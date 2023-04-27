CHESTER — Add Thursday's performance to the growing list of offensive masterpieces for Proctor softball star Rhi Lubaszewski.
Lubaszewski went 3-for-5 with a home run and seven runs batted in as the Phantoms topped Division III Green Mountain 15-5.
Abby Williams played great defense behind the dish for GM, but around her, there wasn't many bright spots to be had when Green Mountain was in the field. GM made eight errors and its pitchers walked 17 batters.
Offensively, Riley Paul homered and Brie Howe was 2-for-4 for Green Mountain.
GM (1-4) hosts West Rutland on Tuesday. Proctor (2-1) is at Westside on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
OV 11, WRV 7
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Otter Valley softball team extended its win streak to four, topping White River Valley 11-7 on Thursday.
Tanner Drury pitched for the Wildcats and the Otters took a little bit to time her slower serves, compared to what they've seen this season.
Ryleigh LaPorte and Mackenzie McKay had two hits apiece. Sydney Gallo had a standout defensive game, one that OV coach Kelly Trayah called the best in her career.
McKay pitched well and had five strikeouts, including four late in the game to secure the victory.
Drury was a bright spot for White River Valley at the plate with three hits.
Otter Valley (4-2) hosts Springfield on Saturday at 10 a.m.
BBA 15, Fair Haven 3
MANCHESTER — The Fair Haven softball team struggled with walks and fell to Burr and Burton Academy 15-3 Thursday afternoon.
BBA plated eight runs in the first inning to take control.
Riley Babbie was an offensive bright spot for the Slaters with two doubles.
Fair Haven (0-4) hosts Division I Mount Anthony on Saturday.
BF 20, Springfield 5
(5 innings)
WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls softball team plated 15 runs in the first inning and that was the difference in a 20-5 win in five innings against Springfield on Thursday.
Amelia Murchie did well to stop the bleeding in the circle for the Cosmos as the third pitcher in the first inning. She went 3 2/3 innings.
Maddie Clark had a home run as part of her two-hit day for Springfield. Others with two hits were Jill Muther, Mackenzie Sidler and Murchie.
Izzy Stoodley pitched well for the Terriers with her changeup being tough to hit.
Springfield (1-4) is at Otter Valley Saturday morning.
MRU wins by forfeit
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River was leading against Twin Valley through two and half innings, but the Wildcats decided to stop playing and leave the field.
Minutemen coach Mary Colvin believes it would count as a forfeit victory for her squad.
Mill River is scheduled to host West Rutland on Saturday.
Pink the Diamond
MANCHESTER — One of the busiest and most important places on the high school softball scene on May 9 will be the softball field at Dana Thompson Park, home field of the Burr and Burton Academy Bulldogs.
The varsity softball players will have a cancer fundraiser that day at their game against Mount Anthony.
BBA coach Nancy Sheldon said all proceeds from the "Pink the Diamond" game will be donated to a local cancer organization to directly support those battling the disease.
The baseball team will also be hosting Mount Anthony that day at Dana Thompson.
"Our varsity players have decided to donate our proceeds to Cameron Rider to support him and his family much like our baseball team did," Sheldon said.
Rider, a Rutland High baseball player, is scheduled for cancer surgery, and the BBA baseball team raised $3,000 and presented it to him after the recent game between the Bulldogs and Rutland in Rutland.
BASEBALL
MAU 2, OV 1
BRANDON — A passed ball that scored a run in the seventh inning was the difference as the Mount Anthony baseball team topped Otter Valley 2-1 on Thursday.
The Otters outhit the Patriots 5-3 in the loss. Luca Polli doubled for OV and Isaiah Wood drove in the team's lone run.
Jordan Beayon pitched the first three innings for Otter Valley, allowing two hits, and Caleb Whitney went three innings, allowing one hit.
Colby Granger pitched for MAU, going the distance with an 11-strikeout performance.
Otter Valley (3-3) hosts Springfield on Saturday at 10 a.m.
BBA 10, Fair Haven 0
(6 innings)
MANCHESTER — The Fair Haven baseball team was right there with Division I powerhouse Burr and Burton, but struggled to maintain that level of play in the sixth inning, falling 10-0.
Carson Babbie pitched for Fair Haven, allowing two early runs, but settling in well from there. Tyler Niklasson came into pitch in the sixth inning and the Bulldogs' bats got hot. Noah Woodbury was the third and final pitcher of the day for the Slaters.
Trevor Greene was on the mound for BBA and was in the zone, striking out 11 in six innings of work.
Fair Haven had two hits on the day, both by Connor Fisher.
The Slaters (2-3) is at Mount Anthony on Monday.
GM 18, Proctor 6
PROCTOR — The Green Mountain baseball team remained undefeated, beating Proctor 18-6 Thursday afternoon.
Green Mountain had 16 hits. Cole Blodgett had a three-run home run in the first inning. Kaiden McCarthy was 4-for-5 with four RBIs and Andrei Solzhenitsyn was 3-for-3 with two 2 RBIs, while Tanner Swisher, Jack Hinkley and Caleb Merrow had two hits apiece.
Hinkley was the winning pitcher for GM, going six innings with four earned runs and seven strikeouts.
For Proctor, Bode Richardson was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Cam Cannucci was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
The Phantoms were scheduled to play an exhibition on Tuesday at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, New York, but the field conditions didn't allow for it, so instead they had their exhibition at Warrensburg High School.
Proctor (1-1) is at Rivendell on Saturday. Green Mountain (5-0) is at Leland & Gray on Saturday,
WRV 16, Mill River 4
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River baseball team fell to Division III contender White River Valley 16-4 Thursday afternoon.
A six-run inning for the Wildcats in the second was helped them take control.
Mill River coach Bastian Auer felt like his team really competed hard and hung right with White River Valley outside of that inning.
Phil Severy had a pair of hits and scored twice for the Minutemen. Eli Phelps and Xavier Auer scored the other Mill River runs.
Taylor Patch was a workhorse for MRU, throwing 123 pitches.
The Minutemen (0-2) are at Mount St. Joseph on Saturday.
BF 10, Springfield 0
WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls baseball team cruised to a 10-0 win against rival Springfield on Thursday.
The Cosmos (0-4) are at Otter Valley on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Arlington 14, Poultney 3
POULTNEY — The Arlington baseball team cruised to a 14-3 victory against Poultney Thursday afternoon.
The Eagles took control early with four runs in the first and three more in the second. The Blue Devils struggled with timely hitting, leaving 13 runners on base.
Nolan Geno was a bright spot on offense for Poultney, driving in two runs.
The Blue Devils dropped to 0-4.
BOYS LACROSSE
BBA 12, Rutland 6
MANCHESTER — The Rutland boys lacrosse team struggled early and fell to rival Burr and Burton 12-6 at Taylor Field on Thursday.
BBA jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but RHS responded well and got the deficit down to 8-6 in the third quarter.
"Our defense really stepped up after that early stretch," said Rutland co-coach TJ Sabotka.
Ethan Wideawake and Ryan McPhee had two goals apiece for RHS.
Rutland (2-5) is at Brattleboro next Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rutland 6, BF 0
The Rutland girls tennis cruised to a 6-0 victory against Bellows Falls Thursday afternoon.
Rutland got singles victories from Arikka Patorti, Anna Gallipo, Abbey Watelet and Bethany Solari, while Emma Barclay, at No. 5 singles, won by forfeit.
Rutland dominated in doubles play as well with the team of Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaffer and the team of Jayla Eugair and Caroline McCormack earning victories.
WRESTLING
DeLong honored
FAIR HAVEN — Last week, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame announced the state winners of the Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award (TSHSEA).
Fair Haven senior Paityn DeLong was chosen for the award in Vermont, which recognizes her as the top female wrestler in the state.
The award recognizes and celebrates the nation’s most outstanding high school senior female wrestlers for their excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship, and community service.
DeLong recently competed in the National Freestyle tournament/World team trials in Spokane, Washington and won two out of her four matches in the under-20 division.
DeLong is continuing her academic and wrestling career at East Stroudsburg University this upcoming school year.
TRACK & FIELD
Penn Relays
PHILADELPHIA — The Fair Haven track and field team began competition at the Penn Relays on Thursday.
The boys 4x100 relay team of Patrick Stone, Cooper Spaulding, Jack Spaulding and Noah Beayon was 75th in their heat, finishing in 46.95 seconds.
