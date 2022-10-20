FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls soccer team bounced back nicely from its lone loss of the regular season, beating rival Otter Valley 8-0 Thursday night at LaPlaca Field.
The Otters hung with the Slaters in the early going, but once Fair Haven found its groove it was off to the races.
"We came out a little flat, which was to be expected after our toughest game of the season on Tuesday (against Rutland)," said Fair Haven coach Teri Perry. "Once we relaxed and started playing our game, we played much better."
Brittney Love continued her standout senior year, scoring four goals to pace the Slater attack. Her sister sophomore Elizabeth Love had three assists.
The Slaters got single goals from Maddy Perry, Ayame Merkel, Lily Briggs and Clara Young.
It was Senior Night for Fair Haven, so the Slaters honored Brittney Love, Ella Kuehn and Holly Gannon for their contributions to the program.
Fair Haven (12-1) finishes the regular season at Bellows Falls on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
WRV 3, Green Mt. 1
SOUTH ROYALTON — Jillian Barry scored two goals in the first half to give the White River Valley girls soccer team an early advantage and the Wildcats held on 3-1 against Green Mountain Thursday afternoon.
"It took us a too long to make an adjustment on how to defend her," said GM coach Carolynn Hamilton.
The Chieftains moved Kyra Burbela into the back to try and contain Barry and it paid off as Barry was held off the board the rest of the way.
Green Mountain's Abby Williams scored off an assist from Sophia Cherubini to cut the lead to one, but Mackenzie Vesper scored an insurance tally for White River Valley.
The Chieftains finish the regular season at 7-7.
BOYS SOCCER
Rutland 2, Bratt 1
(Overtime)
BRATTLEBORO — Both of the games between Rutland and Brattleboro boys soccer teams went into overtime this fall.
RHS got revenge for an earlier defeat, beating rival Brattleboro 2-1 in overtime Thursday night.
Robin Rushing played a ball through and Ben Cerreta won a foot race with the Colonels defender, scoring the game-winning tally.
Rutland's other goal came from Brock Quillan, assisted by Tom Goldberg in the first half. Brattleboro's goal was by Tate Chamberlin.
RHS keeper Colin Rider made 11 saves, while Colonels keeper Alex Baker had six saves.
Rutland finishes the regular season at 5-8-1.
FIELD HOCKEY
SB 7, Rutland 0
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rutland field hockey team fell 7-0 to Division I state championship-contending South Burlington on the Wolves' Senior Night on Thursday.
RHS (1-12-1) awaits its D-I playoff seeding.
H.S. FOOTBALL
Essex 43, Seawolves 19
BURLINGTON — The Essex football team scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from the Seawolves and earn a 43-19 win Thursday night.
The Hornets finish the regular season at 5-3 and the Seawolves finish at 1-7.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Preseason polls
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The Castleton University women's hockey team was selected to finish third in the New England Hockey Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll released by the league on Wednesday.
This marked the fifth consecutive NEHC preseason poll in which the Spartans landed in the top four slots. Last season, Castleton was slated to finish fourth in preseason before posting an 11-6-1 conference record and reaching the NEHC Tournament finals.
Defending conference champion Elmira collected nine first-place votes to remain atop league rankings after taking a trip to the 2021-22 NCAA Tournament's semifinal round.
Close behind the Soaring Eagles with one top-spot vote is Norwich, the squad that the Spartans took down in league playoffs last season.
The Castleton men were picked to finish ninth in the NEHC. Hobart was picked to finish first with seven first-place votes, ahead of Elmira and Skidmore.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
UVM picked first
BOSTON — The reigning America East Champion University of Vermont men's basketball program was selected to finish first in the conference preseason poll.
The Catamounts received seven first-place votes, and scored 63 points in the coaches' poll. The league also announced its 2022-23 Preseason All-Conference Team, which featured UVM guards, Finn Sullivan and Dylan Penn.
Conference newcomer Bryant was selected second in the poll, receiving two first-place votes, and a score of 58 points. UMass Lowell (47 pts) and Binghamton (42 pts) round out the league's top four. Vermont's 2022 America East Championship opponent, UMBC (40 pts) was selected fifth.
The Catamounts are selected first in the America East Preseason Coaches' Poll for the sixth time in the last seven seasons. Vermont has been tabbed as the preseason favorite eight times under head coach John Becker.
Sullivan and Penn's All-Conference honors mark the second consecutive season that a pair of Catamounts received the preseason honor.
It is the first preseason honor of Sullivan's career. The San Diego, Calif. native was named to the league's All-Championship Team a season ago.
Penn was a member of the ASUN Preseason All-Conference Team as a member of Bellarmine before transferring to Vermont for the upcoming season.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Cats picked third
BOSTON – The University of Vermont women's basketball team was selected third in the 2022-23 America East Preseason Poll.
Senior co-captain Emma Utterback along with junior Anna Olson have been selected to the Preseason All-Conference team.
Reigning America East champion UAlbany earned the number one spot, receiving seven of the nine first place votes, and 59 points overall. Maine was voted second overall with 54 total points.
The Catamounts received one first place vote and 46 overall points earning the third overall spot in the preseason poll. NJIT was selected fourth in the poll with a total of 42 points, while Binghamton, the only other team to receive a first place vote, had 39 overall points for fifth.
Utterback earned the nod for the first time on the America East Preseason All-Conference Team while Olson received the distinction for the second straight season
HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS
Basketball officials wanted
The Vermont Board No. 105 of International Approved Basketball Officials will be holding a class for new prospective high school basketball officials beginning Tuesday Nov. 1 at Castleton University's Glenbrook Gymnasium in the athletic training classroom.
Classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates: Nov. 1, 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, and 28. The cost of the class is $125 and includes all course materials, IAABO dues for the 2022-2023 season, and insurance.
For further information please contact Joe Davine at 802-236-0740.
