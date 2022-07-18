FAIR HAVEN — The Lakes Region American Legion baseball team's game against Brattleboro Post 5 was postponed on Monday due to rain.
The game was rescheduled to Sunday with the site of the game to be determined.
Lakes Region has three games left on the schedule before hosting the American Legion state tournament next week.
The Lakers host Bellows Falls Post 37 on Wednesday at Fair Haven Union High School and are at rival Rutland Post 31 on Thursday at St. Peter's Field, before Sunday's make-up game to finish the regular season slate.
LITTLE LEAGUE
10U postponed
BRATTLEBORO — The second game of the Little League District 2 10-and-under championship series between Brattleboro and Rutland was postponed on Monday due to rain.
The game was pushed back a day to Tuesday at Brattleboro. Brattleboro needs one more win to claim the district title and Rutland needs a win to force a decisive third game.
AUTO RACING
ACT race
NO. WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Four divisions worth of side-by-side racing filled the White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday. Along with the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model 150, the Foley Oil & Propane Late Models, Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers and Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Minis provided all the action for the folks in the stands and those at home tuning in on Racing America.
The Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers were the first feature to hit the track on Saturday led by White Mountain veterans Jody Sicard and Matt Potter. Sicard immediately took the lead, leaving Potter to duke it out with Rookie contender Thomas Smithers VI.
While the top three took off, Shane Sicard followed from afar, steadily gaining with each lap. Meanwhile, the rest of the field was under a blanket, nose-to-tail and side-by-side just inches apart. As fourth through eleventh fought tooth and nail for every inch of real estate, Shane Sicard methodically made his way past Potter, Smithers and his brother, Jody Sicard.
As the checkers filled the air, it was a family affair in victory lane with Shane Sicard taking the win followed by brother Jody Sicard and Jody’s step-son Thomas Smithers VI.
Not to be outdone, the Foley Oil & Propane Late Models also went flag-to-flag in their 50-lap feature. While Mark Patten got the jump at the start, and held the lead for the first five laps, Jeff Marshall sneaked underneath the 07NH to lead lap six.
The 25NH of Jesse Switser soon followed in Marshall’s footsteps and overcame the Patten machine to take second. As the top cars stretched their leads, the battle was for fourth between the 78NH of Quinny Welch and the 77NH of rookie Bryan Wall Jr.
In the closing laps, Welch and Wall caught up to Patten to make it a three-way dance for third. Under the white flag with Patten watching Welch move to his outside, Wall sneaked in low for a full contact, three-wide slide across the line. Bryan Wall Jr. would nab his first podium finish in third behind Jesse Swister and winner Jeff Marshall.
