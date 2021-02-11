SOUTH POMFRET — It was a different kind of Alpine ski meet but Rutland coach Dawn Adams gave the the race at Suicide Six high marks on Thursday.
Her Ravens were pulling out of the parking lot while some schools were still racing as contact was kept to a minimum.
“I thought it went very well. It was very well-organized. We only did one run. We thought we should make sure we could do a race with one run before we tried two,” Adams said.
It was a successful start to the season for Rutland. The Raven boys had the best team score with 20 points, inching out Woodstock by two. Burr and Burton and Thetford were third and fourth.
The Rutland girls were third, behind the Wasps and BBA.
The Ravens’ Brady Kenosh took home top honors in the boys race with a time of 27.13 seconds, besting Woodstock’s Aaron Wilson, who finished in 28.05.
Rutland’s Reed Martin was third, the Wasps’ Bode Wood was fourth and the Ravens’ Zachary Nelson was fifth.
Jack Wallace (13th) and Tom Goldberg (27th) were the other Rutland boys finishers.
Green Mountain’s Leo Schnipper was ninth and Mount St. Joseph’s Chase Wiegers was 15th and Brian Pierce was 22nd. Mill River’s Ethan Foley was 29th, while Jimmy Barrett was 31st and Eliot Mason was 32nd.
The Rutland girls were led by Lauren Solimano, who finished in 33.45 to claim seventh. MSJ’s Taylor Blodorn was a spot ahead of her in sixth with a time of 32.89.
The other Raven finishers were Adysen Kinsman (17th), Luci Horrocks (20th) and Paige Harned (21st).
Green Mountain’s Haley Racicot finished 11th.
Woodstock swept the podium with Amber Wood in first, Abigail Masillo in second and Chloe Masillo in third. BBA’s Bailey Gilliam and Christain Gregory rounded out the top five.
Adams said an event with two runs might be attempted on Feb. 26 when Burr and Burton Academy hosts a meet at Bromley Mountain.
No bibs were worn and skiers were assigned a number which they will carry throughout the season, another measure of COVID protocol.
NORDIC SKIING
RHS’s Geisler 7th
WOODSTOCK — Rutland Nordic skier Brady Geisler put together another strong performance on Wednesday in a classic race at Woodstock Nordic Center, finishing seventh.
Geisler was the top Ravens finisher with a time of 19:02.
Mount Anthony had the top two boys finishers, with Riley Thurber winning in 17:22 and Finn Payne taking second in 17:39, just one second faster than Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio. Brattleboro’s Nolan Holmes and Tenzin Mathes rounded out the top five.
Rutland’s Owen Dube-Johnson finished 13th in 18:52, while Phil Mahar was 14th. Max McCalla (21st), Caleb Dundas (22nd), Sam Kay (28th), Robin Rushing (37th) and Ethan Woodbury (38th) were the other Raven finishers.
Liam Murphy (39th) and Baker LaRock (40th) competed for Otter Valley.
MAU cruised to the team win with 20 points. Brattleboro was second, Rutland third and Burr and Burton fourth.
Annabelle Mahar was the lone Raven skier on the varsity girls side. She finished in 23rd with a time of 27:05.
The Otters’ Kelsey Adams was 28th and Sarah Calvin was 32nd.
The Patriots had the top finishers, with Maggie Payne first and Eden White second, followed by Woodstock’s Victoria Bassette and Brattleboro’s Ava Whitney and Katherine Normandeau.
MAU won as a team with 18 points, edging Brattleboro by eight. The Bulldogs were third.
Nordic teams are back in action for a skate race at Prospect Mountain on Wednesday.
WORLDS
Shiffrin 3rd
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Mikaela Shiffrin found the podium in her first outing at the FIS World Ski Championships on Thursday.
In the super G, Shiffrin’s time of 1:25.98 was good for third, behind Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami and Corrine Suter.
Manchester Center’s Alex Diebold was 23rd in Thursday’s World Snowboard Championships snowboard cross event in Sweden. Stratton Mountain School product Lindsey Jacobellis was ninth in the women’s competition.
At the Nordic Junior/U23 World Championships, Landgrove native Ben Ogden was third in qualifying for the men’s classic sprint. He finished 11th in the final.
Middlebury College’s Alexandra Lawson and Sophia Laukli were 40th and 53rd respectively in qualifying for the women’s classic sprint.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Soccer polls
BOSTON — The America East Conference released the results of the 2021 Men’s and Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Wednesday afternoon. The Catamounts were slated to finish ninth and recorded 20 points in the women’s preseason rankings and UVM was picked second on the men’s side.
The Catamount men earned their highest America East preseason ranking under head coach Rob Dow and best since 2016. UVM tallied 52 points behind preseason favorite New Hampshire with 63 points.
The Green and Gold posted an 11-6-1 record in 2019 and earned a share of the America East regular season title. Garrett Lillie is the top returning scorer after putting together an eight-point campaign as a sophomore. He netted two goals and was credited with four assists. Joe Morrison added seven points with two goals and three assists.
Montpelier native Joe Parento is one of eight Vermonters on UVM’s roster.
Vermont will get the 2021 campaign underway against UMass Amherst on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Reigning champion Stony Brook was the unanimous favorite for the women with 81 points and earned nine first-place votes. Hartford trailed in second place with 70 points and garnered the last first-place vote.
Despite a 3-10-3 record in 2019, the Catamounts had 14 matches that were decided by one goal or less. The Catamounts return their top two scorers from 2019 – Natalie Durieux and Cuttingsville’s Ella Bankert. Durieux paced the team with seven points on three goals and one assist. Bankert used a balanced attached of two goals and one assist for five points.
Otter Valley product Olivia White and Montpelier’s Cricket Basa are two of the four Vermonters on their roster.
Vermont will open the 2021 season at league newcomer NJIT on Sunday, March 7.
NU sports resume
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University athletic department announced its 2021 planned winter sports schedule, noting that all schedules are subject to change at any time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Norwich athletics entered a department-wide pause on Jan. 28 based upon an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Norwich campus community. Starting on Monday, Feb. 15, all seven winter sport athletic teams, as well as the seven spring sports will begin practice.
The Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) is expected to make a decision on the status of spring-sport league schedules and championship tournaments next week.
The men’s and women’s hockey programs are set to kick off competition on Friday, Feb. 19 with the men traveling to New England College and the women hosting Plymouth State.
The men’s basketball team has four games scheduled currently with the potential of additional games being added at a later date. The Cadets’ first men’s basketball game is scheduled for Feb. 20 against NVU Lyndon at 1 p.m. in Andrews Hall Gym.
The women’s basketball team has two scheduled contests against NVU Johnson on Feb. 23 and March 3. With the exception of New England College, both men’s and women’s basketball teams will compete solely in Vermont at this time.
The wrestling team will begin practice on Monday along with the rest of the six winter sports teams.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions no fans will be permitted to attend any home Norwich winter sport athletic event.
