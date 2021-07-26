Changing colors in the fall in Vermont always meant an explosion of reds, oranges, yellows and golds on the bucolic hillsides.
Now, changing colors in the fall has another meaning as athletes switch schools far more often than used to be the case.
One of West Rutland High School’s top athletes Levi Petit, a three-sport standout, will be trading the green and gold of West Rutland for the maroon and white of Proctor High School this school year.
Petit is a senior.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Midd hires Watrous
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College has announced the hiring of Owen Watrous as an assistant football coach. Watrous comes to the Panther squad after serving as the running backs coach at NESCAC rival Amherst since 2017.
“I am very grateful to Coach Ritter for giving me the opportunity to join an exceptional program and staff,” said Watrous. “I am excited to coach a great group of student-athletes, and look forward to getting back on the field and building on the momentum from Middlebury’s 2019 season.”
Middlebury went unbeaten (9-0) that season.
“We are very excited to have Owen join our staff,” said head coach Bob Ritter ‘86. “His four years of experience coaching in the NESCAC and working with running backs the last two years make him a great fit for our program. We are impressed with Owen’s work ethic and football knowledge, and look forward to working with him.”
During his time with the Mammoths, Watrous helped guide the team to back-to-back NESCAC runner-up finishes (2017 and 2018). In 2018, Amherst captured the Little Three Title, a tradition with Wesleyan and Williams dating back to 1910. Watrous coach the running backs and defensive line throughout his time with the Mammoths, coaching several All-NESCAC selections.
Prior to his time at Amherst, Watrous was a part of the athletic administration staff at UMass-Amherst during the 2016-17 academic year.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Catamounts drafted
When Lucas Muzenberger (90th) and Andrei Buyalsky (92nd) were selected in the NHL draft, it was the first time that the University of Vermont had two players selected in the first three rounds of the same NHL draft.
COLLEGE TRACK
Academic honors
NEW ORLEANS — The Castleton University men’s and women’s track and field programs were honored for their academic prowess last week, as both programs were named All-Academic Teams by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The women earn the accolade for the second year in a row, while the men’s program brings home the award for the first time in program history. To qualify for the award, teams must have at least a 3.1 cumulative team GPA. The men’s program reached the mark with a 3.1 team GPA, while the women boasted a 3.3 team GPA.
Castleton was one of four Little East Conference programs to land both its men’s and women’s teams on the list, joining UMass Dartmouth, Plymouth State and Southern Maine.
ATHLETIC TRAINING
Moore to Norwich
NORTHFIELD —Head Athletic Trainer Dave Botelho announced the addition of Jess Moore to the Norwich University Athletic Training staff last Monday.
Moore returns for her third stint in Vermont after spending the last three years at Pacific University in Hillsboro, Oregon as an Assistant Professor and Assistant Coordinator of Clinical Education and Preceptor.
“I am thrilled to be joining the talented athletic training staff at Norwich University and returning to the Green Mountain State,” Moore said, in an athletics press release.
“I look forward to collaborating with the staff, sharing ideas and expertise, and working as a team to support the Norwich student-athletes and coaching staff in their pursuit of excellence on and off the playing surface.”
Moore brings a wealth of education and athletic training experience to The Hill after earning a Doctor of Education in Counselor Education with an emphasis in sport psychology from the University of Montana in 2017.
She also holds a Master of Science in Education degree from Old Dominion University and her Bachelor of Science in Sports Medicine from Castleton University.
Moore spent seven years as an athletic trainer at St. Michael’s College, including time as the acting head athletic trainer. While working on her EdD in Montana, Moore continued working as an athletic trainer at Missoula Bone and Joint. She also most recently served in athletic training roles for Pacific University, Portland Timbers (Major League Soccer), and Special Olympics Oregon.
Moore has been a member of the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA) since 2002.
Moore officially begins her new role on Aug. 2.
