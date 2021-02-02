Rutland High graduate Chloe Levins was one of 10 people named to the U.S. team in the IBU Biathlon World Championships, as announced by the U.S. Biathlon International Competition Committee this weekend.
According to TeamUsa.org‘s Bill Kellick, it will be Levins’ first senior-level world championship.
Levins is joined by four others with Vermont connections on the 10-person squad. There are three Craftsbury Green Racing Project athletes that made the team. Susan Dunklee and Clare Egan made the women’s team and Jake Brown earned a spot on the men’s team. Hinesburg native Leif Nordgren is also on the team.
Nordgren, a two-time Olympian, is entering his ninth world championships.
Dunklee and Egan were both on the 2018 U.S. Olympic team and Dunklee, a 2004 St. Johnsbury Academy graduate, is a two-time silver medalist at worlds.
The other two women on the team are 2018 Olympian Joanne Reid and first-time senior-level world championship athlete Deedra Irwin.
Outside of Brown and Nordgren, Sean Doherty, Paul Schommer and Max Durtschi are on the men’s team.
The IBU Biathlon World Championships start on Wednesday, Feb. 10 in Pokljuka, Slovenia with mixed relay competition. There will be nine days of action, wrapping up Feb. 21.
All events will air live on the Olympic Channel with coverage also on NBC Sports Network.
Scott address
Gov. Phil Scott did not give the go-ahead for indoor winter sports competition during his Tuesday press conference, but said he expects there to be an update in Friday’s address.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine gave an update of where the state is in terms of reviewing the data they have.
“We’re just now at the 14-day mark since opening Phase II,” Levine said. “Our epi-team is in the process of preparing analysis of cases, both before we opened Phase II and since. We will look at both team cases, impactive cases on teams and impactive cases on schools.”
Teams have been allowed to practice since Dec. 26 and were given the go-ahead for limited contact practices on Jan. 18.
Outdoor snow sports, such as Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing and snowboarding, have been allowed to have competition for multiple weeks now.
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) released updated information on the risk of COVID-19 during high school sports.
The SMAC suggests that state associations and other stakeholders consider five factors in assessing potential for COVID-19 transmission in high school sports.
Two of those factors are that prevailing community infection rates appear to be the strongest predictor for high school athletes being infected, and proven cases of direct COVID-19 transmission during athletics remain relatively rare.
The other recommended factors to consider are that participants in non-contact sports show lower rates of COVID-19 infection than those in contact sports, participants in outdoor sports show lower rates of infection than those in indoor sports, and using face masks for indoor sports results in similar COVID-19 transmission rates to those seen in outdoor sports.
The final factor for consideration moving forward is based on accumulating evidence that the majority of sports-related spread of COVID-19 appears to occur from social contact, not during sports participation.
The committee noted that preventing spread of the virus from social contact remains paramount to the continuation of sports during the pandemic. As a result, social distancing, use of masks, staying home when ill and proper hygiene must continue to be emphasized in the locker room, on the field and court, while traveling and interacting in the community.
The NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, a 15-member advisory committee, is composed of medical doctors, certified athletic trainers, high school coaches and officials, research specialists and state high school association executives that regularly develop position statements related to medical aspects of conducting high school athletics.
CU skiers shine
WARREN — The Castleton University men’s Alpine ski team returned to action on Monday for a pair of FIS giant slalom races at Sugarbush Resort in Warren.
Paul Rechberger paced the Spartans in the morning session with a 26th-place finish, before improving upon his result in the afternoon with a 14th-place result in the day’s second race. Lorenzo Mencaccini redeemed a morning do not finish with an 11th-place finish in the afternoon race to lead the team in the day’s second session.
Rechberger rode times of 1:02.71 and 1:03.23 to a combined time of 2:05.94 in the morning. Christopher Kerven finished 59th for the Spartans in the day’s first race, posting times of 1:04.58 and 1:06.48 for a combined 2:11.06.
Carl Setterstrom and Christian Meyer were the only other finishers for Castleton in the opening race, finishing with times of 2:13.49 and 2:17.10, respectively.
Mencaccini bounced back from a tough opening race with a pair of speedy runs in the afternoon. The rookie from Italy laid down times of 1:00.56 and 1:00.72 for a total time of 2:01.28, earning a share of 11th place. His time was just 1.62 seconds off the lead.
Rechberger put together two more solid runs in the afternoon, clocking in at 1:00.25 and 1:01.05 for a 14th-place time of 2:01.30, just 0.02 seconds behind Mencaccini. Kerven and Meyer rounded out Castleton’s finishers in the race with times of 2:08.13 and 2:13.65, respectively.
The Spartans are back in action Wednesday at Sugarbush for two FIS Slalom races. The first race begins at 9 a.m.
RHS’s Geisler competes
CRAFTSBURY — Rutland High School’s Brady Geisler has had a busy Nordic skiing season and he was back on the snow Saturday to compete in the Craftsbury Kendall Cup.
In the race that included some of the best skiers the state has to offer, Geisler finished in 38th in the 15k freestyle with a time of 49:41.3.
Craftsbury Green Racing Project’s Braden Becker won the race in 37:34.1.
A pair of Stratton Mountain skiers finished in the top 10, with Jack Lange in eighth and Bill Harmeyer in ninth.
In the women’s race, Craftsbury’s Kaitlynn Miller won the 10k freestyle in29:094. Middlebury College’s Charlotte Ogden finished in 13th, two spots ahead of teammate Avery Ellis.
Green Mountain Valley School’s Tabor Greenberg won the under-16 5k freestyle and Mansfield Nordic Club’s Julia Thurston won the U-16 girls race.
Mansfield’s Charlie Cobb won the Masters 10k freestyle race in 28:16.6.
Southern Vermont League high school Nordic ski teams are in action on Wednesday with a skate race at Brattleboro Outing Club.
