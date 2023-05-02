SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — The Castleton University baseball team inched closer to the .500 mark with a 13-10 victory against Union College on Tuesday.
The win left the Spartans with a 17-18 mark with two games remaining in the regular season, a home doubleheader on Saturday against Southern Maine.
Castleton did the bulk of its damage late in the contest. The Spartans scored four runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game 7-7.
The Dutchmen responded with three runs in the bottom half, but CU scored five in the eighth to go ahead for good and added a final run in the ninth.
Evan Keegan led Castleton with a two-hit day with four runs batted in, including a home run. Hunter Perkins drove in three runs, while Reece de Castro and Jackson Cardozo drove in two apiece. Ryan Lawrence had a two-hit day as well.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Glens Falls 20, RHS 11
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — Rutland was within striking distance (9-5) of Tuesday's girls lacrosse game but Glens Falls pulled away near the end of the game for a 20-11 victory.
The Indians have a potent attack that rang up 18 goals against Greenwich the previous day.
"They are a good team and we are getting better. Hopefully, we will learn from this," Rutland coach Matt Zmurko said.
Loretta Cooley led RHS with seven goals and goalie Amelia Marsh collected eight saves.
"Piper Newman and Karsyn Bellomo did well on the draws," Zmurko said.
Rutland takes its 3-3 record to Woodstock on Thursday.
BBA 19, Midd 9
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College played host to a high school girls lacrosse game between Burr and Burton and Middlebury Union High School on Monday with BBA winning 19-9.
Sadie Stefanak led the Bulldogs with four goals and three assists. Piper Morgan had four goals and one assist and Paige Samuelson also had four goals.
Brooke Weber scored three goals and had three assists. Grace McDonald had one goal and five assists, while MaiLiis Edwards, Josie Powers and Kate Andres had one goal apiece and Lisa King had an assist.
Middlebury was paced by Nora Wooten with four goals.
BBA (6-1) is at rival Brattleboro on Thursday.
BOYS LACROSSE
GMVS 15, OV 5
FAYSTON — The Otter Valley boys lacrosse team dropped a 15-5 contest with Green Mountain Valley School Tuesday afternoon.
Thomas Politano scored three goals for the Otters, while Chase Cram added two. Ben Marks played well in the faceoff X for OV and Damon Wood continued to show improvement in goal, in what was his sixth lacrosse game ever.
Otter Valley (0-6) has its Senior Day on Friday, hosting Randolph.
ULTIMATE
BBA 15, Mill River 2
MANCHESTER — The Mill River Ultimate team fell to a high-powered Burr and Burton squad 15-2 on a rainy afternoon at Taylor Field.
Miguel Levy assisted on both Minutemen scores, which were scored by Micah Patton and Nick Karpinsky.
"BBA played a zone, so we had to play a horizontal stack, which is something we haven't practiced as much to be game-ready," said Mill River coach Emma Weatherhogg.
"BBA is a much more experienced team, so we wanted to make sure we took note of what they do well to help us get better."
Mill River (0-3) is at Sharon Academy on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
RHS-MSJ paused
The Rutland and Mount St. Joseph boys tennis teams rekindled their city rivalry on Tuesday, but rain halted the match midway through.
At the time of the pause, RHS was leading 4-0.
Rutland and MSJ decided to play eight-game pro sets to speed up the match and potentially beat the incoming rain.
RHS's Giuseppe Marchese beat the Mounties' Myles Donahue 8-1 at No. 1 singles and the Rutland team of Ben Cerreta and Sebastian Pell blanked MSJ's Narven Paul and Ryan LaForest 8-0 at No. 1 doubles.
MSJ's Richie Casimir was competitive with Rutland's Eli Rosi, especially in the early going where Casimir went up 2-1, but Rosi racked up the points down the stretch, winning 8-2 at No. 2 singles.
Rutland's No. 2 doubles team of Jack Beach and Dietrich Caler won by forfeit as MSJ didn't have a second doubles team.
The matches that will be played when the teams resume their match are No. 3 singles between Rutland's Graham Seidner and MSJ's Brian Pierce, No. 4 singles between RHS's Robin Rushing and the Mounties' Malcolm Whitman and No. 5 singles between Rutland's Tanner Ciufu and MSJ's Luke Locsin.
Rutland (3-2) is at rival Brattleboro on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
GM, WR paused
CHESTER — The Green Mountain and West Rutland softball game got through two innings, but rain caused the game to be suspended on Tuesday afternoon.
The Golden Horde were leading 9-4 at the time of the pause. Green Mountain coach and athletic director Todd Parah said it still has to be decided when the game will resume.
West Rutland (4-1) hosts rival Proctor on Thursday. Green Mountain (1-4) is at White River Valley the same day.
H.S. SPORTS
Postponements
Rainy conditions on Tuesday caused postponements of many local games.
The Springfield baseball away game at Arlington was moved to Wednesday, May 10.
The Springfield softball team's home game against Hartford was also postponed. The Hurricanes arrived on scene, and despite the ground crews' best efforts, they couldn't get the field to playable condition.
The Cosmos and Hurricanes will instead play a doubleheader on Saturday, hosted by Hartford, with game times of 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
The Mill River baseball and softball home games against Woodstock were postponed. The softball game was moved to Thursday, May 11 and the baseball makeup date is to be determined.
The Rutland softball away game at Fair Haven was postponed with a makeup date to be determined. The Rutland girls tennis team's away match at Woodstock was also postponed.
The MSJ girls tennis match at Bellows Falls was postponed with a makeup date to determined. The teams are also set to play in Rutland on Friday, May 12 in a match that was also previously postponed.
The MSJ baseball game at Proctor was also postponed with a makeup date to be determined.
The Poultney baseball and softball home games against Leland & Gray were postponed with a makeup to be determined.
The Otter Valley baseball and softball away games at Windsor were postponed with a makeup date to be determined.
The Green Mountain baseball game at White River Valley was postponed with a makeup date to be determined.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Midd playing host
MIDDLEBURY — The top-seeded Middlebury College women's lacrosse team will host the NESCAC Championship weekend Saturday and Sunday at Peter Kohn Field.
The Panthers continue their quest for the program's 11th title when they play fourth-seeded Colby on Saturday at 12 p.m. in semifinal action. Second-seeded Wesleyan and No. 3 seed Tufts square off in the second semifinal at 3 p.m. The semifinal winners play in the championship game on Sunday at 1 p.m.
