KILLINGTON — Mikaela Shiffrin and her fellow World Cup skiers dazzled Killington Cup fans over the weekend, but plenty of money was raised for a good cause along the way.
Through VIP packages and a percent of ticket sales, the event raised over $450,000 for the Killington World Cup Foundation, which benefits local and regional ski racing programs.
The foundation plans to give $150,000 to athlete housing and $300,000 in grants for 2022 from this year’s HomeLight Killington Cup. The grant application will open December through March and decisions will be made in June. For more information or to apply for a grant, visit kwcfgivesback.org.
The event had an estimated 20,000 spectators across two days and was broadcast in more than 60 countries. Over 300 volunteers took part in the event over two days.
The 6th annual HomeLight Killington Cup is scheduled for Nov. 26-27, 2022 at Killington Resort.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM 83, Dartmouth 65
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s basketball team bested rival Dartmouth College for the 20th time in their last 21 tries, beating the Big Green 83-65 Wednesday night at Patrick Gymnasium.
UVM scored the game’s first 10 points and didn’t trail from there.
The Catamounts led by 14 points at the half and continued to add on after the break.
UVM had six guys score in double figures led by Ryan Davis with 16 points. Davis also led the team with seven rebounds. Aaryn Rai led all scorers with 20 points for Dartmouth.
The Catamounts (6-3) are at Providence on Tuesday. Dartmouth (3-3) is at Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.
SNHU 77, SMC 73
(Overtime)
MANCHESTER, N.H. — In a game with many twists and turns, Southern New Hampshire University bested St. Michael’s College 77-73 in overtime Wednesday night.
SNHU jumped out to a six-point lead at the half on the back of a 16-0 run in the first half.
The Purple Knights tied the game five minutes into the second half and took a lead with 11:13 to play.
The teams traded the lead for the rest of the half ahead of overtime.
The Penmen scored the first six points out of the overtime and held on for the win.
SMC is at Assumption College on Saturday.
NEC 74, Norwich 65
HENNIKER, N.H. — After four straight wins to start the season, the Norwich University men’s basketball team dropped its season straight game, losing 74-65 to New England College Wednesday night.
Jamal Allen scored 33 points to lead NEC.
Three players scored in double figures for the Cadets, led by Donovan Lewis Jr. with 14 points. Jalen Olivero had a double-double for Norwich (4-2).
ENC 87, NVU-Lyndon 58
LYNDONVILLE — Eastern Nazerene made a run midway through the first half against NVU-Johnson to take the lead and the Lions opened up the game from there, winning 87-58 on Tuesday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SNHU 77, SMC 46
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University cruised to a 77=46 win against St. Michael’s College Wednesday night.
It was a dominant second and third quarter effort where SNHU outscoring the Purple Knights 48-12 that pushed the Penmen to the win.
Gyanna Russell paced SNHU with 21 points, while Nicole Anderson led SMC with 15 points.
Midd 86, NVU-Lyndon 38
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College women’s basketball team grabbed an early advantage and ran away with it from there, beating NVU-Lyndon 86-38 Tuesday.
Alexa Mustafaj had herself a day for the Panthers with 27 points on 12-for-14 shooting. Three other Middlebury players scored in double figures.
Lea Crompton paced Lyndon with 13 points. Fair Haven product Kerigan Disorda had two points and three rebounds.
Lasell 76, NVU-Johnson 59
AUBURNDALE, Mass. — Lasell University grabbed the lead in the second quarter against NVU-Johnson and went on to win 76-59 on Tuesday.
Meg Carroll accounted for more than half of the Lasers’ points, scoring 39 on 15-for-24 shooting. She added 20 rebounds to her incredible stat line.
Four women scored in double figures for the Badgers led by Paris Atuahene with 15 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Abe Tip-Off Classic
PROCTOR — The matchups are set for the Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Classic. Friday, Dec. 10 will see Twin Valley going against Poultney at 5:30 p.m. The second game of the night will feature Twinfield against the host Proctor team at 7 p.m.
The consolation and championship games will be played at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, on Saturday, Dec. 11.
All spectators are welcome at Proctor’s home games but masks are required with no exceptions. Concessions will not be sold and no food or drink is allowed in the gym. There will be monitors in the gym for supervision.
All Proctor home games will be live streamed on the YouTube Channel “PrHS Athletics.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.