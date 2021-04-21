CASTLETON — Snow covered Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium for the women’s lacrosse matchup between Castleton and Keene State College Wednesday afternoon.
The Spartans’ Madelyn Cote scored the game’s first goal, assisted by Maddie Brasser, but that was the last time CU was ahead, as the Owls won 16-4.
Keene rattled off the next seven goals, before the Spartans’ Kimberly McCarthy scored from a Ryanne Mix feed.
Cote and McCarthy scored one apiece the rest of the first half to complete the Castleton scoring.
Ali Daisy led the Owls with six goals and Brigid Casey scored four times. Casey also had five assists.
Raven Payne made 13 saves for the Spartans.
Castleton (3-7) hosts Western Connecticut on Saturday.
TRACK & FIELD
RHS-MAU dual
The Rutland track and field team hosted Mount Anthony for a dual meet on Tuesday.
The Patriots took home the team win for both boys and girls. The MAU boys had the 75-42 points advantage and the Patriot girls won 85-15.
Starting on the boys side, there was a tight battle in the 100-meter race. The Ravens’ Slade Postemski edged out MAU’s Gavin Johnson by 0.06 seconds. Postemski finished in 11.92 seconds, a new personal best for the junior. Postemski also won the long jump.
The Rutland boys were strong in the distance races. The Ravens’ Matthew Reveal won the 800 by more than a minute over MAU’s Connor Randall. Brady Geisler bested teammate Owen Dube-Johnson in the 1500 and Karver Butler took top honors in the 3000.
MAU’s Brady Beaudoin won the 200 and Andrew Ponessi won the 400.
The Patriots won the majority of the field events. Isaiah Brunache won the shot put and discus and Johnson won the javelin.
Josiah Durfee, Brooks Robson, Kaiden Simpson, the MAU 4x400 relay and the Rutland 4x800 relay won uncontested competitions.
The Patriots had a lot more athletes competing than Rutland did on the girls side, and as such, they picked up most of the wins.
The Ravens’ lone girls win came from sophomore Cheyenne Braley who won the long jump with a jump of 11-feet, 4.5-inches.
MAU’s Sadie Korzec won the 100 over teammate Ella Cichanowski and Braley. Cichanowski won the 200 over Braley and Rutland’s Calle Alexander.
Ella’s sister Chloe Cichanowski bested Alexander by 2.91 seconds in the 400. MAU’s Maggie Payne won the 800 race. Eden White won the 1500 uncontested.
The Patriots’ Nikita Noyes-Martel won the 100m and 300m hurdles. MAU’s Morgan Washburn won the shot put and discus. Braley was second in discus. MAU’s River Scoggins and Maya Davis won the high jump and javelin respectively.
BOYS TENNIS
RHS, WUHS
WOODSTOCK — The Rutland-Woodstock boys tennis match scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due to inclement weather.
Rutland is at St. Johnsbury on Saturday at 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Postponements
The Green Mountain-Mill River and West Rutland-Woodstock softball games were postponed on Wednesday, due to inclement weather.
The Chieftains and Minutemen moved their game to Thursday. Green Mountain was the original host, but Mill River will now be hosting. The May 11 game scheduled to be played in North Clarendon will now be played in Chester.
Windsor 25, BBA 0
MANCHESTER — The Windsor softball team started its season with a bang, besting Burr and Burton 25-0 on Tuesday.
Windsor got a complete game on the mound from Peyton Richardson. Hannah Wood went 4-for-5 with two triples and a home run.
For BBA, Lexi Lacoste, Bailey Gilliam, Skyler Smith and Rowan Perry all singled. Skyler Dotson and Samantha Cook split time on the mound.
“BBA pitchers struggled to get the ball over the plate consistently,” said Bulldogs coach Nancy Sheldon.
BBA is at Leland and Gray on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.