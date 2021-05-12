The Southern Vermont League recently announced its boys and girls basketball all-opponent teams with many local players earning the honor.
Six of the Large School West boys first-team all-stars came from Rutland County. Rutland brothers Evan Pockette and Eli Pockette made the team. Fair Haven’s guard duo Sawyer Ramey and Kohlby Murray and Mount St. Joseph’s Andre Prunty and Jeremiah Green also were honored. Mount Anthony big man Gavin Johnson was the other first-team honoree.
Fair Haven’s Zack Ellis, MSJ’s Maddox Traynor, Otter Valley’s Cole Letourneau, Rutland’s Noah Depoy and Jack Coughlin were among the seven second-teamers.
Ravens boys coach Mike Wood earned Coach of the Year honors, leading RHS to the Division I state semifinals.
In the Large School East, Springfield’s Brenden Dwinell and Windsor’s Owen Abrahamsen were among the seven first-teamers.
Division IV champion Proctor had Brennon Crossmon and Conner McKearin make the boys Small School West first-team. D-IV runner up West Rutland had Tyler Serrani, Levi Petit and Tim Blanchard on the team, joined by Poultney’s Levi Allen and Mill River’s Johnny Verdon.
Phantoms coach Jake Eaton was Coach of the Year, leading Proctor to its second straight state title.
In the Small School East, D-III champion Green Mountain had Jack Boyle and Ty Merrill make the first-team and Sawyer Pippin on the second team. GM coach Brian Rapanotti was named Coach of the Year.
On the girls side, Rutland’s Kendra Sabotka and Makieya Hendrickson, Fair Haven’s Ryleigh Coloutti and Courtney Brewster, Otter Valley’s Alice Keith and BBA’s Carol Herbert made the Large School West first-team.
The Slaters’ Emma Briggs, Abby Brown and Zoey Cole, MSJ’s Tiana Gallipo, Rutland’s Kathryn Moore and Karsyn Bellomo and the Bulldogs’ Nevaeh Camp made the second team.
Rutland coach Nate Bellomo and Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson shared Coach of the Year honors.
Springfield’s Haley Streeter and Windsor’s Ashley Grela, Adi Prior and Evelyn Page were among first-team honorees in Large School East. Hartford’s Heidi Bushway was Coach of the Year.
In Small School West, D-IV champion Proctor had Maggie McKearin and Isabel Greb made the first-team. Poultney’s Grace Hayes and West Rutland’s Elizabeth Bailey, Kiana Grabowski and Peyton Guay were also first-teamers.
Mill River’s Malori Carlson, Poultney’s Emily Handley and Proctor’s Laci French and Rachel Stuhlmueller were among the second-team honorees. West Rutland’s Carl Serrani earned Coach of the Year.
Green Mountain’s Kim Cummings and Mid-Vermont Christian’s Sydney Goodwin and Hayley Goodwin were among the first-team selections in Small School East.
GM’s Tierney O’Brien was one of seven girls to make the second team. Twin Valley’s Buddy Hayford and Rivendell’s Tim Goodwin were co-Coach of the Year.
BASEBALL
MAU 15, OV 4
BRANDON — Otter Valley made seven errors and fell 15-4 to Mount Anthony in baseball action Wednesday.
“Those never win games,” Otter Valley coach Mike Howe said of the miscues.
The Otters were held to four hits, all singles.
The Otters hope to turn it around on Friday at home against rival Fair Haven.
“It’s a good, healthy rivalry. We both try to play our best against each other,” Howe said.
Howe will be looking for the type of effort he got from his Otters several days ago when they blanked Burr and Burton 2-0.
West Rutland 13, MSJ 8
WEST RUTLAND — The church bells in West Rutland sounded sweeter than ever Wednesday evening. The baseball team won its first game since 2016, coming back from its hiatus with a 13-8 win over county rival Mount St. Joseph.
Tim Blanchard pitched 6 1/3 innings to earn the victory. He struck out five.
“Timmy was mixing up his pitches,” West Rutland coach Dave Bartlett said.
Mike Goodnough led West Rutland with two hits and he scored three runs.
Chase Wiegers had two hits and two RBIs for MSJ.
The day left West Rutland and MSJ with 1-5 records.
Westside will host Arlington on Saturday.
GM 3, Windsor 2
(8 Innings)
CHESTER — The Green Mountain baseball team pushed its record to 4-6 on Wednesday by edging Windsor 3-2 in eight innings.
Jack Boyle scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth off a bunt and a throwing error.
Kagan Hance earned the win by coming to the mound in the top of the eighth.
Branden Rose pitched the first seven. He scattered eight hits, struck outs six against just one walk and gave up two earned runs.
“It was the best I have ever seen Branden pitch. He led us today with a great outing,” Green Mountain coach Matt McCarthy said.
Owen Rhoad had three hits and both RBIs for Windsor.
Everett Mosher and Travis Blake each had a base hit and an RBI.
Green Mountain hosts neighboring rival Bellows Falls on Friday in a matchup of Division III contenders.
SOFTBALL
Rutland 17, BBA 5
(5 Innings)
The Rutland softball team hit Burr and Burton Academy with a big number before they knew it, scoring 10 in the first inning.
They coasted to a 17-5 victory from there behind the pitching of Alyssa Kennedy and power hitting of Sam Bates and Samera Rideout.
Bates swatted the first pitch she saw over the left field fence for a three-run homer and later had an inside-the-park home run.
Rideout also lifted one over the fence.
Kennedy had a couple of hits and drew two walks in the leadoff spot for the Ravens.
“Nancy Sheldon is the coach at BBA this year. I am excited for them. She has a kot of softball knowledge and is dedicated to building the program,” Wright said.
Rutland has a tough test at Brattleboro on Friday.,
BOYS LACROSSE
CVU 17, Rutland 2
HINESBURG — The seven-time defending Division I champion CVU boys lacrosse team beat Rutland 17-2 Wednesday afternoon.
The Ravens played the Redhawks tight for much of the first quarter, only down 3-1 late in the frame, but CVU flexed its depth and won going away.
“We were running with them for much of the first quarter,” said Rutland coach Sean Miller. “We communicated well on defense and kept them at bay.”
The Ravens got a goal from Matt Magro on an assist from Dillon Moore in the first quarter and Patrick Cooley scored on a Joe Anderson assist in the second quarter.
Rutland (3-4) hosts rival Otter Valley on Friday at Alumni Field.
BOYS TENNIS
Rutland 5, BBA 2
Rutland’s scintillating season continued on Wednesday with the Ravens defeating Burr and Burton Academy 5-2 to run their record to 7-1.
Rutland won three of the five singles matches. Brady Kenosh defeated Cristo Buckley 6-4, 6-4, Ollie Hamilton toppled Alejandro Shapiro-Machon 6-2, 6-3 and Graham Sedner gave Rutland the other single victory by outlasting Lucas Arrington 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-8.
Reed Matin and Matt Goulette gave Rutland a win in the No. 1 doubles competition, cruising 6-0, 6-0. Zak Arshad and Robin Rushing picked up the other doubles woin for Rutland by forfeit.
Nick O’Donnell won in the No. 1 singles spot for BBA, edging Augie Louras 6-1, 6-4.
Blake Allen provided the Bulldogs’ other win.
Rutland travels to Hartford on Friday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gallagher honored
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Castleton University softball player Katie Gallagher earned Little East Conference Second Team honors Wednesday morning following a strong freshman campaign in the circle. Gallagher’s season was highlighted by a team-leading 2.90 earned run average, which ranks fifth in the conference and best among LEC freshmen.
She compiled a 5-4 record in seven starts and 21 appearances. Gallagher earned her first collegiate victory with three hitless innings against Keene State and didn’t slow down, earning a win in each of her first four decisions.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CU postseason begins
The Castleton University baseball team will begin play in the Little East Conference Tournament on Thursday at 1 p.m. against Rhode Island College in Gorham, Maine.
Castleton is the No. 6 seed in the six-team tournament and is 9-21, 6-10 in the LEC.
No. 3 RIC is 21-9 and 12-4 in the league.
The Anchormen swept the four-game series from Castleton during the season.
