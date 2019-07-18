FAIR HAVEN — Randolph and Lakes Region have had some close games this season and Thursday they had another at Fair Haven Union High School's Bill Wood Field. It took a squeeze bunt that Dylan Lee got down in the last inning to end the game in a 6-5 Lakes Region victory.
The Southern Division-leading Lakers were trailing Randolph 5-4 entering the bottom of the seventh. Aaron Szabo led off the seventh with a one-out single. Mitchell Brayman followed with a single to right and Szabo legged it to third and scored on an overthrow with Brayman taking third. Lee then got down his bunt to bring Brayman home with the winning run.
Zach Bates notched the win in relief of Nate Bathalon.
Bates and Parker Morse each had a double and a single to lead LR at the plate. Andrew Lanthier added a double.
Lakes Region hosts Bellows Falls in a doubleheader at Castleton University on Sunday.
In other American Legion baseball action on Thursday, SD Ireland knocked off Franklin County 5-1 and the OEC Kings blanked South Burlington 6-0.
STOCK CAR RACING
Points races sizzling
WEST HAVEN — The championship point battles are close across all five divisions of dirt track stock car racing at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, and things are getting interesting. The Community College of Vermont presents the annual Mid-Season Championships event on Sunday and with double points up for grabs, the entire balance of each division could shift.
Sunday’s feature races pay 100 points to win and 96 for second, with a four-point decrease per position down to a minimum of 20 for positions 21st through 30th. Qualifying heats also play a bigger factor, with values doubled to 10 points for a win, eight for second, and so on, down to a minimum of two points. A driver can earn up to 110 points on Sunday or as few as 22 — an 88-point swing that could make or break a season.
Kenny Tremont Jr. leads the headline Pepsi Sportsman Modified division as he chases after his 10th Devil’s Bowl Speedway championship. The veteran has four wins on the season but crashed and slumped home in 23rd place at last week’s rough-and-tumble event. He avoided taking a major hit in the standings, though, when fellow title contenders Adam Pierson and Justin Comes also crashed.
Tremont has a 26-point advantage, 314-288, over Manchester Center’s Frank Hoard III entering Sunday’s race, the annual 38-lap Vince Quenneville Sr. Memorial; Hoard won last week and vaulted into second place. Pierson sits third at 283 points, followed by Comes (268) and recent high school graduate Tanner Siemons (259). The top 12 drivers are all within 100 points of Tremont.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division has been a place of parity in 2019, and Orwell’s James Hanson holds the lead despite not having won a race yet. Hanson has 320 points, 20 better than Johnny Bruno and Marty Hutchins, who are deadlocked in a tie for second at 300 points apiece. Adam Piper sits fourth at 291 points with Matt Bilodeau fifth at 278.
West Rutland’s FitzGerald family is sitting pretty in the Super Stock division, with three-time winner Scott FitzGerald leading his son Andrew, 353-308; Scott FitzGerald’s 45-point cushion is the largest in any of the five weekly classes. Josh Bussino ranks third at 297 points, ahead of rookie Cam Gadue (265) and Kevin Elliott (254).
Shawn Moquin has dominated the win column in the Mini Stock division, but he has a too-close-for-comfort lead of just nine points. The Milton racer has four wins, but Jake Barrows has kept pace to keep the title fight close, 351-342. Craig Kirby sits third at 326, with rookie Katrina Bean at 253 and Tim Simonds at 240.
The smallest point lead belongs to Cambridge’s Samantha Mulready, in the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint battle. Mulready has just one win, but her six top-five finishes in seven races have rewarded her with the point lead. Rookie Evan Roberts has three wins and trails 325-317, with Shawn McPhee just one more point back at 316. Joel Belanger and John McPhee Jr. are tied at 298 points to round out the top five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.