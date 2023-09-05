CHESTER — Twin Valley's Cody Magnant scored three goals to power the Twin Valley boys soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Green Mountain on Tuesday.
All of the goals came in the first half.
Magnant converted a penalty kick and a minute later scored on a break-away with a goregeous low shot into the far corner.
Green Mountain cut the lead in half midway through the half on a nice goal by Evan Kirdzik.
"It was a nice shot, low and hard," TV coach Buddy Hayford said of Kirdzik's serve.
Magnent completed his hat trick before the half ended.
Twin Valley takes a 1-0 record into its home opener on Friday with Long Trail coming to Hayford Field. GM (0-1) hosts rival Springfield on Friday.
H.S. SPORTS
Postponements
The heat advisory caused a handful of local games to be postponed on Tuesday.
The Long Trail at Mount St. Joseph boys soccer game was moved to Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at St. Peter's Field, making it a doubleheader with the Mill River at MSJ girls game at 11 a.m.
The Bellows Falls at West Rutland boys soccer game was moved to Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.
The Leland & Gray at Springfield boys soccer game and Springfield home cross country race were postponed as well with a makeup date to determined.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Midd 12, VTSU 0
MIDDLEBURY — The defending Little East Conference champion Vermont State University Castleton field hockey team came crashing back to earth on Tuesday, but it took the No. 1 team in the nation to do it.
Katie George scored four goals in leading Middlebury to a 12-0 victory over VTSU Castleton on Peter Kohn Field.
The Spartans will try to rebound from the defeat on Saturday when they travel to SUNY Oneonta.
The 1-0 Panthers, the defending natiional champions, will likely receive a sterner test on Saturday when they host No. 10 Amherst.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Buxton tabbed
KILLINGWORTH, Conn. — Vermont State University Castleton's Tyler Buxton was named the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference's Co-Rookie of the Week following his strong debut on Saturday.
Buxton was part of a defense that allowed only seven second-half points and posted a fourth-quarter shutout on Saturday, allowing Castleton to come from behind and top Plymouth State 25-21 in front of a large crowd at Dave Wolk Stadium. The first-year Spartan logged five total tackles while forcing and recovering a fumble that led directly to a Castleton touchdown in the third quarter.
The Spartans are at Fitchburg State on Saturday at 3 p.m.
GOLF
Men's Sr. Am
Brattleboro — The Vermont Golf Association's Men's Senior Amateur championshop got going on Tuesday, with Lakeside Golf Club's David Arakelian shooting a 2-over 73 to take the lead.
Arakelian buried a pair of birdies in the opening round.
The Golf Club at Equinox's Jason Balch sat three shots back at 5-over, sinking two birdies. Orleans Golf Club's Jeff Dolin, Country Club of Vermont's Brian Cain, Bellows Falls Country Club's John Grant, Lakeside's Timothy Bean, Burlington Country Club's Peter Kelley and Orleans' William Brink were tied for third at 6-over,
Lakeside's Glen Boggini and Champlain Country Club's Todd Lagrow were tied for ninth at 7-over.