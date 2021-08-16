BRATTLEBORO — Perennial major tournament contender Cory Jozefiak, of Mount Anthony Country Club, finally broke through.
Jozefiak won the 2021 Vermont Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship, besting Rutland Country Club’s Stephen Waite 2-and-1 in the final match on Sunday at Brattleboro Country Club.
Jozefiak led for most of the match, but Waite hung around and didn’t allow the MACC golfer to gain much ground.
Waite parred the first hole to take his lone lead of the day, as Jozefiak bogeyed. Jozefiak responded with a par on the second hole and didn’t trail again.
Jozefiak opened up his biggest lead of the day on 7, 3-up, where he parred the par-5 hole. A par and birdie from Waite on 8 and 9 narrowed the lead to 1-up.
Waite got the lead down to 1-up again on the 11th hole, but that was as close as he would get.
Jozefiak moved into the final match by besting Rutland’s Frankie Sanborn 2-and-1 in the semifinals Saturday afternoon.
Similar to the match with Waite, Jozefiak fell behind 1-up in the early holes, but responded and had the lead for most of the match against Sanborn. Sanborn tied the match on multiple occasions on the back nine, but Jozefiak pulled out crucial holes down the stretch.
Waite was dominant in his semifinal match, beating Burlington Country Club’s Andy Weigand 7-and-6.
In the quarterfinals on Saturday morning, Sanborn was a 3-and-1 winner against Ryan Kohler, Jozefiak beat Michael Coakley 3-and-2, Waite beat 2020 runner-up Taylor Bellemare 2-and-1 and Weigand beat Rutland’s Max Major 1-up.
RUNNINGSlate Valley Scramble
POULTNEY — The Slate Valley Trails network hosted the Slate Valley Scramble half marathon and 8-kilometer races on Saturday.
In the men’s half marathon, Aaron Epps, 32, from Rutland won the race in 1 hour, 45 minutes and 44.6 seconds. Epps had a pace of 8:04.
The battle for second was much closer. Middletown Springs’ Palmer Lintz, 27, was second behind Epps at 1:54:24.1. Third-place finisher Zachary Kinsella, 26, of Manchester Center, finished in 1:54:50.8.
The top 10 was rounded out by David Nolan (Brookline, Massachusetts), Paul Murphy (Mendon), Isaac Vernon (Sunderland), Shawn Bannan (Central Falls, Rhode Island), Gildardo Quintero (Mahwah, New Jersey), Greg McGown (Shrewsbury) and Nick Underwood (Queensbury, New York).
The women’s half marathon was won by South Londonderry’s Alayna Sonnesyn, 25, who finished in 1:46:17.9 with a 8:06 pace.
Woodstock’s Carmen Bango, 24, was second at 1:54:56 and Middletown Springs’ Alexandria Meneses, 26, was third at 2:03:32.8.
The top 10 was rounded out by Jordyn Jager (Landgrove), Paige Buzard (Saratoga Springs, New York), Katie Robinson (Williston), Abigail Elliott (North Chittenden), Kim Bushee (West Rupert), Emma Vastola (Belmont) and Willa Caughey (Antrim, New Hampshire).
Manchester’s Isaiah Lewit, 13, won the men’s 8k race in 45:39.7 ahead of Dorset’s Finn O’Meara, 15, in 47:08.2 and Manchester’s Christopher Lewit, 43, in 48:04.4.
The rest of the top 10 finishers were Eric Hall (Whiting), Kristopher Anderson (Middlebury), Chris Oberhammer (Bethel, Connecticut), Jon Sleeper (Winooski), Luke Myers (Poultney), Zach Golden (Rutland) and Christopher Woodall (Burlington).
Albany, New York’s Chiara Lawrence, 27, won the women’s 8k race in 46:16, edging out Whitehall, New York’s Ellen McGrath, 35, who finished in 46:48.5.
The rest of the top 10 finishers were Courtney Behnken (Poultney), Joanne Richardson (Clifton Park, New York), Sky Lewit (Manchester), Ashlie Hall (Whiting), Beth Eliason (Ripton), Sarah Janiszewski (Cambridge, Massachusetts), Melissa Rowe (Bennington) and Lynn Kapusta (East Brunswick, New Jersey).
