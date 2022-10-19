BRANDON — Otter Valley senior Ryleigh LaPorte had a Senior Day to remember, leading the Otters field hockey team to a 7-0 win against Windsor Wednesday afternoon.
LaPorte scored four goals and assisted on another to pace OV. Fellow senior Mackenzie McKay was the one on the end of the assist, scoring one of her two goals.
Freshman Hannah Desabrais had the other Otters goal and classmate Breanna Bovey assisted on a goal as well.
Lily Morgan made five saves for Otter Valley in the win.
"The pace of play was good for us today," said Otters coach Jodie Keith. "We tend to start off slow, but today, we put two goals on the board in the first quarter."
The Otters honored LaPorte, McKay, Sydney Gallo, Abigail Adamsen and CaseySue Thompson as part of the Senior Day festivities.
Otter Valley (9-4) wraps up the regular season at Fair Haven on Saturday. The Otters topped the Slaters 2-1 earlier in the season.
GOLF
Nelson POY
Rutland Country Club golfer Jared Nelson earned Vermont Golf Association men's Player of the Year honors.
Nelson had a summer to remember, winning the Vermont Amateur and New England Amateur golf tournaments.
He made the round of 64 at the U.S. Amateur as well.
Nelson accumulated 955 points in the Player of the Year standings, beating out second-place Bryson Richards, of Country Club of Barre, by 550 points. Ekwanok Country Club's Taylor Bellemare was third, Brattleboro Country Club's Ryan Kohler was fourth and RCC's Garren Poirier was fifth.
The men's Senior Player of the Year was The Club at Equinox's Jason Balch, the boys Junior Player of the Year was Ekwanok Country Club's Charlie Davis and the girls Junior Player of the Year was 802 Golf Academy's Kaylie Porter.
BOYS SOCCER
Proctor 2, Sharon 0
SHARON — The Proctor boys soccer team earned a 2-0 win against Sharon Academy Wednesday afternoon to sweep the season series with the Phoenix.
Carter Crossmon scored on a direct kick for the Phantoms and Joel Denton had the other goal.
The Phantoms (4-8-1) finishes the regular season Friday afternoon, hosting Long Trail.
WRV 5, West Rutland 1
SOUTH ROYALTON — The White River Valley boys soccer team has gotten hot at the right time. The Wildcats bested West Rutland 5-1 Wednesday afternoon.
White River Valley (8-4-1) has won six games in a row. The win also gave the Wildcats a season sweep of the Golden Horde.
West Rutland (3-10) hosts Arlington on Friday to wrap up the regular season. White River Valley is at Otter Valley on Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 7, Salem 1
SALEM, Mass. — The Castleton University field hockey team cruised to a 7-1 win Wednesday against Salem State.
The Spartans took advantage with a three-goal second quarter that gave CU the lead and never looked back, adding on after the break.
Kaitlin Bardellini led the charge with three goals and six shots on goal. Emily Harris had two goals and assisted on four of the Spartan goals. Chance Jaquin and Kimberly McCarthy had the other Castleton goals.
Mikayla Mason had the lone Salem tally.
Zoe Martin made five saves for the Spartan win.
Castleton (8-7) is at Westfield State on Saturday at 7 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
CU 2, Albertus Magnus 1
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's soccer team scored twice in the second half to best Albertus Magnus 2-1 Wednesday night at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Gonzalez Arakaza scored two goals within five minutes of each other in the second half to push the Spartans to the win. Jacob Henderson and Matt Spiller had assists.
Denis Blandon scored for Albertus Magnus, assisted by Gabriel Paglia, in the first half.
Castleton (5-8-2) hosts UMass Dartmouth on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.