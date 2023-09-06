JOHNSON — Fair Haven graduate Brittney Love is off and flying as a freshman in her college soccer career.
She knocked in three goals, all in the first half, to help Vermont State University Johnson to a 7-0 lead by the break on Wednesday. The Badgers went on to a 9-0 victory over Vermont State University Randolph.
The Badgers will take a 1-1-1 record to Morrisville State on Saturday with kickoff set for 1 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 6, Johnson 1
CASTLETON — The Vermont State University Castleton men's soccer team cruised to a 6-1 win against rival VTSU Johnson Wednesday night at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Castleton scored a goal in the first half, but did the bulk of its damage after the break, scoring five times.
Matt Spiller, Adolphe Alfani, Charlie Cisneros, Toby Ritzkowski, Sam Barr and Seth Dube scored for the Spartans. Rutland alumnus Michael O'Connor had an assist, along with Ritzkowski.
Erick Soto had an early second-half goal for Johnson.
Castleton (1-2) hosts Clarkson on Saturday at 1 p.m.
GOLF
Politano medals
WOODSTOCK — Otter Valley junior Lucas Politano earned medalist honors in Wednesday's match hosted at Woodstock Country Club.
Politano shot 33 in the nine-hole event, beating Hartford's Jaden Poirier (35) and Mill River's Mattie Serafin (36).
Outside of Politano, Jackson Howe shot 47, Addison Boynton shot 53 and Jacob Tripp shot 54 for OV.
Outside of Serafin, Max McKee shot 52 for Mill River.
Killington Mountain School was in attendance as well and were led by Aidan Williamson's 46.
Woodstock's Tori McNamara was the female medalist, shooting a 60.
Men's Sr. Am
BRATTLEBORO — Lakeside Golf Club's David Arakelian took home the victory in the Vermont Golf Association's Men's Senior Amateur, finishing with a two-round score of 6-over.
He shot a 75 on Wednesday to lock up the win by four strokes over clubmate Timothy Bean, who shot 10-over.
Orleans Country Club's Jeff Dolin was third 12-over, while Glen Boggini and Brian Cain were tied for fourth at 13-over.
Crown Point Country Club's Greg Birsky won the Super Senior division, shooting 6-over. He shot 74 both days and won his division by four strokes.
The Legends Division was won by Brattleboro Country Club's Hugh Barber, who shot 6-over. He shot a 73 on Wednesday.
H.S SPORTS
Postponements
The Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team's home game against rival West Rutland was postponed with a makeup date to determined.
The Springfield girls soccer team was set to host rival Bellows Falls, but the heat index and the lack of shade at Gurney Field caused them to postpone the game. The makeup date is to be determined.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Plattsburgh 8, Castleton 1
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The Vermont State University Castleton women's tennis team ran into a buzz saw on Wednesday, falling to Plattsburgh State 8-1.
Camille Jackson won the lone set for the Spartans in No. 4 singles, topping Jackie Svanten 7-6, 6-4.
Castleton opens its Little East Conference season on Saturday by hosting UMass Dartmouth at noon.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Union 3, Castleton 1
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — The Vermont State University Castleton women's volleyball team was dealt its first loss of the season on Wednesday night, falling in four sets to Union in non-conference action.
The Spartans (3-1) took the second set 26-24, but dropped the first set 25-16 and sets two and three 25-15, 25-14.
Jocelyn Ray led the VTSU Castleton attack with 10 kills on the night, marking the first double-digit kill performance of her young career. She also had five digs and a solo block. Caitlin Mahoney totaled six kills and a pair of aces while Hailey Martinovich had seven kills. Martinovich logged eight digs as well, with Mahoney added seven. Isabella Luna led the team with nine digs and Maddie Delsignore chipped in 13 assists and Madison Sheehan had three block assists.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Harris honored
CASTLETON — For the second time in as many seasons, Vermont State University Castleton field hockey standout Emily Harris received national recognition from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association by earning the organization's National Offensive Player of the Week award.
Harris' second-career weekly honor from the NFHCA comes after a nine-point game in the season-opening win against Union. She had four goals and an assist totaling nine points in the victory. Harris' nine points were enough to end the first weekend of play as the nation's top scorer.
The forward reaped the national honor a season ago during the Spartans' LEC title run when she scored four goals with three assists in the playoffs.
The Spartans return to action on Saturday at noon when they take on SUNY Oneonta on the road.
Colby-Sawyer 3, Keene 2
KEENE. N.H. — The Colby-Sawyer College field hockey team pushed its record to 2-0 and for the second game in a row, Otter Valley graduate Ryleigh LaPorte scored for the Chargers.
Bellows Falls' graduate Grace Bazin scored for the Owls.
SOFTBALL
VTSU golf tourney
The Vermont State University Castleton softball team is set to host its fifth annual golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 14. The event will take place at Milestone Golf Course in Hampton, N.Y. with all proceeds going toward the program's future spring training trips.
The 18-hole event—located just a few miles across the New York State border—will take participants around the scenic course twice, playing the white tees on the front nine, and the blue tees on the back, challenging the short game of the best golfers, while offering some absolutely breathtaking autumn views of the Green Mountains and Adirondacks.
Price to participate sits at $75 per golfer for a four-player scramble. The cost includes all greens fees, a cart and a post-round meal, as well as a gift bag for all participants. There will also be various raffles and other prizes available throughout the day's event.
A maximum of 18 foursomes can participate. Please contact softball head coach Eric Ramey at 802-468-6408 or by email at eric.ramey@castleton.edu to register your team.
Storm's tryouts
COLCHESTER — Vermont Storm Fastpitch Softball will have open tryouts for the 2024 club team season for age groups 10U-18U on Sept. 10t at St. Michael's College on Doc Jacobs Field.
Tryouts times are scheduled by age group. Players interested in trying out for Vermont Storm Softball for the 2024 season, need to complete the tryout form on the organization's web page, vermontstorm.com.
The Vermont Storm provides nearly year round softball opportunities with scheduled off season training, focuses on a strong team environment, player development, and competition at the highest levels.