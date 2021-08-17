CUMBERLAND, Maine — The best Vermont young golfers represented the state at the 2021 New England Junior Amateur Championship, which wrapped up on Tuesday at Val Halla Golf Course.
The Vermont girls were represented by Mia Politano, Jillian Miles and Paige Oakes. The Vermont boys team was represented by Austin Giroux, Charlie Davis, Alex Leonard, Jackson King, Nelson Eaton, Evan Forrest and William Eaton.
The Vermont girls finished sixth as a team, while the boys were fifth on their side.
Massachusetts swept the team titles, shooting 5-under for the boys and 34-over for the girls.
Connecticut’s Ben James won the individual boys championship, shooting 14-under. Four other boys shot under-par for the tournament.
Massachusetts’ Annie Dai and MacKenzie Whitney tied for the top mark at 17-over.
Individually, on the girls side, Politano shot 61-over for the tournament, but she had her best round of the tournament on Tuesday, shooting an 86. Each day, she lowered her score.
Miles shot 65-over and had four birdies in the tournament. Oakes finished at 88-over.
On the boys side, Giroux had the top Vermont mark at 15-over in a tie for 16th. His best round came on Tuesday, where he shot a 72, sinking a birdie and 15 pars.
Davis finished at 16-over in a tie for 19th. He also finished strong with a 73 on Tuesday. A stroke back at 17-over was Leonard, who had his best round in the second round where he shot a 71.
King finished at 21-over in a tie for 26th and had six birdies in the tournament. Nelson Eaton finished at 23-over in a tie for 29th with five birdies across his three rounds.
Evan Forrest at 25-over and William Eaton at 27-over rounded out the Vermont boys contingent.
AUTO RACINGThunder Road
BARRE — Barre’s Jamie York picked the best time to get his first career Thunder Road victory in the annual Road Warrior Challenge at NorthCountry Federal Credit Union Night on Sunday, August 15. York dominated the 50-lap special for the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors as part of a special Sunday twilight show seen live on FloRacing.
Northfield’s Vilbrin took second while Williamstown’s McCarthy held off a late bid by Garrett for third.
Hinesburg’s Cooper Bouchard pulled one of the year’s biggest upsets by winning the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model feature. The rookie started outside Chris Roberts on the front row and was able clear him for the lead seven laps into the 50-lap feature.
Thetford’s Brandon Gray made it three first-time winners on the night by capturing the 40-lap Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger feature. Gray ran down polesitter Michael MacAskill and Colin Cornell with 12 laps down. After putting a crossover move on Cornell for second just before halfway, Gray went to the outside line and grabbed the lead as he completed lap 24.
Williamstown’s Kyle MacAskill picked up his second career RK Miles Street Stock victory in an eventful 25-lap feature.
Thunder Road is right back in action this Thursday, August 19 at 7 p.m. with Vermont Tire & Service Night. The RK Miles Street Stocks have their annual Bolduc Metal Recycling Street Stock Special.
There are also double-purse features for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors courtesy of FloRacing. The pits open at 3:30 p.m. and the grandstands open at 5:15 p.m.
NECBL BASEBALLAll-league teams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The New England Collegiate Baseball League unveiled the members of the 2021 All-NECBL Teams, as announced by Commissioner Sean McGrath on Tuesday.
Comprised of a position player at each spot on the diamond, a designated hitter, three starting pitchers, three relievers and one closer on all sides, the league honored 48 student-athletes on their outstanding summers in the New England League.
New to the 2021 postseason awards format, the best of the best from both divisions were named All-NECBL First Team selections, while both the North and South Division were allotted division-specific recipients for the second tier of all-league honorees.
Thirteen of the league’s 14 teams were represented on the All-NECBL Teams, with the North Shore Navigators, Martha’s Vineyard Sharks and Ocean State Waves leading all organizations with five selections.
Four teams each saw four of their student-athletes claim all-league and all-division honorees, one of them being the Upper Valley Nighthawks. Upper Valley outfielders Gehrig Anglin (Wright State) and Alan Roden (Creighton), pitcher Ryan Towle (UMass Lowell) and infielder Max Viera (Northeastern) accumulated spots on the All-NECBL squad.
The 2021 league champion Danbury Westerners joined the Newport Gulls and Vermont Mountaineers with two awardees as part of the all-league teams, and the Winnipesaukee Muskrats rounded out the honorees with one selection.
Vermont pitchers Ryan Steckline (Cincinnati) and Cole Roland (Dartmouth) were nominated to the All-NECBL and All-North teams, respectively.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.