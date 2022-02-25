SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — After guiding his team to a pair of tournament titles and 15 dual-meet victories throughout the 2021-22 season, Castleton University wrestling head coach Scott Legacy was named the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III Northeast Region Coach of the Year.
The honor adds to a laundry list of awards for Legacy throughout his legendary coaching career, but is his first major honor individually at the collegiate level after building the program from the ground up beginning in 2016.
Legacy immediately put the Spartans on the map at a national scale, and Castleton has found its way into the NWCA National Rankings in each of the last four seasons. Castleton finished this season ranked 24th by the NWCA and third in the New England Wrestling Association.
Castleton had its most impressive season to-date, going 15-2, with the only losses coming to No. 11 Johnson & Wales and Ohio Northern University — a team that joined the national rankings the week following the Spartans' matchup.
The Spartans' two tournament victories were the first wins for the team at invitationals since the inaugural season of 2016-17. The first invitational win of the season came at the Penn College Wildcat Invitational, and the second came in the final week of the season at the NEWA Futures Tournament.
Legacy has helped his individuals reach impressive heights, with Castleton having multiple wrestlers ranked nationally at their weight class at points during the 2021-22 season.
The Spartans finished the season with a wrestler ranked inside the top-eight of their respective weight class in each of the 10 classes in the NEWA. Six of those 10 wrestlers were ranked inside the top-five in their respective class.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU 8, NVU-Johnson 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Castleton University softball team shutout NVU-Johnson for the second time in as many days, winning 8-0 at the NMB Athletic Complex on Friday.
The Spartans jumped up with two runs in the first. Kate Lapan stole home on a double steal executed with Hannah Mosher. Mosher came into score on a single by Miranda Fish.
Kayla Fac drove in Jess Heinrichs in the second inning, before Castleton exploded for four runs in the third.
Machaila Arjavich, Blake Riche, Madison Hanna and Madison Wilson drove in the runs in the third.
The Spartans tacked on a final run in the fifth, on an Angelise Moss single that scored Riche.
Katie Gallagher picked up her second win of the season with a five-inning complete game. She allowed just four hits and fanned five batters.
The win moved Castleton to 3-0.
The Spartans also had an exhibition game earlier in the day against Howard Community College, which Castleton won 9-5. Olivia Bowen earned the win for the Spartans, while Mosher and Jamie Boyle led the offense with RBIs apiece.
COLLEGE TRACK
CU honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton men's track and field program landed three Little East Conference postseason honors as JaQuincy Bostick was named Rookie Field Athlete of the Year and received All-Rookie honors while Ben Reid garnered All-Conference designation.
Bostick received the weekly rookie honor three times en route to the postseason accolade. He recently set the program record in the triple jump with a distance of 12.96 meters and is set to compete in the Division III Regional Championship this weekend at Middlebury. Bostick placed fourth in the long jump at the LEC Indoor Championship.
Reid placed second in the shot put at the LEC Indoor Championship with a 13.09-meter throw to earn a spot on the conference's second team. He landed a pair of fourth-place finishes at Middlebury throughout the season. Like Bostick, Reid will represent Castleton at the regional championship.
The outdoor season is set to begin March 26 at St. Lawrence.
