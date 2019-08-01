CASTLETON — Elise Magro, the only player to reach 1,000 points in Rutland High School girls basketball history, will play for Castleton University, where she will be an incoming freshman.
Magro had originally committed to play at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine, but had a change of heart.
Magro is a point guard and graduation had depleted the Spartans at that position.
LEGION BASEBALL
Bratt in Regional
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Brattleboro Post 5 will begin its quest for another title on Aug. 7 after winning the Vermont state championship recently by beating S.D. Ireland twice in the championship games.
S.D. Ireland was in the winner’s bracket and only had to beat Post 5 once.
But Brattleboro won to force a second game and then won again to advance to the Northeast Regional at Fitton Field in Shrewsbury, Aug. 7-11.
The Northeast Regional is comprised of teams from Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island and Vermont.
Brattleboro will meet the Connecticut runner-up on Aug. 7 after the Connecticut and Rhode Island state champions square off at 9:30 a.m.
Brattleboro’s Jeremy Rounds, the winning pitcher in both games against S.D. Ireland, was named the Vermont State Tournament MVP.
The survivor of the Northeast Regional will advance to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
