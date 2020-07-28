FAIR HAVEN — Lakes Region finished its Vermont Summer Baseball League regular season in style, topping Manchester 16-0 Tuesday afternoon at home.
Lakes utilized its deep pitching staff to stifle Manchester, allowing just one hit combined.
Aubrey Ramey no-hit Manchester through four innings, before giving way to Parker Morse. Morse allowed the lone Manchester hit to Jakob Crossman.
While Lakes Region put up 16 runs, it only had seven hits. Manchester pitchers struggled to locate the strike zone, allowing 12 walks.
Andrew Lanthier had a nice day at the plate for Lakes, with two hits and three runs batted.
Sawyer Ramey and Jarett Williams both drew three walks for Lakes Region and scored twice.
Lakes Region finishes the regular season 13-3. It will be a top-three seed in the playoff tournament that starts on Thursday. Lakes gets a bye into the quarterfinals on Friday, a game it will host.
FALL SPORTS
Gov. decision impacts sports
MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott announced during his Tuesday press conference that he will mandate Vermont schools reopen on Sept. 8.
This impacts the start of fall sports, where practices can begin the first day of in-school instruction, according to the Vermont Principals’ Association.
Bass fishing, cross country, field hockey, football, golf, soccer and volleyball are the VPA-sanctioned sports during the fall season.
BASKETBALL
Coloutti commits to Lyndon
LYNDONVILLE — Fair Haven alumnus Cam Coloutti has committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball program for the Fall 2020 semester.
Coloutti will study business administration with a management concentration at Lyndon.
In his junior season, Coloutti averaged 30.3 points per game in the postseason, leading Fair Haven to the Division II State Championship, the Slaters’ first state title in 16 years.
He averaged 22.5 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals that season.
Coloutti scored 1,285 points in his four-year varsity career, the fourth highest total in Fair Haven history.
He was selected to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Dream Dozen as one of the top underclassmen in the state three times, a team captain for three seasons and a three-time Marble Valley League All-League selection.
Coloutti also excelled on the football field. He quarterbacked the Slaters to the 2017 Division II State Championship and set Vermont records for most passing yards, attempts, completions, and touchdowns.
He was a three-time All-State selection on the gridiron.
“Cam is one of the most accomplished all-around athletes to come out of Vermont in recent years,” said NVU-Lyndon coach David Pasiak, in an athletics press release. “He led teams to state titles on the hardwood and on the gridiron, and will bring that winning mentality to our program. I am very excited that he has decided to continue his athletic career at NVU-Lyndon, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”
Coloutti will team up with former Fair Haven teammate Joey Gannon, who joins the Hornets as a freshman this year.
Other new additions include: Brett Roy (Newport), Isaac McCann (Phoenix, AZ), Jeremy Peralta (Hagerstown, MD), Max Milton (Ithaca, NY), Kai Burridge (New York, NY), Nicco Carter (Cleveland Heights, OH), Mondwell Bukle (Stuttgart, Germany), Yusuf Elhag (Oldsmar, FL) and Aiden Trapani (Deltona, FL), in NVU-Lyndon’s 2020 recruiting class.
The North Atlantic Conference, which NVU-Lyndon and NVU-Johnson are members of, announced last week that fall conference play was canceled, allowing schools to independently schedule opponents, if they decide to.
Basketball, a winter sport, has not had its fate decided as of now. Decisions on winter and spring sports will come at a later date.
