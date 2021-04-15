KEENE, N.H. — Last Wednesday against Plymouth State, the Castleton University women’s soccer team used a second-half goal to win, but Thursday against Keene State, they were on the wrong end of the late tally, falling 2-1.
The Spartans had the early advantage in shots, but the Owls were the first ones to get on the board when Castleton had an own goal in the 29th minute.
CU quickly put that mistake in the past with Brytney Moore slotting a low shot in the right side of the net in the 31st minute.
After almost 55 minutes of scoreless soccer, Keene pushed ahead at the 85-minute mark with Ashley Bates scoring on an assist from Maya Baker.
Loren Henderson made seven saves for the Spartans.
Castleton (2-1) hosts Skidmore College on Sunday at 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SBU 3, UVM 1
LOWELL, Mass. — The University of Vermont women’s soccer team saw its season come to an end, falling to Stony Brook, 3-1, Thursday night.
Frances O’Donnell put UVM ahead off an assist from Montpelier’s Cricket Basa within the first minute.
That was one of three shots the Catamounts had in the first half, as the Seawolves controlled the run of play, outshooting UVM 15-3.
Stony Brook broke through in the 73rd minute with Kerry Pearson scoring to tie the game. Two minutes later, Alyssa Francese scored to push the Seawolves ahead. A goal from Tatum Kauka in the 88th minute added some insurance.
MEN’S SOCCER
UVM 1, NJIT 0
DURHAM, N.H. — No. 2 University of Vermont and No. 3 New Jersey Institute of Technology squared off in the America East semifinals on Thursday, with the Catamounts winning 1-0 to advance to the conference finals.
Alex Nagy put UVM ahead 1-0 in the eighth minute, a score that held the rest of the way.
The Catamounts advance to play No. 1 New Hampshire for the conference championship.
UVM honors
BOSTON — University of Vermont men’s soccer midfielder Daniel Pacella was named America East Rookie of the Year and earned All-Conference and All-Rookie honors, announced on Wednesday.
Pacella earned All-Rookie honors along with classmates Bjarni Adalsteinsson and Zach Barrett.
Pacella was also named to the All-Conference Second Team, and was joined by Vermont defender Garrett Lillie.
For the second straight season, a pair of Catamounts were named to the All-Conference First Team as junior Alex Nagy and sophomore Noah Egan were honored by America East.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY Poly 9, CU 3
UTICA, N.Y. — SUNY Poly spoiled the Castleton University men’s lacrosse’s return to the field, beating the Spartans 9-3.
There wasn’t a ton of scoring to speak of throughout the first half. SUNY Poly grabbed the lead on an Andrew Maycock goal and Hunter Sarro answered for Castleton to make it 1-1 after the first quarter.
Shane Wyman scored the lone goal of the second quarter to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead at the half.
In the third, SUNY Poly found its offensive rhythm, scoring six goals.
Castleton’s Cam Frankenhoff and Chris LaBonte scored for the Spartans in the fourth.
The Spartans (0-5) host UMass Boston on Saturday.
UVM game postponed
BURLINGTON — This Friday’s men’s lacrosse home game against No. 19 UAlbany will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 protocols.
The men’s lacrosse program and all teams within UVM Athletics are following state, local and University public health guidelines, to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches, staff and the campus and surrounding community.
VOLLEYBALL
KSC 3, CU 0
KEENE, N.H. — Keene State swept Castleton in straight sets in women’s volleyball action Thursday night.
Keene grabbed a 25-6 win in the first set. Castleton kept most of the second set tight, but the Owls rattled off a string of points down the stretch to win 25-19. Keene won the final set 25-16.
Katherin Benalcazar led the Spartans with seven kills.
CU (0-3) hosts Rhode Island College on April 25.
MEN’S TENNIS
Norwich 9, CU 0
NORTHFIELD — The Castleton University men’s tennis team fell 9-0 to Norwich in a non-conference matchup Wednesday afternoon at the Shapiro Field House.
In second doubles, CU’s Connor Davis and Jason Lipscomb pulled out three games before falling, 8-3 to Abbie Barker and Austin Rosas.
Davis, competing at the second singles flight as well, dropped a 6-1, 6-2 decision to Tim Santy, while Lipscomb also fell 6-1, 6-2 to Matthias Tchantouridze at third singles.
Rowan Kidder put up a valiant effort despite falling 6-0, 6-1 to Alexi Gilmore at first singles, and Rafael Robles dropped a 6-0, 6-1 decision to Brandon Sichak while competing at sixth singles.
Castleton returns to action Saturday, hosting Western Connecticut at the Castleton Tennis Courts at 1 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
UVM 4, UCD 3
LOWELL, Mass. — A last-minute goal from Kate Hall pushed the University of Vermont field hockey team to a 4-3 win against UC Davis on Thursday.
The goal came with 29 seconds left in regulation on an assist from Lydia Maitland in a rebound scrum around the goal.
Maitland put UVM on the board early in the first quarter, but Emily Chen tied the game in the second. Late in the second, the Catamounts pushed ahead again with Hall doing the honors.
In the third quarter, UC Davis’ Milou Korthouwer tied it 2-2 and it stayed that way heading into the fourth.
In the fourth, Clodagh Ferry scored for UVM, but the Aggies answered with a goal from Madison Theodore, before the game-winner by Hall.
UVM had the better of shots on goal with 16 to UC Davis’ nine.
The Catamounts (2-7) hosts California on Sunday.
BASEBALL
NECBL schedule
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Commissioner Sean McGrath unveiled the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s (NECBL) 2021 schedule on Thursday.
The Vermont Mountaineers, based in Montpelier, open their season on June 3, hosting the Keene Swamp Bats. The Upper Valley Nighthawks, based in Hartford, open on the road against the Swamp Bats on June 4. The Nighthawks’ home opener is June 5 against the Winnipesaukee Muskrats.
