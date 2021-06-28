BRATTLEBORO — The Lakes Region American Legion baseball team’s bats struggled to get going over the weekend, losing a pair on Saturday at Brattleboro and one on Sunday at Manchester.
The Lakers’ offense had their best showing in the opening game against Post 5, losing 10-4, before 10-0 loss in the second game. On Sunday, Lakes Region lost 2-0 to Manchester Union Underground.
In the first game with Brattleboro, the Lakers had a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third, but Post 5 plated four in that inning to take a lead it wouldn’t surrender.
Brattleboro effectively put the game out of reach in the sixth inning scoring five runs to pad the lead.
Six different Post 5 players had RBIs in the opening contest.
Ryan Muratorri was the lone Lakes Region player with multiple hits, including a double. Ethan Kelley drove in two, while Trey Lee drove in one run.
Kelley went five innings on the mound, while Tyler Niklasson, Lee and Sawyer Ramey also pitched for the Lakers.
Brattleboro silenced Lakes Region’s bats in the second game on Saturday, but the Lakers hung around. Post 5 scored once in the bottom of the first and the score remained 1-0 heading into the fourth, where Brattleboro tacked on three runs.
Post 5 put the game out of reach with six runs in the sixth to get the run-rule win.
Brattleboro only had five hits in the contest, but Lakes Region committed six errors.
Ramey and Evan Reed had a hit apiece for Lakes Region.
Chaska Stannard went five innings on the hill for the Lakers. Kyle James, Ben Spiro and Joe Valerio pitched the sixth.
Sunday’s game was a pitchers’ duel between Lakes Region’s Evan Reed and Manchester’s Joe McCoy. Reed allowed just three hits, but picked up the loss. McCoy surrendered five hits and struck out four in 6 1/3 innings of work.
Ramey was the lone player on either team with multiple hits. Manchester’s Will Addington had an RBI in the contest.
GIRLS HOCKEY
VT girls win
STOWE — The Vermont girls took home a 4-2 win against New Hampshire in the Make-A-Wish All-Star Hockey Classic on Saturday.
Rutland’s Alexis Patterson had an assist in the win.
The Vermont boys lost 3-0 in their contest with the Granite State.
PRESS NEWS
Lazarczyk on the move
Travis Lazarczyk, a 1990 Mount St. Joseph Academy graduate, has been hired as a sports writer at the Portland Press Herald in Maine.
Lazarczyk, has spent the last two decades chronicling sports in central Maine for the Waterville Morning Sentinel.
He replaces South Burlington High graduate Glenn Jordan, son of legendary South Burlington football coach Paul Jordan. Jordan took a part-time position at the PPH.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NECBL standings
The New England Collegiate Baseball League’s Vermont teams are in contention in the league’s Northern Division. Heading into Monday, the Nighthawks were just a a game behind the first-place Keene Swamp Bats and the Mountaineers 1.5 games out of the top spot.
Northern Division — Keene Swamp Bats 10-5, Upper Valley Nighthawks 10-8, Vermont Mountaineers 10-8, North Shore Navigators 9-7-2, North Adams Steeplecats 7-7-2, Winnipesaukee Muskrats 7-12, Sanford Mainers 4-11.
Southern Division — Martha’s Vineyard Sharks 11-5, Valley Blue Sox 11-6, Newport Gulls 10-6, Danbury Westerners 8-7, Mystic Schooners 9-8, Ocean State Waves 6-11, Bristol Blues 4-15.
H.S. BASEBALL
VBCA mourns
loss of Courcy
The Vermont Baseball Coaches Association is saddened by the loss of Wayne Courcy who died June 23 in Burlington after a short illness.
Courcy spent four decades as a high school and amateur baseball coach in Chittenden County, most recently since 2006 as an assistant at Essex High.
Born in Burlington on June 6, 1945, Courcy was a graduate of Burlington High and an athlete at BHS. He began his coaching career in area amateur baseball in the late 1970s, and then joined the baseball and football coaching staffs of Burlington coach Jim Billings in the mid-80s.
After Billings retired, he served as the head baseball coach of the Seahorses from 1998 to 2005. He joined Steve Ferriera’s baseball staff at Essex in 2006, also assisting Chris Richard and current coach Tim Root. He was an assistant on the Hornets D-I baseball state championship teams in 2008 and 2010.
The personable Courcy also participated at several VBCA events, especially volunteering at championship weekends at Centennial Field.
In addition to his passion for baseball, he was an excellent softball player in Burlington’s highly competitive Continental League in the 60s and 70s, playing on several league and state championship teams.
Left to cherish his memory are his brother Ernie and wife Martha, nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends, including many colleagues in both dugouts, and the many players he coached.
A memorial service will be held at Faith Baptist Church in Winooski on Tuesday 10 a.m. Donations may be made to the Faith Baptist Church Mission Fund. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Winooski.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CU lands transfer
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s basketball team is getting a transfer from Lycoming College in Pennsylvania. Kelly Vuz played in all 26 games in the 20-19-20 season for Lycoming, starting nine of them.
The 5-foot-7 guard from Blairstown, New Jersey, scored 1,497 points for North Warren Regional High School.
The Spartans will also have two guards from Rutland County who were 1,000-point scorers in high school.
Elise Magro returns to the Spartans and is the only player in Rutland High girls basketball history to reach the 1,000-point standard.
Fair Haven’s Ryleigh Coloutti achieved the 1,000-point milestone as a junior and comes to Castleton this fall as a freshman. She is the all-time scoring leader for Fair Haven girls basketball.
Vuz will be pursuing her M.S. in Athletic Leadership at Castleton.
MEN’S HOCKEY
HEA in Cup
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — The Hockey East Association is guaranteed to claim at least one Stanley Cup champion for the 10th year in a row, as five alumni representing five different universities remain in contention to win the National Hockey League’s top prize beginning Monday night.
University of Vermont is represented by Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton, who played for UVM from 2016-2018.
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme competed for Vermont from 1991-95 when the Catamounts played in ECAC Hockey, making Vermont one of only two NCAA schools guaranteed a Stanley Cup Champion in 2021, along with Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.