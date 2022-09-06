COLCHESTER — The Colchester girls soccer team toppled Rutland on Tuesday, 3-0.
The Lakers had three different goal scorers — Makenna Wirtz, Kelsi Pratt and Ava Moore.
Colchester goalkeeper Aurora Proulx only had to make two saves.
Rutland keeper Emelia Sabataso was busy to the tune of 21 saves.
Rutland falls to 0-2 and the Lakers are 2-0.
Rutland heads to Burlington High on Friday in search of its first victory and first goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Woodstock 9, OV 2
WOODSTOCK — Otter Valley's Elena Politano banged home two goals but it was not nearly enough against a strong Woodstock team that rolled to a 9-2 victory in girls soccer action on Tuesday in the Shire Town.
Ella Brytowski assisted on one of Politano's goals and the other came on a direct kick.
Linnea Faulkner was strong in the net for the 0-3 Otters with 25 saves.
The Otters will try to break through for that first victory on Friday at Middlebury.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Midd 1, UMB 0
MIDDLEBURY — The No. 23-ranked Middlebury College women's soccer team opened the season with a 1-0 win against UMass Boston on Tuesday.
Sophia Cole scored the game's lone goal on an assist from Emma Binks in the eighth minute.
The Panthers (1-0) is at NESCAC rival Amherst College on Saturday at noon.
MEN'S SOCCER
Midd 1, Mt. St. Mary 0
MIDDLEBURY — The No. 8-ranked Middlebury College men's soccer team earned a 1-0 win against Mount St. Mary on Wednesday.
Tyler Payne had the game's lone goal in the 16th minute.
The Panthers (1-0) is at No. 2-ranked Amherst College on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
GOLF
Match canceled
CASTLETON — The Fair Haven golf team was set to host its first match at Bomoseen Golf Club in years, but Mother Nature.
The match, which Otter Valley was also scheduled to attend, was canceled due to rain.
MEN'S GOLF
Senior Am
The 2022 Vermont Golf Association Senior Amateur teed off on Tuesday, but rain played a factor in the proceedings.
The first round of the Championship event was washed out due to rain causing unplayable conditions. The Championship event was changed to an 18-hole affair on Wednesday.
The Legends Division got their opening round in with Manchester Country Club's Robert Savard leading at 8-over. Savard birdied the third and fourth holes at MCC.
The Quechee Club's Craig Allsop was second at 9-over and Rutland Country Club's Frank Plimpton was third at 10-over, with many others in striking distance.
The Legends Division finished up with its second round on Wednesday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Rubinstein hired
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College announced the hiring of Sam Rubinstein as an assistant men's basketball coach.
Rubinstein joins the Panther coaching staff after serving in a similar capacity at Brandeis for the last three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.