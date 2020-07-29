FAIR HAVEN — The Vermont Summer Baseball League announced the seeding for its playoff tournament, which opens up on Thursday.
Lakes Region earned a No. 2 seed in the tournament and gets a bye into the quarterfinals, following its 13-3 season. Lakes trailed only S.D. Ireland (14-1) for the best record in the league.
Rutland (5-12) will be the No. 10 seed. It travels to Veterans Memorial Park to play No. 7 South Burlington on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
The winner of that game takes on Lakes Region on Friday at Fair Haven Union High School.
No. 1 seed S.D. Ireland and No. 3 White River Junction (12-4) were the other two teams to earn a first-round bye.
No. 8 Bellows Falls (9-8) hosts No. 9 Manchester (6-9) on Thursday with a trip to play S.D. Ireland on the line.
Colchester (9-6), the No. 5 seed, takes on Bennington (3-14), the No. 12 seed, in the first round. The winner of that game takes on the winner of No. 4 Essex (9-6) and No. 13 Montpelier (1-14).
No. 6 Brattleboro (9-7) takes on No. 11 Barre (4-11) in the final first round matchup. The winner plays White River Junction on Friday.
The tournament semifinals and finals are at Maxfield Sports Complex in White River Junction on Saturday and Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hockey East to play season
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — The Hockey East Association, which the University of Vermont is a member of, announced Wednesday its intent to play the 2020-21 college hockey season while prioritizing competition between league members and the completion of a regular-season schedule.
Details regarding the new schedules, including a new start date and specifics of regular-season competition, will be released at a later date.
“Hockey East and its member institutions have been facing uncertain and unprecedented times and anticipate further challenges as the 2020-21 season approaches,” the conference said in a press release. “Ensuring the health, safety, and physical and mental well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, on-ice officials, league staff and school administrators has been and will continue to be the league’s top priority.”
By emphasizing competition between Hockey East member institutions, the league allows itself to make significant decisions in real time that will protect the health and safety of all parties involved in the administration of the conference schedule.
The Hockey East’s geography allows the league to conduct conference competition, including the men’s and women’s championships, while mitigating non-essential travel and allowing maximum flexibility to adjust its schedule based on ever-changing developments and best medical practices surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Specifically, the league plans to construct multiple balanced schedule models for both the men’s and women’s leagues for the 2020-21 season. These models will include added safety measures and allow for maximum scheduling flexibility.
