17 rebounds. Ellery Kiefer added 12 points.
Turnovers were a big difference in the game. the Badgers had 27 turnovers to the Cadets’ five. Norwich took advantage with 28 points off NVU miscues.
Norwich (2-0) is at Castleton on Friday. NVU-Johnson (0-5) is at Clarkson on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brown’s 200th
When Twin Valley rallied from a 45-36 deficit heading into the fourth quarter for a 52-45 victory over Bellows Falls on Tuesday night, it was coach Chris Brown’s 200th career victory.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
McPherson honored
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wednesday afternoon, Hockey East announced its 2020-21 major award winners and first-year University of Vermont goaltender Jessie McPherson became the first-ever Catamount to be named Pro Ambitions Hockey East Rookie of the Year.
McPherson started in seven of Vermont’s 11 games in 2020-21, posting a 1.57 goals against average, .938 save percentage, and three shutouts. Her goals-against average was eighth-best in the NCAA.
She also earned Hockey East Rookie of the Week on Jan. 11 and the Hockey East Defensive Player of the Week on Jan. 5. She was named to the watch list for the inaugural Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award, as announced by the Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association. Last week, she earned a spot on the 2020-21 Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team.
WORLDS
UVM’s Patterson 27th
OBERSTDORF, Germany — University of Vermont product Scott Patterson was the top American finisher in Wednesday’s 15k freestyle race at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.
Patterson’s time of 36:22.9 was good for 27th overall and was 2:22 behind the winning time of Norway’s Hans Christer Holund.
Stratton Mountain School’s Simi Hamilton finished 31st, while Americans David Norris and Gus Schumacher were 34th and 51st respectively.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
KSC opener
KEENE — Keene State College has released its baseball schedule and the Owls will open the season on March 27 at UMass-Boston.
The Owls have three Otter Valley graduates on the roster: Nate Hudson, Pat McKeighan and Josh Beayon.
CORRECTIONThe names of Bob Hingston and Terry Harlow were omitted from the list of the Southern Vermont League’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipients in Wednesday’s edition.
