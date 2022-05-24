BRATTLEBORO — Rutland and Fair Haven were among the teams competing at the Southern Vermont League A Division Championships hosted by Brattleboro on Tuesday.
Rutland's Sam Kay took first in the boys 1500 meters, in 4 minutes, 36.42 seconds. Teammate Owen Dube-Johnson won the 3000 in 9:28.17, where Karver Butler was third.
Abed Alawi was first in the 110m hurdles in 17.30 seconds with Brayden Shelton third.
Fair Haven's David Doran took first in shot put with a toss of 12.93 meters, while Rutland's Slade Postemski was second and Tyler Messer was third. Postemski was also second in the long jump.
The Slaters' Noah Beayon grabbed first in the 200 meters, finishing in 23.22 seconds, while Rutland's Shelton was fifth. Beayon was also second in the 100.
Fair Haven's Nathaniel Young won the 300m hurdles in 44.63 seconds and the 4x100 relay team of Beayon, Reilly Flanders, Patrick Stone and Luke Williams won in 45.34 seconds.
Stone won the pole vault with a height of 3.38 meters.
The Slaters' Kole Matta was third in javelin and fifth in the discus. Williams was fourth in long jump and triple jump.
On the girls side, Fair Haven's Alexandra Williams won the 100 meters in 13.54 seconds and the 200 in 28.43 seconds. Isabella Carrara was fourth in the 200 and Madison Perry was fifth in the 100.
Alexandra Williams was also third in the 400, while Ava Shull was fourth and fifth in the 800 and 1500. Rutland's Ava Rosi and Makenna Hubert were fourth and fifth in 400.
Perry was strong in the field events, finishing third in triple jump and fifth in long jump.
For Rutland, Erin Geisler was a standout in the 3000, finishing in second. Izzy Crossman was second in the 100m hurdles. Rosi was fifth in high jump.
SVL team titles went to the Mount Anthony boys and Burr and Burton Academy girls. Fair Haven was a top-three finisher on the boys side in third.
SVL B Championships
SPRINGFIELD — Many local teams were competing on Tuesday in the SVL B Championships.
For host Springfield, Tim Amsden took first in the 300m hurdles, finishing in 44.72 seconds, while Green Mountain's Mitchell Rounds was second.
The Cosmos' Chris Jeffers was second in long jump and Aidan Donahue was third in the shot put.
Green Mountain's Everett Mosher won the boys 400 meters in 52.24 seconds and the 800 in 2:06.58. He was also second in the 3000. His younger brother Eben Mosher won the javelin with a toss of 38.81 meters and won the triple jump with a jump of 12.33 meters.
Ben Munukka won the high jump with a height of 1.78 meters, which Eben Mosher was third in. Eben Mosher was also third in the long jump, where Rounds was fourth.
GM's Aidan Farrar was second in shot put and Noah Cherubini was fourth in discus.
For the Chieftain girls, Grace Tyrrell won the 100m hurdles in 17.02 seconds and the 300m hurdles in 48.12 seconds. Tyrrell was also second in the 200.
Berkley Hutchins won the girls shot put with a toss of 9.34 meters with Luna Burkland fourth. Hutchins was also fourth in discus. Kyra Burbela was third in the high jump.
For West Rutland, Isabell Lanfear won the girls javelin with a toss of 28.17 meters, while she was second in the shot put, third in the 100m hurdles and fourth in the 300m hurdles. Abigail Lanfear was fifth in the shot put.
Gabby Landers led the Springfield girls with a second-place finish in javelin, while Olivia Loney was fifth.
Annika Heintz had a standout day for Mill River. She won the girls 800 meters in 2:45.96, while she was second in the 1500 and 3000 and third in the 400.
The Thetford girls and Woodstock boys won team championships.
BOYS LACROSSE
OV 7, SMS 6
BRANDON — The Otters Valley boys lacrosse team grabbed a 7-6 Senior Day win against Stratton Mountain School at Markowski Field.
OV's seniors are Evan Thomas, Austin Cormany, Nick Parker, Daniel O'Brien, Dom Davis, Kieran Williams, Cooper Johnson, Hayden Bernhardt, Isaac Derepentigny and Matt Moseley.
Bernhardt had three goals, including the game-winner for the Otters. Thomas and Tom Politano had a goal and assist apiece. Williams and Davis both had a goal.
OV moved to 5-7 and awaits playoff seeding.
SOFTBALL
Green Mt. 16, WRV 2
(5 innings)
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Green Mountain softball team team had its bats working in a 16-2 win against White River Valley in five innings on Tuesday.
The Chieftains posted eight runs across the first two innings to take control early and put it away with five runs in the fifth,
Abby Williams went 4-for-5 for Green Mountain, while Kayla English and Kim Cummings both had three hits. Brie Howe-Lynch had a pair of hits and stole four bases, including a steal of home.
Howe-Lynch also pitched most of the game for GM, striking out seven and allowing two hits.
Green Mountain (7-6) hosts West Rutland on Thursday.
MAU 5, Otter Valley 1
BENNINGTON — The Otter Valley softball team fell to an elite Division I Mount Anthony club 5-1 on Tuesday.
Mia Paligo pitched well for the Patriots, but Otters coach Kelly Trayah thought his side put together some good at-bats.
"Everyone was putting the bat on the ball," Trayah said.
Riley Keith and Sydney Gallo had multiple hits for OV. Keith was effective in the circle in the loss, allowing five hits and striking out three.
Outfielders Ryleigh LaPorte and Sierra Cormany were great defensively, according to Trayah.
The Otters (7-6) is at Hartford on Thursday under the lights of Maxfield Sports Complex.
L&G 10, BF 8
TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray softball team held off a Bellows Falls comeback to win 10-8 Tuesday afternoon.
The big inning for the Rebels was a six-run second after the Terriers had scored four in the first.
BF's Hailee Henslee had a two-run homer to make it interesting late, but Leland & Gray held on. Henslee and Grace Wilkinson both had two hits.
Ansley Henderson and Catherine Shine both had two hits and two runs for the Rebels, while birthday girls Kristen Lowe threw a complete game, allowing six hits and striking out four.
L&G (6-5) hosts White River Valley on Thursday.
BASEBALL
L&G 8, MSJ 5
The Mount St. Joseph baseball team fell to Leland & Gray 8-5 Tuesday afternoon at St. Peter's Field.
"We hit the ball well, but the hits were just finding people," said MSJ coach Mike Callahan.
A smattering of Mounties had a single hit. Braedon McKeighan pitched four innings and was the losing pitcher for MSJ.
The Mounties (6-6) host Arlington for Senior Day on Thursday at St. Peter's Field.
WRV 2, Green Mt. 0
SOUTH ROYALTON — White River Valley's Dominic Craven and Green Mountain's Kagan Hance hooked up in a marvelous pitchers' duel on Tuesday, each surrendering just three hits.
But Craven notched the victory as the Wildcats blanked Green Mountain 2-0.
The Chieftains had a big chance in the top of the seventh when they had runners on second and third with only one out but were unable to score.Green Mountain is 10-4 with games remaining against West Rutland and Springfield.
Proctor 12, Westside 8
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland baseball team couldn't hold on to an early lead and fell to Proctor 12-8 Tuesday afternoon.
The Golden Horde were up 5-2 in the fourth, but the Phantoms responded to take the lead in that inning and they wouldn't surrender it the rest of the way.
Aaron Brock came on in relief in the first inning for Proctor and ended up going six innings, allowing two runs. Jacob Patch earned the save in the seventh.
Bode Richardson, Cam Cannucci and Brogan Shehee had two hits and two RBIs apiece for Proctor. Noah Olson went 3-for-4 for Westside.
Proctor (5-5) has game filled with playoff seeding implications on Thursday at Rivendell. West Rutland (1-13) is at Green Mountain the same day.
Arlington 21, Mill River 1
(5 innings)
NORTH CLARENDON — The Arlington baseball cruised to a 21-1 win in five innings against Mill River on Tuesday.
Owen Smith and Chris Burnett split pitching duties for the Minutemen.
Mill River (0-13) is at Poultney on Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rutland 7, MSJ 0
The Rutland girls tennis team finished off a season sweep of rival Mount St. Joseph with a 7-0 win on Tuesday.
The Raiders' Olivia Shipley beat Sophia Hussak 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Olivia Andrews beat Sarah Guerrier 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, Anna Gallipo beat Lauren Costales 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, Emma Barclay beat Isabelle Gross, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles and Elizabeth Franzoni won by forfeit at No. 5 singles.
In doubles action, Arikka Patorti and Bethany Solari beat Elizabeth Williams and Tashina Forrest 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles and Hannah Hebert and Brooke Schaffer beat Laney Hussak and Maura Whitman 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Rutland improved to 11-3, while MSJ fell to 2-9.
