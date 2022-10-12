CHESTER — Green Mountain's 1-0 victory over Rivendell in girls soccer on Wednesday was a great win for the Chieftains. Yet, it paled in comparison to the cause that the game was played for.
The Chieftains and Raptors played the contest to bring awareness about juvenile diabetes and the Green Mountain team raised somewhere around $4,000 for the cause.
"That is awesome," GM coach Carolynn Hamilton said.
Green Mountain and Rivendell each have a player on their team inflicted with juvenile diabetes.
Money from the concessions went to the cause as did donations that were made at the game. The Green Mountain players also worked hard in the communities of Ludlow, Chester and Cavendish to raise money.
Kyra Burbela scored the goal with Riley Paul assisting. The score came at the 28:45 mark of the first half.
Green Mountain (6-5) outshot the Raptors 14-5 but Chieftain goalkeeper Luna Burkland had to make a tough save near the end of the game to preserve the victory.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bratt 2, Springfield 2
SPRINGFIELD — It wasn't a loss. But Wednesday's 2-2 overtime tie against Brattleboro was another step for the Springfield High field hockey program.
"It was my first non-loss," said second-year coach Alex Nikolovski.
"I am so proud of this team."
Maddie Clark, the only player honored for the Cosmos on Senior Day, got one of Springfield's goals and Marthe Fiolka had the other. Fiolka also assisted Clark's goal.
Springfield's talented exchange student Fiolka was injured in the first 3 seconds of the overtime and was not cleared to return.
Playing without her, the Cosmos were able to keep the Colonels off the scoreboard during the 10 minutes of extra time.
Molly Tennis was largely responsible for that by making three saves right on te goal line during the overtime for the Cosmos.
Springfield goalie Zada Grant was also spectacular and made 10 saves in the last quuaretr alone.
"Zada played phenomenal again," Nikolovski said.
Nikolovski loved seeing her Cosmos crying after the game.
"It means they care. They have the heart of a champion," the coach said.
Windsor 1, Fair Haven 0
WINDSOR — The Windsor field hockey team might be rounding into form at just the right time. The Yellow Jackets blanked Fair Haven on Wednesday at the MacLeay-Royce Complex 1-0.
The Jacks struck early with Gabby Gilbert scoring within the first five minutes after a penalty corner.
"It is such a long bus ride to Windsor. The first 10 minutes we still had our bus legs," Fair Haven coach Allison Resnick said.
Fair Haven dominated the game as is indicated by he Slaters' 9-2 edge in corners.
It was the Slaters' third game in five days. Despite being tired, Resnick felt her team gave a supreme effort.
"They left everything on the field," she said.
The victory lifts the Jacks' record to 4-7 and the Slaters fall to 6-5-1.
BBA 0, Essex 0
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton and Essex field hockey teams played to a 0-0 tie on Wednesday at Taylor Field.
BBA goalie Delana Underwood had 12 saves and Hornets goalie Adowyn Bryne had five saves
"This was a very exciting, fast-paced game of field hockey," said Bulldogs coach Barb Miceli.
BBA (6-4-1) is home on Saturday against Hartford at 11 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
MSJ 8, Sharon 2
SHARON — The defending state champion Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team went to halftime trailing Sharon Academy 2-1 and then MSJ put together the half that coach Josh Souza has been waiting for. It resulted in an 8-2 victory for the Mounties.
Ryan LaForest and Narven Paul had three goals apiece for MSJ.
LaForest started the scoring, putting the Mounties on top. He unloaded a shot and then allowed his momentum to get the rebound into the cage.
"Ryan LaForest set the tone for the game single-handedly," Souza said.
But the Phoenix retaliated in a big way. Caleb Benjamin scored two goals and Sharon took the 2-1 lead into the break.
Marquise Reed knotted the score for the Mounties.
Then came something straight out of Ripley's Believe it or Not. Paul scored two goals directly off his corner kicks. Those were sandwich around another goal by Reed.
LaForest then completed his hat trick to extend the margin to 6-2.
Paul then completed his hat trick and Brian Pierce knocked in the final goal.
"I didn;t see that second half coming," Sousa said.
"When they trustin possession and don't panic, they play really nice soccer."
The Mounties will take a 5-6 record into Saturday's Jimmy T Memorial Showcase where they will meet Proctor at Taranovich Field in Pittsford.
MEN'S SOCCER
Keene State 4, CU 3
CASTLETON — A two-goal advantage in the first half keyed the Keene State men's soccer team in a 4-3 win against Castleton University Wednesday night at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The Owls were up 3-1 at the half.
Adolphe Alfani, Gonzalez Arakaza and Jacob Barth had the Spartan goals.
Castleton (3-7-2) is at Plymouth State on Saturday.
WOMEN"S SOCCER
CU 1, Keene State 0
KEENE, N.H. — Rylee Pepin scored the only game's goal in the second half to give the Castleton University women's soccer team a victory over Keene State in a Little East Conference game.
Alex Benfatti made five saves to earn the shutout.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Keene State 3, CU 0
KEENE, N.H. — Keene State grabbed a 3-0 sweep against the Castleton University women's volleyball Wednesday night.
The set scores were 25-13, 25-13 and 25-19.
Hailey Martinovich had a team-high seven kills and five aces in the loss for CU.
