PAWTUCKET, R.I. — For the second time in as many weeks, Castleton University women’s basketball freshman Elise Magro has been named the Little East Conference Rookie of the Week.
Magro repeats as the LEC Rookie of the Week after averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 50 percent (17-34) from the field in a pair of Spartan victories last week. The point guard notched her first career double-double in a 72-56 win at Maine-Farmington, scoring 15 points with 10 rebounds, four blocks and three assists Friday, and then poured in 20 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor in a 59-43 victory against Thomas.
Castleton returns to action Friday at the Barre Auditorium in the Granite City Shootout. The Spartans face NVU-Lyndon at 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CU’s Kalm honored
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — For the second straight week, Alexis Kalm has been named New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Goalie of the Week for the week ending November 17.
Kalm, winning back-to-back Goalie of the Week honors for the first time since January of 2018, put together two phenomenal performances this past weekend for the Spartans. Kalm led the Spartans to an undefeated weekend which included two road wins over NEHC opponents.
The senior from Aberdeen, N.C., backstopped the Spartans on Friday as the team defeated Plymouth State to earn its third straight victory. In the 3-1 win over the Panthers, Kalm was near perfect as she allowed just one goal while turning away 27 shots.
The Spartan netminder stepped up again on Saturday and earned her first shutout of the season as the Spartans defeated Southern Maine 1-0. Kalm turned away all 25 shots she faced including 11 in the third period.
With her 52 saves this past weekend, Kalm’s .932 save percentage is third best among NEHC goaltenders.
With another weekend sweep under their belt, the Spartans continue to have sole possession of first-place in the NEHC standings. With a perfect 4-0 conference record, the team is off to its best start to the conference schedule since the 2015-16 season when they were unbeaten in six straight games.
After a lengthy road trip, women’s ice hockey returns home to Spartan Arena this weekend as it takes on New England College on Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. and UMass Boston on Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. in NEHC action.
COLLEGE
WRESTLING
CU grapplers honored
WORCESTER, Mass. — After a strong showing at the Roger Williams University Invitational over the weekend, a pair of Castleton University wrestlers have earned weekly recognition from the New England Wrestling Association.
Chance LaPier — the 174-pound champion — earned NEWA Wrestler of the Week accolades, while Travis Brown — a third-place finisher at 141 — was named Co-Rookie of the Week.
LaPier was a force at 174, winning each of his four matches with two pins and two victories via decision. In the semifinals, LaPier defeated TCNJ’s Dan Kilroy, the seventh-ranked wrestler in the nation at 174, by a score of 8-4 in the sudden victory period with a near fall. He went on to win the 174-pound bracket with a 10-8 victory over NYU’s Izaake Zuckerman.
Brown had a different path to success for the Spartans, winning his opening match via fall before being sent to the consolation bracket. From there, he rattled off six pins in a row — including two in under a minute — to claim third place in the difficult 141-pound bracket. In total, he finished the weekend with seven wins — each of them coming from pins.
Castleton returns to the mat Wednesday night at Norwich in the Battle for the Green Mountain Championship at 7 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM meets unbeaten UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — It will be the battle of unbeatens on Tuesday night at Virginia’s 14,593-seat John Paul Jones Arena when 3-0 Virginia hosts 4-0 Vermont. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
Virginia has beaten Syracuse 48-34, James Madison 65-34 and Columbia 60-42. the Catamounts have defeated St. Bonaventure 61-59, Bucknell 66-63, Boston University 62-47 and St. John’s 70-68.
