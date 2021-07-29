MIDDLEBURY — Lucas Politano won the boys 10-14 Match Play championship last week and he finds himself in the hunt again this week in the Vermont Golf Association’s Junior Tour Stroke Play championship at his home course of Ralph Myhre Golf Course.
Politano shot 7-over on the first day of the two-round tournament, putting him in second, two strokes behind West Bolton’s Evan Marchessault. Politano opened his round with an eagle on the first hole and had a birdie on the 12th hole.
Fellow Ralph Myhre clubmate Brady Fallon also shot 7-over.
Rutland Country Club’s Mattie Serafin shot 8-over and clubmate Kyle Blanchard shot 9-over, sinking a birdie on the sixth hole. The two RCC golfers are fourth and fifth overall after one round. Rutland’s Ronan Duffy shot 24-over in 16th.
Ralph Myhre’s Nolan Wilson and Ekwanok’s Patrick Saxe both shot 16-over in ninth place. Ekwanok’s Grayson Davis shot 30-over.
In the boys 15-18 division, Newport Country Club’s Austin Giroux has the lead through 18 holes. The North Country product shot a 1-over 72, sinking four birdies on the day. Giroux was four strokes better than Williston Golf Club’s Alex Leonard, a CVU golfer, and five better than Kwiniaska’s Kosi Thurber.
Dorset Field Club’s Harrison Digangi, a Stratton Mountain School product, was fourth at 7-over, with Barton’s Jackson King, Ekwanok’s Charlie Davis and Country Club of Barre’s Garret Cameron all tied for fifth at 8-over.
Barre’s William Eaton and Riley Richards were 10th and 11th, with scores of 12-over and 14-over respectively. Ralph Myhre’s Thomas Politano shot 16-over in 15th.
Defending Division I girls medalist Kaylie Porter, of Burr and Burton Academy and Manchester Country Club, is in second-place in the girls 15-18 division. Porter shot 12-over in the opening round, sinking nine pars along the way.
Porter trails The Quechee Club’s Amy Lyon by two strokes with one day of action to go.
A pair of Rutland golfers, Jillian Miles and Teegan Duffy, are in third and fourth. Miles, a former D-I medalist, shot 15-over and sunk two birdies. Duffy shot 17-over.
Recent Otter Valley graduate and Ralph Myhre golfer Mia Politano rounded out the top five at 21-over. The former two-time D-II medalist and last week’s Match Play champion birdied the ninth hole of her home course.
Ralph Myhre’s Nora Wilson was the lone golfer in the girls 10-14 division.
The tournament wraps up with the second round on Friday in Middlebury.
AUTO RACING
T-Road postponed
BARRE — Thunder Road officials have postponed WDEV Radio/Calkins Portable Toilet Night that was scheduled for Thursday, due to a rainy forecast. The event is now slated for Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.
Rain was expected to begin in the Central Vermont area between 5 and 6 p.m. on Thursday and continue through the night.
The combination of the rainy outlook and a busy weekend ahead for teams and fans — which includes the American-Canadian Tour Midsummer Classic 250 at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday and the Bolduc Metal Recycling Enduro 200 on Sunday — led officials to slot the WDEV-Calkins event for the open September weekend.
The card of events for WDEV-Calkins Night will remain the same with all four divisions plus the Port-A-Potty Grand Prix. The contestants of the Port-A-Potty Grand Prix will remain the same despite the date moving.
Thunder Road hosts the Bolduc Metal Recycling Enduro 200 and Street Stock Special this Sunday. More than 100 cars are expected for “The People’s Race” with a $3,000 cash prize to the winner. The RK Miles Street Stock open the program with a 50-lap showdown.
Every year since 1985, the Enduro 200 has allowed amateurs and top racers alike to experience the thrills of low-budget, no-holds-barred racing.
The cars are basically taken off the street with only safety modifications and new paint jobs allowed. All 100+ cars line up three-wide on the track for a standing start.
No caution flags are thrown, and the only red flags are for safety concerns. The first driver to complete 200 laps receives a $3,000 prize check.
The Bolduc Metal Recycling Enduro has helped launch racing careers. Past winners of the Enduro 200 include Matt White, Steve Renaudette, and Scott Corey, who all went on to become successful Late Model drivers. Other former participants include names such as Paul Hodgdon, Monty Lamare, John Pelkey, Don Tofani, Dean Switser Jr., and Taber Gagne who are familiar to longtime Thunder Road fans.
The pre-entry list for this year’s Enduro is on par with recent years. Recognizable names include 2015 winner Richie Turner, Flying Tiger regular Chris LaForest, Larry Underwood, and Kyle Morris.
Many crew members and relatives of current racers, such as Derek Holbrook and Jennesta Garrett, are getting their chance behind the wheel. The Enduro is also a family affair, with John and Kevin Raper, Ryan and Seth Deuso, and Caleb and Kyle Bedard among those getting their Enduro cars ready.
Before the Enduro begins, fans get to enjoy the annual Bolduc Metal Recycling Street Stock Special. The 50-lap affair is the biggest race of the year of the RK Miles Street Stocks.
Admission is $18 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and $36 for a family of four (2 adults, 2 kids). Advance tickets are available at www.happsnow.com/event/Thunder-Road-Speedbowl. All Thunder Road events are also live-streamed on FloRacing for those with a paid subscription.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.