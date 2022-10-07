SPRINGFIELD — The Windsor girls soccer team scored a late goal that secured a 1-0 win against Springfield Friday afternoon.
Olivia MacLeay scored off an Audrey Rupp assist with five minutes left in regulation time.
Kylie Nadeau made eight saves for the Cosmos, while Sophia Rockwood had six stops for the Yellow Jackets.
Springfield (4-6) hosts Fair Haven on Monday at 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Hartford 4, Fair Haven 0
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Fair Haven boys soccer team lost its road game with Hartford on Friday but Fair haven coach Tim Dayton felt the effort was there.
“In reality, it wasn’t like a 4-0 game. We had a better effort than when we lost to them 2-0,” Dayton said.
The Slaters take a 2-6 record into Tuesday’s game at Mount Anthony. that kicks off a busy week for Fair Haven. The Slaters make another long trip on Thursday to Twin Valley and then play Otter Valley in the Jimmy T Showcase on Saturday at Taranovich Fiield in Pittsford.
FIELD HOCKEY
Woodstock 6, Springfield 3
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield field hockey team was playing catch-up from the beginning. Woodstock scored two goals in the first two minutes and had the Cosmos down 4-0 by the end of the first quarter on the way to a 6-3 victory.
The Wasps had that 6-0 lead built by halftime but then the Cosmos showed some spunk, outscoring Woodstock 3-0 over the second half.
“Woodstock came out hard,” Springfield coach Alex Nikolovski said.
The Cosmos not so much, but they did finally did throw their game into gear.
“They don’t give up, man, they don’t,” Nikolovski said of her Cosmos.
The Cosmos had an 8-5 edge in penalty corners.
Mackenzie Sidler, Moira Rigney and Marthe Fiolka had the goals for Springfield and Fiolka also had two assists.
Springfield goalie Zada Grant was spectacular in keeping the Wasps off the scoreboard in the second half.
“She was very aggressive today,” Nikolovski said.
The Cosmos will try to break thorough for that first win on Monday at home against 7-3 Otter Valley.
Bellows Falls 3, BBA 0
WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls field hockey team blanked Burr and Burton Academy 3-0 Friday afternoon.
Ashlin Maxfield, Emma Hillock and Sadie Scott scored for the Terriers.
BBA goalie Delana Underwood was busy all day, making 13 saves, while BF’s Livie Clough made four stops.
“Bellows Falls outplayed us in the first half. I don’t think we expected them to come out quite as strong as they did,” said Bulldogs coach Barb Miceli.
“We had a much better second half — particularly in the third quarter. All of our shots on goal were in the third quarter and we had 6 penalty corners in the second half.
BBA (6-4) hosts Essex on Wednesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
FH’s Shull 4th
WOODSTOCK — Fair Haven’s Ava Shull conquered a tough course with a fourth-place finish in Friday’s cross country meet at Woodstock Union High School.
Shull was just seconds out of third place in the girls race.
“It was the hilliest course they have run on. The Woodstock coach said it was a tougher course than Thetford, the toughest course they will run on,” Fair Haven coavh Randy Shutter said.
Nikolai Wood had a 10th place finish for the Fair Haven boys
Emmett McKay and Dean Dugan also had strong races for Fair Haven in the boys competition.
MEN’S GOLF
LEC Championships
ELLINGTON, Conn. — For the second straight season, it was Eastern Connecticut State University claiming the Little East Conference men’s golf championship, taking home the title on Mohegan Sun Golf Club on Friday.
Eastern Connecticut shot 39-over as a team, beating out second-place Castleton University by 16 strokes. Following the Spartans was Southern Maine, Rhode Island College, Western Connecticut and Keene State.
The Warriors’ Ashton Lewis repeated as the LEC individual medalist, shooting 1-over in the two-day tournament. He was 1-under after day one and shot 2-over on Friday. Lewis had six birdies in the tournament.
Lewis finished six strokes ahead of teammate Jonah Dupuis, who finished second last year as well.
Castleton’s Nick Ojala took third for the second year in a row, tying with teammate Brady Hathorn at 9-over. Both golfers improved by three strokes on the second day.
The Spartans’ Brandon Picard took seventh at 15-over, also shaving three strokes off his first-round score.
Sophomore Andrew Stefura took a step backwards on the second day, shooting an 87, following an opening day 80. He finished the tournament at 23-over in 18th.
The Spartans came into the day, sitting in second place in the tournament, six strokes off the lead pace.
WOMEN’S GOLF
NESCAC Qualifier
The 24th-ranked Middlebury College women’s golf team travels to Cold Spring Country Club in Belchertown, Massachusetts to take part in the 2022 NESCAC Women’s Golf Fall Qualifier on Saturday and Sunday.
The eight NESCAC schools that sponsor women’s golf will tee off in two waves on Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m. each day.
Otter Valley alumna Mia Politano is a sophomore on the Panthers squad.
