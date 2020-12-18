The Little East Conference, which includes Castleton University, has released a revised schedule for men’s and women’s basketball with games beginning Jan. 23, 2021.
The six LEC teams opting to play this year include Castleton, Keene State, UMass-Dartmouth, Eastern Connecticut, Rhode Island College and Plymouth State.
Each of the six teams will play five home and five away games against the other teams in the league.
The semifinals are set to be played March 3 and the championship game on Saturday, March 6. The winner of the championship game will be awarded a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
Keene State released its entire schedule on D3hoops.com but Castleton Athletic Director Deanna Tyson said after a Zoom meeting on Friday that some changes still had to be made in the composite schedule.
SOCCER
Lions Cup
Four players from southern Vermont have been asked to play in the men’s game of the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup Match on July 17 against New Hampshire. They are Leland & Gray’s all-time career leading scorer Riley Barton, Proctor’s Conner McKearin, Twin Valley’s Izaak Park and Burr and Burton Academy’s Duncan Chamberlain.
The games will be played at Hanover High School. Game times have not been confirmed.
WINTER SPORTS
Pause continues
The governor’s task force announced at Friday’s press conference that the beginning of the winter season for high school athletics will remain in the pause phase.
Winter sports practices were originally scheduled to begin on Nov. 30, but have been on hold since Nov. 24.
The task force will evaluate the COVID numbers next week and provide an update on the status of high school sports.
There was also sentiment expressed by CVU and other schools on Twitter that outdoor sports (like alpine and Nordic skiing) should not be lumped with indoor sports, the thinking being that outdoor sports are safe because they allow for social distancing.
FOOTBALL
Anderson honored
Former Southern Vermont Storm player Marcus Anderson has been elected to the New England Football League Hall of Fame.
Anderson caught the winning pass from quarterback Will Cole in the Storm’s 15-12 win against the rival Vermont Ravens for the Maritime Conference championship, the first in the team’s history, in 2017.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UMaine on NESN
BOSTON — Windsor High School basketball fans can catch WHS alumnus Olivia Rockwood and her University of Maine teammates on NESN on Sunday at noon when they play at Northeastern University.
Rockwood has appeared briefly in both games for the 2-0 Black Bears. She has two steals and a blocked shot while averaging 4.5 minutes per game.
