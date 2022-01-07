PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University men’s hockey team gave up a two-goal edge in the second period and fell in overtime to Johnson & Wales 5-4 Friday night.
Kevin Bite wasted little time in overtime, scoring the game-winner 19 seconds into the period.
The teams traded momentum in the early going. The Wildcats opened the scoring with a goal from Austin Withycombe and the Spartans responded with a goal from Calvin Moise, unassisted with 6:55 in the first.
Less than two minutes after the equalizer, Adam Krofchalk pushed JWU ahead, and late in the period, Kalvin Kazeroid scored on the power play for CU on an assist from Moise and Glenn Wiswell.
Nicolas Garneau gave Castleton a lead with 15:22 to play in the second on an assist from Hunter Sarro and Zach Papapetros and Sam Rennert pushed the advantage to two goals on an assist from Conner Ladabouche and Grady Birk.
The Wildcats responded quickly after the two goals with a goal from Carter Elrod and got the tying goal with less than five minutes in regulation from Kodi Legassie.
Castleton is at UMass Boston on Saturday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Hobart 4, Norwich 3
GENEVA, N.Y. — In a battle of top Division III men’s hockey teams, Hobart College beat Norwich University 4-3 Friday night in overtime.
The Statesman’s Aaron Maguyon netted the game-winner in the overtime period.
Norwich trailed 2-1 heading into the third period, but got a pair of goals after going down 3-1 to force the extra period.
The Cadets got goals from Callum Jones, Noah Williams and Clark Kerner.
Trinity 5, Midd 0
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Middlebury College men’s hockey team dropped a 5-0 NESCAC decision at Trinity on Friday.
The Panthers (1-5, 0-4) continue conference play on Saturday with a 4 p.m. road contest at Wesleyan.
Gerrard Maretta had a pair of goals for Trinity in the win.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
UConn 5, UVM 1
BURLINGTON — The tenth-ranked UConn Huskies women’s hockey team had four different goal scorers Friday night as they defeated Vermont 5-1 in Hockey East action from Gutterson Fieldhouse.
UVM’s lone goal came from Theresa Schafzahl.
The teams meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Burlington.
Norwich 3, WS 2
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University women’s ice hockey team opened 2022 with a 3-2 overtime win over William Smith on Friday night at Kreitzberg Arena.
Senior defenseman Morgan Tefft scored the game-winning goal 20 seconds into overtime with a diving deflection off a pass from Julia Masotta to lift the Cadets to the dramatic victory and extend their New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) unbeaten streak to 57 straight games.
ALPINE SKIING
Team scores
PERU — The team scores from Thursday’s high school Alpine skiing opener at Bromley Mountain were made available on Friday.
BBA won in the girls team standings with 14 points, followed by Woodstock with 37, Mount St. Joseph with 55, Thetford with 59 and Hartford with 68.
Woodstock was the boys winner with 15 points, followed by BBA with 21, Thetford with 68, Hartford with 83, MSJ with 87 and Mill River with 111.
As reported in the Friday edition, the individual winners were Burr and Burton’s Alex Faucher in the girls race and Woodstock’s Bode Wood in the boys race.
Other local standouts were MSJ’s Taylor Blodorn was second in the girls race and Otter Valley’s Ella Brytowski was third. Green Mountain’s Leo Fehrenbach was fourth in the boys race.
H.S. SPORTS
Postponements
The Rutland boys basketball team’s away game at Windsor, the Green Mountain boys basketball team’s home game against Mill River, the Poultney boys basketball team’s home game against Proctor and the Fair Haven boys basketball team’s home game against Middlebury were postponed Friday night.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Midd 78, Amherst 64
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College men’s basketball team opened NESCAC play with a 78-64 victory over visiting Amherst on Friday in the 75th all-time meeting between the teams.
With the win, the Panthers extend their win streak to eight as they improve to 10-2 on the season.
Both teams are back in action on Saturday with Middlebury hosting Hamilton at 3 p.m., and the Mammoths (8-3, 0-1) taking on No. 17 Williams on the road.
Friday’s game was tied 31-31 at the half, but the Panthers outscored Amherst by 14 after the break to secure the win.
Sam Stevens led Middlebury with 28 points and Alex Sobel had 24 points.
NORDIC SKIING
CGRP sweeps
Caitlin Patterson captured her second national title in five days and Adam Martin won the men’s race Thursday, giving the Craftsbury Green Racing Project a sweep of the classic distance events at the 2022 U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships in Utah.
Patterson followed up her victory in Sunday’s freestyle sprints by crossing the line in 28 minutes, 12 seconds during the women’s 10-kilometer interval-start event. She had no trouble holding off Stratton Mountain School T2 athlete Katharine Ogden, who placed second in 29:05.4 after returning from the Tour de Ski. Patterson, a 2018 Olympian, went 4-for-4 during the 2018 national championships.
Martin posted a winning time of 39:18 in the 15k men’s race at the Soldier Hollow venue. The 27-year-old was fourth during the 30k skate race at nationals. Scott Patterson, Caitlin’s younger brother, earned another podium appearance by placing second. He was 48.9 seconds off the winning pace. Rising World Cup standout JC Schoonmaker was third, trailing Martin by 52.9 seconds.
Leading the way for the Craftsbury women along with Caitlin Patterson were Alexandra Lawson (fifth, 29:34.5), Margie Freed (12th, 30:07.2), Annika Landis (14th, 30:14) and Michaela Keller-Miller (17th, 30:34.9). Stratton’s top skiers were Evelina Sutro (18th, 30:51.1) and Miley Bletzer (80th, 36:07.2).
Kate Oldham (23rd, 31:25.1) and Quincy Massey-Bierman (52nd, 33:50.7) competed for Middlebury College. Racing for the UVM women were Annie McColgan (22nd, 31:18.8), Anna Bizyukova (26th, 31:29.5) and Waverly Gebhardt (48th, 33:26.9).
Waterbury’s Ava Thurston placed 30th in 31:39.6. The Dartmouth College standouts included Wheelock’s Nina Seeman (32nd, 31:44.3), Middlesex racer Rena Schwartz (34th, 31:55.1) and Jay’s Callie Young (39th, 32:17.7).
