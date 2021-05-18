TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray softball team decided to play its game on Tuesday at the behest of Dylan Landers’ sister Hannah Landers, a member of the softball team.
Dylan died from injuries sustained in a car accident recently and Hannah called both teams together and spoke to them about how much her brother loved baseball and would want the baseball and softball teams to play their games on Tuesday.
Dylan had a sister, cousin and girlfriend on the softball team.
Leland & Gray defeated Bellows Falls 21-11 in the softball game with Hannah moving over from center field to play Dylan’s position in left field.
She accounted for five putouts.
“I think I have found a new position for her,” L&G coach Tammy Claussen said.
Tammy Claussen spoke movingly about Hannah and how she showed poise and courage to speak about her brother and what he meant to the community in front of a large crowd there to attend the pregame ceremony.
Signs on both the softball and baseball diamonds read: “Dingers for Dylan.”
“It has been very draining,” Claussen said of the emotional roller coaster the students have endured.
Hannah Landers had two hits and four RBIs and MaKaila Morse contributed two hits and three RBIs for the Rebels.
The Rebels rattled 15 hits around the park including 10 consecutive hits when they scored 11 runs in one inning.
Ansley Henderson turned a game-ending double play at shortstop for the Rebels, gloving a hot smash high in the air and then throwing to first to double off the runner trying to get back.
SOFTBALL
Poultney 19, MR 1
NORTH CLARENDON — The Poultney softball team knew pitching would be a strength heading into the 2021 season and Tuesday was a perfect example of that.
Kylie Davis and Kaitlyn DeBonis were in command, throwing a combined no-hitter in a 19-1 win in five innings against Mill River Tuesday afternoon.
DeBonis was a force at the plate as well with three hits. Hannah Webster had a triple and single and Emily Handley had a double for the Blue Devils.
Alexis Secoy was the losing pitcher for the Minutemen, hurt by a mix of walks and hits.
“We looked 10 times better than we did against Proctor,” said Mill River coach Mary Colvin.
Mill River (1-8) is at Bellows Falls on Thursday. Poultney (9-2) has a tough test on Thursday at West Rutland.
MAU 3, Bratt 0
BRATTLEBORO — The Mount Anthony softball team remained undefeated, beating a tough Brattleboro team 3-0 Tuesday afternoon.
BASEBALL
Windsor 10, OV 0
WINDSOR — Windsor freshman Johnny Clark proved he has ability on the mound beyond his years.
The Yellow Jackets pitcher silenced a strong Otter Valley lineup in a 10-0 win in six innings Tuesday afternoon.
“He pitched great. He hit his spots,” said OV coach Mike Howe. “We didn’t have enough quality at-bats.”
Clark allowed just one hit and struck out nine Otters. Lucias Sheldrick had Otter Valley’s lone hit and OV didn’t get a runner past first base.
Windsor picked up six runs in the first and added on insurance from there.
Jordan Place had three hits and Ethan Belvin had two hits, including a double.
Otter Valley (5-5) hosts Springfield on Thursday.
WRV 16, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield baseball team was missing four starters due to COVID protocol. Unbeaten White River Valley is a tough challenge even when you have all your weapons and the Cosmos fell 16-0.
Cameron Harriman and Garrett Twombly had the only hits for Springfield.
The Cosmos visit Otter Valley on Thursday.
BBA 13, GM 1
CHESTER — The Green Mountain baseball team had its modest two-game win streak snapped Tuesday afternoon against Division I Burr and Burton, 13-1.
It was BBA’s third straight win.
Green Mountain (5-7) is at Fair Haven on Thursday. BBA (7-4) is at Rice on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rutland 8, Woodstock 3
WOODSTOCK — In many of the Rutland girls lacrosse team’s games, its offense has overpowered opponents, but on Tuesday against Woodstock, it was defense that led the way.
“Our defense played phenomenal,” said Ravens coach Matt Zmurko.
Rutland led 3-2 at the half, but scored five of the six second-half goals.
“(Woodstock’s) goalie kept them in the game,” Zmurko said.
Kendra Sabotka had three goals and one assist. Kathryn Moore had two goals. Jenna Sunderland scored once and was 7-for-9 on draw controls.
Rutland (9-2) hosts Brattleboro on Saturday at Alumni Field.
BBA 18, Bratt 2
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton girls lacrosse team remained undefeated with an 18-2 win against winless Brattleboro on Tuesday at Taylor Field.
BBA (13-0) and hosts Rice on Friday.
COLLEGE GOLF
NCAA Regional
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. — Rutland High graduate Jared Nelson is competing in the NCAA Regional tournament at the Golf Club of Tennessee this week for the University of Connecticut.
The six NCAA Regional tournaments are 54 holes with the top five teams and the top individual not on one of those teams advancing to the Division I Men’s Golf Championship beginning on May 28.
Tuesday was the second day of competition in the Kingston Springs Regional and after two days, UConn sits in 12th place at 38-over.
Nelson shot a 14-over 156 across the first two rounds, putting him in 67th individually. He improved by two strokes during Tuesday’s 18 holes.
Nelson is one of two RHS graduates on the UConn roster this year, along with Logan Broyles.
The third and final round of the regional tournament is on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
GNAC honors
WINTHROP, Mass. – Woodstock’s Brittney Poljacik was one of three members of the Norwich University women’s lacrosse team named to the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) All-Conference teams as announced by the conference office on Tuesday.
Poljacik earned her first career All-Conference placement after ranking prominently among conference defenders in several categories.
Her six goals were fourth-most among GNAC defenders, while her 29 groundballs and 18 caused turnovers put her atop of the league’s rankings among defenders. In fact, Poljacik ranked fourth and fifth in groundballs and caused turnovers, respectively among all players.
In the team’s last regular-season game, Poljacik arguably had the best game of her career. She notched a hat trick while posting four groundballs, four draw controls, and four caused turnovers. She posted five games with multiple caused turnovers and three with three or more tallies.
