BURLINGTON — After becoming just the second University of Vermont men’s basketball alumnus to play in an NBA preseason game, Anthony Lamb was waived by the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.
Lamb joined Marqus Blakely as the only UVM players to play in a preseason game. No Catamount player has ever played in a NBA regular season contest.
Lamb played four minutes in the Pistons’ 99-91 win against the New York Knicks on Saturday, registering a rebound.
Lamb was one of three Pistons waived, along with LiAngelo Ball and Louis King. Lamb and Ball had both signed an exhibit 10 contract, which is a one-year deal worth the league minimum that guarantees a training camp invite.
Teams have 48 hours to put a waiver claim on a player after they have been waived, at which point the player becomes an unrestricted free agent. It’s unclear if the Pistons plan to sign Lamb to a G-League contract.
As a senior, Lamb, paced the Catamounts with 16.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He also recorded a team-high 41 blocks and produced six double-doubles.
Lamb was named America East Player of the Year during his junior and senior seasons.
The 6-foot-6, 227-pound forward was a three-time U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District I Team selection, earning Player of the Year honors in 2019. Lamb was named to the Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention Team following his junior season. He was also a member of the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Watch List.
The Rochester, New York native and the Class of 2020 guided the Green and Gold to 109 career wins — the most by an America East graduating class — and a 59-5 league record. Lamb helped the Catamounts win America East crowns in 2017, 2019 and 2020, securing three All-Championship Team nods along the way.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Maine 61, URI 47
KINGSTON, R.I. — Windsor alumna Olivia Rockwood saw action in Saturday’s 61-47 win for the University of Maine against the University of Rhode Island.
Rockwood played for three minutes and recorded one of the Black Bears’ six steals.
Rockwood has seen the court in both of Maine’s games. She played six minutes in the veteran Black Bears’ opener against Providence on Friday as well.
Maine was paced by a balanced attack with four women scoring in double figures. Anne Simon led the way with 16 points. Dor Saar had 14 points, Blanca Millan had 12 and Abbe Laurence had 10.
Emmanuelle Tahane led URI with 11 points.
The Black Bears jumped out to five-point edge after one quarter and built it up to eight by halftime. Maine created some separation in the third quarter outscoring the Rams by nine, before finishing out the win in the fourth.
Maine is at Northeastern on Sunday for a noon matinee. That will be their last non-conference game before America East play starts next Tuesday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
UVM Hall of Fame
BURLINGTON – Seven individuals were singled out Monday as the University of Vermont Athletic Hall of Fame has unveiled its Class of 2020.
The group features four 2010 graduates: Marqus Blakely (basketball), Colleen Clark (swimming), May Kotsopoulos (basketball) and Courtnay Pilypaitis (basketball). In addition, 2009 grads Viktor Stålberg (hockey) and Mike Trimboli (basketball) will be honored along with 1957 graduate Herb Brown, who is a former NBA head coach.
The University of Vermont will not host an induction ceremony this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Class of 2020 will be honored next year as a part of a joint celebration with the Class of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.