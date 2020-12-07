Interest was minimal from American Legion posts for hosting the American Legion State Baseball Tournament at the organization’s Zoom meeting over the weekend.
Vermont Legion baseball commissioner Scott Stevens was not surprised given the way posts are hamstrung in fund-raising efforts by COVID.
Stevens said there was talk about Rutland Post 31 and Lakes Region being co-hosts for the tournament but the talk came from coaches and managers. That arrangement would still need the approval of the posts’ administration.
Stevens said Manchester, a team which jumped into the Vermont Summer Baseball League when American Legion posts were not allowed to have teams this summer, is still interested in coming aboard for the 2021 Legion season.
OEC, the one Legion team that did not have its players participating in the Vermont Summer Baseball League, the substitute for Legion baseball in 2020, will be back, Stevens said. The OEC Kings are a team from the Northeast Kingdom.
Should nobody come forth to host, Stevens said an option is to have a one-game playoff between the top teams in the Northern Division and a one-game playoff between the top teams in the Southern Division, the winners meeting in a best-of-three series to represent Vermont in the Northeast Regional Tournament.
ALPINE SKIING
CU’s Eder tabbed
BOSTON — Castleton University men’s and women’s Alpine skiing head coach Chris Eder was announced as the 2020 United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association Head Coach of the Year Friday evening following one of the most impressive seasons in his programs’ histories.
Eder, who claims the honor off the heels of McConnell Division Coach of the Year accolades on both the men’s and women’s side, led the women’s team to its first-ever USCSA National Championship in the slalom in March.
Eder also coached men’s skiing standout Robby Kelley to individual national titles in the slalom, giant slalom and overall disciplines at Whiteface in the spring.
The USCSA Coach of the Year is presented to the coach who, during the past season, has exemplified the qualities of a great coach in every sense of the position.
Coaching the Castleton Spartans since 2003, Eder consistently fields one of the most successful USCSA teams in the country. The 2020 season was no exception, with the Spartans’ alpine women’s team taking home the second-place team combined award at the USCSA Collegiate National Championships and the men’s team taking home third.
Along with his coaching duties, Eder also serves as Conference Coordinator for the USCSA Eastern Conference, one of the largest and most competitive collegiate ski conferences in the country.
The Spartan men landed five skiers on the All-MacConnell Division team, including Kelley as the Skier of the Year for the conference. Among that group, four individuals earned at least one All-America accolade at the USCSA National Championships. Paul Rechberger was also tabbed as a CoSIDA Academic All-American, the first skier in program history to earn the recognition.
On the women’s side, Eder guided five women to the All-MacConnell Division team, with Skier of the Year Karoline Rettenbacher and Rookie of the Year Birgit Kinneberg headlining the recipients. At the USCSA National Championships, five Spartan women landed at least one All-America accolade with Kylie Mackie and Rettenbacher earning podium finishes.
