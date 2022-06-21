Jenna Lord, who has family in Rutland County, will be transferring to the University of Mississippi to play after a productive freshman softball season for Alabama.
Lord started 30 games this spring for the Crimson Tide and appeared in 45 games. She batted .289 including 5-for-9 in the Tuscaloosa Regional of the NCAA Tournament.
Lord will be joining an Ole Miss team that was 41-19 in 2022.
She is the daughter of Greg and Michele Lord.
GOLF
NE Women's Am
WATERBURY CENTER — It was cut day on Tuesday at the New England Women's Amateur golf tournament hosted at Country Club of Vermont.
The top 21 golfers competing from the Championship tees and the top 29 golfers from the Tournament tees made the cut to compete on the tournament's final day.
The Overall champion, Runner-Up and Junior champion will be decided from the Championship group, while the Senior and Legends champion will be decided from the Tournament group.
Burlington Country Club's Carson Richards is the top Vermont golfer still alive in the Championship competition. She was at 20-over through two days, putting her in a tie for 12th.
The Quechee Club's Amy Lyon shot 21-over in a tie for 13th and Manchester Country Club's Kaylie Porter shot 26-over in a tie for 18th
Rutland Country Club's Lindsey Cone shot 28-over in a tie for 21st, just inching inside the cut line.
Copley Country Club's Holly Reynolds shot 30-over, two strokes off the cut line.
Ralph Myhre Golf Course golfer and Otter Valley graduate Mia Politano missed the cut, shooting 34-over, but picked up a birdie on the same hole as she did on the first day, the par-5 15th hole.
Links at Lang Farm's Jazz Bruce also shot 34-over and missed the cut.
Vesper Country Club's Morgan Smith had a comfortable eight-stroke lead through two days. She was at 6-under after her second round of 69 in a row on Tuesday. She is also the leader in the clubhouse for the Junior trophy.
Among those competing from the Tournament tees, Manchester Country Club's Becky Montgelas was the top Vermonter, sitting at 18-over in a tie for fifth. Montgelas had a pair of late birdies on Tuesday.
Lakeside Golf Club's Tiffany Maurycy was at 19-over through two days in a tie for seventh.
Dorset Field Club's Elizabeth Walker was at 25-over in a tie for 15th through two days and buried a pair of birdies on Tuesday. Williston Golf Club's Ann Oday also was at 25-over.
Williston's Jeanne Morrissey was a stroke back at 26-over in a tie for 19th, Ekwanok Country Club's Reggie Parker was at 31-over in a tie for 23rd and Country Club of Vermont's Deidre Mahler just inched ahead of the Tournament tee cut line, shooting 34-over.
Vermont golfers that missed the cut in the Tournament competition were: The Quechee Club's Shelly Yusko (35-over), Cedar Knoll's Kimberly Fadden (36-over), Champlain's Kimberley Barkyoumb (41-over), Stowe's Alyssa Barnes (46-over), Stowe's Tracy Webster (47-over), Country Club of Vermont's Bette Ann Libby (48-over), Burlington's Cheri Campbell (50-over), Stowe's Amy Butcher (51-over) and Ralph Myhre's Susan Rand (64-over).
Walker was the leader in the Legends division after two days and Boston Golf Club's Susan Curtin led the Senior division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.