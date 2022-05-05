Alyssa Kennedy looked like an ace on Thursday, throwing a two-hitter for the Rutland softball team in a 13-0 win in five innings against rival Fair Haven.
The Raiders broke the game open with a seven-run third inning after scoring one in the first and three in the second.
Samera Rideout homered in the win, while Kennedy and McDermott drove in early runs. Katelyn Velde had a pair of bunt hits for Rutland.
Rutland (4-3) is at Hartford on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
OV 14, Hartford 4
BRANDON — The red hot Otter Valley softball team won its fifth consecutive game on Thursday, beating Hartford 14-4.
OV pitcher Riley Keith was masterful, striking out 14 and surrendering only two hits. All the runs off her were unearned.
Ryleigh LaPorte drew four walks and scored three runs and Keith contributed a three-run double to a seven-run sixth inning.
Mackenzie McKay had two base hits for the 5-2 Otters who gun for that sixth straight win on Saturday against West Rutland.
Green Mt. 17, WRV 3
CHESTER — The Green Mountain softball team cruised to a 17-3 win in five innings against White River Valley on Thursday afternoon.
Riley Paul tripled to send the game in five innings. The Chieftains' other extra-base hit was a Kim Cummings double.
Brie Howe-Lynch was dominant in the circle for GM, allowing just one hit and striking out five.
Green Mountain (3-4) hosts rival Bellows Falls on Tuesday.
BF 12, LG 4
WESTMINSTER — The bats were hot in a 12-4 win for the Bellows Falls softball team against Leland & Gray on Thursday.
Hailee Henslee drove in three and Jenna Dolloph drove in two for the Terriers. Aliya Farmer and Izzy Stoodley combined for 10 strike outs.
BASEBALL
Hartford 6, OV 5
(10 Innings)
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Zach Johnson sent Hartford fans home happy with his walk-off RBI single to right in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Hurricanes a 6-5 victory over Otter Valley.
Fraser Pierpont went all 10 innings for the Otters and none of the runs off him were earned. He struck out six.
Luca Polli went 4-for-5 for the Otters and Ben Adams added two hits and two RBIs. The Otters pounded out 11 hits.
The Otters take at 4-6 record to Rutland's Giorgetti Park on Tuesday.
MSJ 7, Poultney 5
Mount St. Joseph went into the bottom of the sixth inning trailing Poultney 5-2 but out together a four-run inning to take the lead in a 7-5 victory.
Kyle Costales had the big hit in that inning for the Mounties, a two-run single.
Braeden McKeighan pitched the complete-game victory and struck out six.
Costales, Dom Valente and Chase Wiegers had two hits apiece for the Mounties and David Franzoni had a base hit an an RBI.
The Mounties take a 4-2 record to Arlington on Saturday where the game time has been moved up to 11 a.m.
GM 9, Springfield 7
SPRINGFIELD — Thursday's baseball game was tied 6-6 in the top of the seventh when Green Mountain got a run on a bases-loaded walk and then Kagan Hance slapped a two-run single to give the Chieftains a 9-6 lead over Springfield.
The Cosmos did score one in the bottom of the seventh but GM was able to leave town with a 9-7 victory and 5-2 record.
Branden Rose started for the Chieftains and his brother Wyatt Rose earned the win in relief.
"They both pitched well," Green Mountain coach Matt McCarthy said.
Hance had two hits and three RBIs and Tanner Swisher had three hits for the Chieftains. Reid Hryckiewicz added two hits.
Riley Ward led the Cosmos with tree hits including a double and a home run. Teammate Carson Clark added two hits with a homer.
Proctor 16, Westside 6
(5 Innings)
PROCTOR — Proctor got that elusive first victory on Thursday, trimming rival West Rutland 16-6 in five innings.
"We played a pretty clean game. It was good to see the kids happy," Proctor coach Jeff Patch said.
Jacob Patch pitched the complete game for the Phantoms and notched 11 strikeouts, meaning that 11 of his 15 outs came via the strikeout.
Patch also had two hits including a triple and Dylan Aiker had two hits with a double.
Brogan Shehee had two base hits including the base hit that drove in the run to halt the game on the 10-run rule in the fifth.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rutland 13, Woodstock 9
Rutland was down a number of players between AP testing and illness but coach Matt Zmurko said a number of players pressed into service stepped up in a big way in Thursday's 13-9 victory over Woodstock in girls lacrosse action at Alumni Field.
Karsyn Bellomo was explosive with five goals and an assist and Mia Marsh added three goals.
Camryn Kinsman contributed two goals and an assist as did Kathryn Moore.
Elizabeth Cooley had two assists.
Freshman like Lanza Bellmo and Cassidy Wells helped to fill the void by the misting players and Amelia Marsh played a god amount of time in the net until regular goalie Olivia Calvin was able to arrive.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rutland 7, Bratt 0
BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland girls tennis tennis went on as the Raiders defeated Brattleboro 7-0 on Thursday.
Brattleboro had to forfeit several matches due to a lack of players.
Getting victories on the court for the Raiders were Olivia Shipley in the No. 1 singles spot, breezing to both wins 6-0, 6-0.
Anna Gallipo and Emma Barclay also won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0.
Arikka Patorti and Bethany Solari won in the No. 1 double spot, 6-4, 6-1.
Rutland will take a 6-1 record into Monday's match at Mount Anthony.
MSJ 5, Hartford 2
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Mount St. Joseph girls tennis team grabbed a 5-2 win against Hartford Thursday afternoon.
The Hurricanes had to forfeit two matches, but the Mounties won three of the other five matches.
MSJ got a 6-2, 6-2 win from Sophia Hussak at No. 1 singles, a 6-1, 6-2 win from Grace Courcelle at No. 4 singles and a 6-1, 6-1 win from Elizabeth Williams and Sarah Guerrier at No. 1 doubles.
BOYS TENNIS
Rutland 4, Brattleboro 3
The Rutland boys tennis team earned its first victory of the year on Thursday, edging Brattleboro 4-3.
Graham Seidner, Robin Rushing and Ben Cerreta notched the singles wins for Rutland.
All of those were hard-earned as each of the Raiders had to outlast their opponent in matches that went to the tiebreaker.
They still needed another win and the Raiders doubles team of Tanner Ciufu and Sebastian Pell provided it. Again, it did not come easy. They defeated Eben Wagner and Ben Berg 7-5-6-4.
Rutland coach Rob Purdy called it a "huge win."
The Raiders are 1-4.
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
OV 54, Middlebury 44
BRANDON — The Otter Valley Unified basketball team bested Middlebury 54-44 Thursday afternoon.
The game was tied heading into the fourth, but the Otters outscored the Tigers 18-8 in the final quarter.
It was Senior Night for Otter Valley so the team honored Evan Thomas, Hayden Bernhardt, Elijah Tucker, Isaac Derepentigny, Jade Flanders and Shannon Oudman-Blackwood. Middlebury seniors Ivy Doran, Sam Warren, Brittany Stone, Jae Davis and John Bergeron were also honored.
Derepentigny had a game high 22 points for OV. while Shannon Watson and Peyton Chisamore had 12 points each.
Jayden Mahoney had 12 points and Brittany Stone had eight for Middlebury.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
EastConn 6, CU 0
MANSFIELD, Conn. — The top-seeded Eastern Connecticut softball team bested No. 4 Castleton 6-0 in Little East Conference tournament action on Thursday.
EastConn belted three home runs in the win as Brooke Matyasovsky, Julia SanGiovanni and Morgan Bolduk went yard.
The Spartans had just five hits, with two coming from leadoff hitter Kate LaPan.
