CHICAGO — U-32 athlete Owen Kellington helped his team to its first baseball state championship in program history this spring and he can add another honor to elite high school career.
In its 36th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade announced Kellington as its 2020-21 Gatorade Vermont Baseball Player of the Year on Tuesday.
Kellington is the first Gatorade Vermont Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from U-32.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior right-handed pitcher and shortstop led the Raiders to a 14-3 record and the Division II state championship this spring.
The state’s No. 1 draft prospect as ranked by Perfect Game, Kellington compiled a 7-0 record on the mound with a 0.22 ERA and 133 strikeouts against just eight walks in 49 innings.
An extraordinary 91 percent of all outs he recorded came by strikeout. At the plate, he posted a .667 batting average with seven home runs, 32 runs scored and 26 RBI.
“Owen Kellington is a tremendous presence on the mound,” said U-32 head coach Geoff Green, in a Gatorade press release. “His ability to throw multiple pitches for strikes at high velocity allows him to control each at-bat the opposing team has against him.
“His approach at the plate has evolved significantly, to the point where he is hitting the ball with authority to all fields.”
Kellington has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball on scholarship at the University of Connecticut this fall.
Kellington joins recent Gatorade Vermont Baseball Players of the Year Jack Ambrosino (2019-20, South Burlington High School), Ian Parent (2018-19, Champlain Valley Union High School), Nick Fitzgerald (2017-18, Lamoille Union High School), and Jordy Allard (2016-17, Hartford High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
AMERICAN LEGION
BF 4, Rutland 3
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls Post 37 got up early and held on to beat Rutland Post 31 4-3 Tuesday night at Hadley Field.
Bellows Falls scored one run in the first and tacked on three runs in the third. Rutland responded with a run in the fourth and got two runs off an Alex Polli single in the fifth. Post 31 was threatening in the sixth, but couldn’t push the equalizer across.
“Both teams played well. (Bellows Falls) got up early, but we battled,” said Rutland coach Mike Howe.
Matt Hayes was effective pitching for Post 37 and McGregor Vancor came on to close the door in the seventh.
Taylor Therriault started on the hill for Rutland.
“(Taylor) pitched well and gave us a chance to win,” Howe said.
Dylan Merrow and Elliott Graham had big doubles for Bellows Falls in the winning effort.
Rutland is 2-3 in league play and 3-4 overall. Post 31 is back in action on Thursday with a doubleheader at Manchester.
BOYS SOCCER
Barton retiring
TOWNSHEND — Chris Barton is retiring as the boys soccer coach at Leland & Gray after 25 years.
Barton’s son Riley Barton graduated from L&G this year and finished as the program’s all-time leading goal scorer.
Barton is a Proctor High School graduate.
HOCKEY
Saving NEK arena
LYNDON CENTER — The Northeast Kingdom’s Fenton Chester Arena is in danger of closing due to the pandemic. As the home of multiple youth, high school and adult hockey and skating programs, the uncertainty of the future is concerning to the thousands of recreational skaters of all ages that use the facility.
Rescue Ice Hockey in the Northeast Kingdom — RINK, Inc. launched a GoFundMe to rescue the Fenton Chester Arena.
“There is no other skating facility within an hour of Fenton Chester Arena and after the NEK’s teams and skaters were displaced to alternate arenas last season it is apparent that Fenton Chester is essential to continue the proud skating and hockey tradition in the Northeast Kingdom. Even if traveling was an option alternate arenas lack the ice time to absorb our programs and outdoor rinks cannot reliably provide the necessary ice.” writes the GoFundMe organizer.
The fundraising goal of $35,000 will go towards paying for start-up and initial operating costs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NU alum to BU
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University women’s ice hockey assistant coach Mollie Fitzpatrick is stepping down from her post to join the Boston University women’s ice hockey coaching staff.
Fitzpatrick has served as the assistant coach for the past six seasons, helping lead Norwich to the 2018 NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey National Championship title under Mark Bolding.
Fitzpatrick has spent 11 of the last 13 years in Northfield, playing women’s ice hockey and lacrosse from 2008 to 2012 and then serving as an admissions counselor for one year after graduating in May 2012.
Fitzpatrick had an integral role in recruiting and coaching one of the most decorated players in NCAA Division III women’s hockey history in Amanda Conway for four years.
Conway became the program’s second Laura Hurd Award, National Player of the Year award winner and first three-time All-American. She finished her career third on the NCAA all-time goals list and tied for fourth in points.
Fitzpatrick has recruited three AHCA All-Americans during her time at Norwich and in 2019-20, coached the 12th-ranked penalty kill in NCAA Division III. The Cadets led the country with eight shorthanded goals, nearly eclipsing the amount of goals they surrounded while down a player.
Fitzpatrick skated in 70 career games at Norwich, totaling six goals and 13 assists for 19 points splitting time between defense and forward. In her senior season, she established career highs with four goals and five assists for nine points in 22 games played.
She was a two-sport athlete at Norwich, also excelling on the lacrosse field. She helped guide Norwich to three straight Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) Tournament Championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances, while scoring 80 goals and 30 assists for 110 points.
