While an outdoor sport like Nordic skiing got competition started this week in the southern half of the state, indoor sports are still waiting for the go-ahead.
Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French noted during Gov. Phil Scott’s twice-weekly press conference on Friday that competition remains on hold.
“Not enough time has passed, however, to understand the impact of extended practices and team-based scrimmages on COVID cases and our required quarantines,” French said.
Scott was asked what the state is looking for in the data to start up games.
“We’re being cautious,” Scott said. “We opened the next phase up and we want to make sure that there’s not any negative effect on that.
“We’re also somewhat watching collegiate sports, which we’ve seen there has been some transmission between players on that level. It all factors in.
“I know people are anxious. I know people are frustrated. I know this is important to kids. It’s important to all of us to get back to normal. We just don’t want to make any missteps.”
State Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine added, “We are seeing some cases even in the practice environment. It doesn’t mean there’s epidemics and outbreaks, but there are cases, so that’s noteworthy and it reflects what’s going on in the environment around us. We need a little more time in terms of the incubation period of the virus.”
Levine mentioned the mental health piece as well.
“Mental health is a real significant concern nationwide in this pandemic. We all recognize the significant impact mental health is having on the population at large.
“Frequently, when we hear from parents, from coaches, and occasionally from the students themselves, mental health is really listed as the core issue that we should be remedying by returning everybody to competitions that they’re missing.
“We hear your voices and we empathize tremendously and we recognize how big a problem this is. We integrate that concern into the full picture.”
Teams have been allowed to practice since Dec. 26 and were given the go-ahead for limited contact practices on Jan. 18.
Outdoor snow sports, such as Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing and snowboarding, have been allowed to have competition for two weeks now.
Scott also discouraged people from having Super Bowl or Daytona 500 parties.
HOCKEY
Youth hockey
On Friday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced an extension of the suspension of interstate youth hockey competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey leagues through at least March 31, 2021.
The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.
The states previously announced a regional suspension through at least January 31, 2021 due to coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities.
Norwich pause
NORTHFIELD — On Thursday, the Norwich University athletic department announced a pause in athletic activities for its men’s and women’s programs until at least Feb. 3 due to an increase in the number of positive cases within the Norwich campus community.
Norwich winter varsity sports teams will not begin practice until Feb. 3 at the earliest, pending the status of COVID-19 cases on campus at that time.
Norwich University officials, in conjunction with local health officials, will continue to closely monitor the situation to inform next steps. The priority will remain the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff.
The pause will impact the Castleton men’s and women’s hockey teams. The Spartan men and women were scheduled to play the Cadets in a home-and-home series on Feb. 5 and 6, but games for both teams have been postponed.
The Castleton men are slated to begin their season Saturday at Babson, while the women are now scheduled to open Feb. 12 against Norwich at home.
SNOW SPORTS
Stowe race canceled
STOWE — The Castleton men’s Alpine ski team was scheduled to compete at Stowe Mountain in FIS giant slalom action on Friday, but that was canceled due to conditions.
The Alpine women are at Burke Mountain on Saturday for two slalom races.
World Cup
Stratton Mountain skier Jessie Diggins added another notch to her dominant FIS World Cup cross country skiing season by winning the women’s 10k freestyle race in Falun, Sweden.
Diggins finished in 23:35.9, which was 2.1 seconds better than Norway’s Johaug. Sweden’s Ebba Andersson rounded out the podium.
Dartmouth College product Rosie Brennan finished eighth with a time of 24:35. American teammate Sadie Maubet Bjornsen was 10th.
Middlebury College’s Sophia Lauki was 41st, University of Vermont’s Caitlin Patterson was 42nd, Stratton’s Katherine Ogden and Julia Kern was 48th and 55th respectively and SMS teammate Alayna Sonnesyn was 58th.
Diggins starts first in Saturday’s 10k classic mass start, Brennan in third, Maubet Bjornsen in 24th, Ogden in 38th, Patterson in 39th, Lauki in 58th and Sonnesyn in 59th.
In Friday’s men’s 15k freestyle, Gus Schumacher was the top American finishing ninth with a time of 33:50.7.
UVM product Scott Patterson was 15th and Stratton’s Simi Hamilton was 32nd. Three other Americans competed with David Norris 40th, Hunter Wonders 52nd and Kevin Bolger 61st.
Scott Patterson starts Saturday’s 15k classic mass start in 57th.
The weekend wraps up with sprint classic races on Sunday.
Stratton Winter Sports Club’s Dylan Udolf is competing in a men’s parallel slalom race on Saturday in Moscow, Russia.
Green Mountain Valley School’s Benjamin Ritchie is competing in a men’s slalom race on Saturday in Chamonix, France.
Biathlon action is well underway in Duszniki Zdroj, Poland. On Wednesday, Rutland High product Chloe Levins finished 81st in the 15k individual competition. Brattleboro’s Hallie Grossman was 84th.
Levins had a strong effort on Friday, taking 44th in the 7.5k sprint competition. Grossman was 85th.
Levins is back in action on Saturday in the 10k pursuit and the week wraps up on Sunday with mixed relay competition.
AUTO RACING
Rutland’s McPhee 19th
OCALA, Fla. — Rutland’s 16-year-old Shawn McPhee is off to a solid start at Bubba Raceway Park. He had a good qualifying run on Thursday to earn his way into the 26-car field and then placed 19th in the feature of the Short Track Super Series. on Friday
Bradford’s Kevin Chaffee had a strong race, placing seventh.
