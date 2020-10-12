BRISTOL — The Rutland girls soccer team might be hitting its stride. The Raiders followed up Friday night’s 2-1 win over Mount Anthony by edging Mount Abraham 1-0 on Monday.
Camryn Kinsman scored at the 37:34 mark of the first half with Kendra Sabotka getting the assist.
Rutland goalkeeper Kathryn Moore collected five saves as did Mount Abe goalie Joanna Toy.
OV 10, Mill River 0
BRANDON — The Otter Valley girls soccer team breezed to a 10-0 victory over Mill River on Monday behind Elena Politano’s hat trick.
Mia Politano and Bryn Blanchard knocked in two goals apiece. Also scoring for the Otters were Ella Brytowski, Linnea Faulkner and Mallory Lufkin. Emily Peduto had three assists.
“It was a great effort by both teams,” OV coach Tammi Blanchard said.
West Rutland 1, Twin Valley 0.
WEST RUTLAND — Kiana Grabowski converted a textbook cross from Peyton Guay and West Rutland goalie Serena Coombs and her defense made it stand up for a 1-0 victory in Monday’s girls soccer game.
“Serena had a great game,” Westside coach Deanna Rodolfy said.
She also praised Elizabeth Bailey for playing stout defense as the sweeper as well as Hannah Cecot and Samara Raiche for their role in preserving the shutout.
Westside takes a 4-2-1 record into Wednesday’s game at Mount St. Joseph.
Green Mountain 3, L&G 2
CHESTER — Green Mountain started slow in Tuesday’s girls soccer game, falling behind Leland & Gray by two.
“We were flat. I could tell when we were warming up, ‘this isn’t going to be good,’” GM coach Carolynn Hamilton said.
The good news for Hamilton is that the Chieftains woke up in time. They scored the final three goals for the 3-2 victory.
Ainsley Henderson and Mary McDonald scored to give the Rebels their 2-0 lead.
Riley Paul scored to give the Chieftains something to go into halftime feeling positive about. Paul’s score came four minutes before the half.
Kim Cummings was a main ingredient in Green Mountain’s second-half performance. First, she set up Grace Tyrell’s goal that drew the Chiefs even. Then Cummings scored the game-winner with 13 minutes remaining.
The Rebels won’t have to wait long to try and avenge their defeat. Green Mountain travels to Townshend to play Leland & Gray on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Springfield, Long Trail, ppd.
SPRINGFIELD — The girls soccer game between Long Trail and Springfield scheduled to be played under the lights in Springfield on Tuesday was postponed.
Last week, the Rutland girls soccer bus was intercepted on the way to Mount Abraham in Bristol and told to turn around because that game was postponed due to the COVID outbreak in Addison County.
Springfield coach Ray Curren was not at liberty to say whether his team’s postponement was COVID-related.
AUTO RACING
Lutz takes first
THOMPSON, Conn. — Miller Place, N.Y.’s Craig Lutz ended the 2020 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season on the highest of highs with his second win of the year at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Sunday.
Lutz swiped the lead from Jon McKennedy with seven laps remaining and hung on to win the 150-lap event at the 58th Annual Sunoco World Series of Speedway Racing as Holtsville, NY’s Justin Bonsignore secured his second series championship.
The 26-year-old Lutz earned his fourth career Whelen Modified Tour win and first at the historic Thompson Speedway. For the 32-year-old Bonsignore, the title was the capstone on a 2020 season where he finished no worse than fifth at any event.
Six-time champion Doug Coby, who was the only driver who could catch Bonsignore entering the Sunoco World Series, started on the pole and led the first 30 laps.
