MaxPreps recently released its list of the greatest high school coaches in each of the 50 states and former Mount Anthony Union High School wrestling coach Scott Legacy earned Vermont’s honor.
Legacy coached the Patriots to 28 state titles and produced 168 individual champions along with 84 All-Americans before leaving the Bennington school to start the wresting program at Castleton University.
SKIING
Opening update
Unseasonably warm weather forced the postponement of scheduled opening days at some Vermont Alpine ski areas.
Vail Resorts announced Tuesday that its three Vermont properties – Mount Snow Resort, Okemo Mountain Resort and Stowe Mountain Resort – are now scheduled to open for the 2020-21 winter season on Nov. 25. Jay Peak Resort is eyeing a Nov. 27 opening date after receiving a few more inches of fresh snow Tuesday night. The Northern Vermont ski area has snowmaking fired up from top to bottom and will attempt to continue its tradition of starting up lift service the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Killington Resort was originally slated to open Nov. 14, but that has been pushed back. Temperatures hovered in the 60s and 70s for several days, so snowmaking was put on hold temporarily.
It may be difficult to anticipate when opening day will finally arrive because, unlike past years, the resort will need top-to-bottom terrain with access to multiple base lifts before spinning its lifts for socially distanced skiing and riding.
Stratton will attempt to have everything ready and running by Thanksgiving. Bromley and Smugglers’ Notch also plan to open Nov. 27. Magic Mountain is eyeing a Dec. 6 start, while Pico is shooting to begin operations Dec. 19.
Sugarbush received over a foot of snow before mild temperatures forced the resort to scrap its originally goal of opening this Saturday at Lincoln Peak. The management team is now shooting for things to kick off later this month. Mount Ellen remains on track for a Dec. 18 opening.
Snowmaking at Sugarbush has focused on Snowball and Spring Fling off of the Valley House Quad and Pushover, Sugarbush Road and First Timer off of the Gate House Quad and Welcome Mat. Operations may shift to higher elevations based on available temperatures. Uphill travel, including hiking and skinning, is currently not permitted at either Lincoln Peak or Mt. Ellen.
NAC: Winter sports
Stays on the table
WATERVILLE, Maine — The North Atlantic Conference Presidents’ Council offered support for tentative plans to conduct winter sports during the spring semester, but opted to wait until January to make a final decision based on the state of the pandemic at that time.
The NAC includes Vermont schools Northern Vermont University-Lyndon and NVC-Johnson.
The Council also affirmed support for allowing institutional autonomy to conduct athletic activities regardless of the final decision on a conference schedule or championship.
The NAC sponsors four winter sports – men’s and women’s basketball, and new this year, men’s and women’s swimming & diving.
Tentative plans to begin conference basketball games Jan. 29, 2021 remain on hold for now. The conference has several options for adjusting the planned schedule as needed in response to the pandemic. The first NAC swimming & diving event is slated for March 13-14, 2021.
“We are committed to providing student athletes with an opportunity to play their sport if it is safe for them and our campuses and wider communities to do so,” said Presidents’ Council Chair Ray Rice, also the president at UMaine-Presque Isle.
“The coronavirus will ultimately determine the fate of winter sports in the NAC, and we are cautiously optimistic that the worrisome trend we are seeing nationally right now will change course in a way that allows for safe athletic competition.”
SMC gets high marks
COLCHESTER — Saint Michael’s College was among the top three in NCAA Division II in student-athlete graduation rate for the eighth straight year in 2020, as data released by the NCAA on Tuesday revealed the College’s student-athletes achieved an Academic Success Rate of 98% for the most recent cycle. Saint Michael’s was one of the top two in the Northeast-10 Conference for the 14th straight year.
RACING
T-Road schedule
BARRE — The schedule for the 2021 season at Barre’s Thunder Road is now set. Track officials have unveiled a 19-event campaign from mid-May to early-October with all the events that competitors and fans have come to love.
The 62nd season begins Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16. The annual Thunder Road Car Show is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 15, although it is dependent on the Vermont state health and safety guidelines in place come this time. Open practice for all local divisions will be held that afternoon.
Racing season gets underway Sunday, May 16 at 1:30 p.m. with the 23rd Community Bank N.A. 150 for the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) Late Models.
The Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models begin the “King of the Road” chase on Sunday, May 30 at the 58th Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic.
Weekly night racing then goes green on Friday, June 11 and runs through Aug. 26.
The 43rd Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic 200 is on Sunday, Sept. 5 and division champions, including the “King of the Road” will be crowned at Barre Granite Association Championship Night on Friday, Sept. 17.
The season wraps up with Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend from Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 3.
