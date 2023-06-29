WESTMINSTER — The Lakes Region baseball team cruised to an 11-1 victory against Bellows Falls Post 37 in six innings in American Legion action on Thursday.
The Lakers led throughout, but put the game away with a six-run sixth inning, before finishing the run-rule victory in the bottom half.
Lakes Region's Joe Buxton had a career day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with six runs batted in. Sawyer Ramey drove in two runs and Trey Lee drove in one.
Ramey had a trio of hits and Kyle James had two hits.
Caleb Nelson went the distance for the Lakers, allowing five hits and one run.
Jamison Nystrom had the lone RBI for Bellows Falls, while Eli Allbee and Trenton Fletcher had two hits apiece.
16U SOFTBALL
Ticonderoga 7, WR 6
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — The West Rutland 16U softball team fell to Ticonderoga 7-6 in their Tri-County Middle League opener on Thursday.
West Rutland held a 6-3 leading going midway through the sixth, but Ticonderoga took the lead in the bottom half and that ended the game, given the 1 hour, 45 minute time limit.
Westside (0-1) is at Corinth on Thursday.
GOLF
U.S. Am qualifying
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — U.S. Amateur qualifying wrapped up at Berkshire Hills Country Club on Wednesday.
Rutland Country Club's Jared Nelson finished at 9-under for the two-day event, making him a second alternate for the U.S. Amateur. Nelson had 14 birdies in 36 holes of play.
Rutland clubmate Garren Poirier was ninth in the field, shooting 5-under. Poirier had eight birdies across the two rounds.
Kingston, Massachusetts golfer Herbie Aikens and Louisville, Kentucky golfer Robbie Keyes locked up spots in the U.S. Amateur, whish is set for mid-August at Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado.