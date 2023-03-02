PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Three Castleton University women’s basketball players were named to Little East Conference All-Conference teams on Wednesday, highlighted by Elise Magro’s appointment to both the All-LEC First Team and All-Defensive Team.
Magro earns All-LEC honors for the third time in her career, earning First Team honors in 2021 and Second Team honors in 2022. She was also named LEC Rookie of the Year in 2020.
Kelly Vuz’s appointment to the Second Team All-LEC lands her postseason recognition for the second year in a row, hauling in the same award as 2022. Liz Bailey was recognized by the league for the first time on the second team.
Magro was a force to be reckoned with all season for the Spartans, finishing the regular season as the LEC’s leader in points, assists and steals per game. She averaged career-best numbers across the board, posting 18.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
She had one of the most prolific scoring seasons in Castleton history, netting 485 total points—third-most in a season in program history. Her 86 steals were fourth-most in a single season in program history, and her 129 assists are fifth-most in a single season in program history.
Vuz was a weapon for the Spartan women as well, averaging 13.7 points per game while leading the team from beyond the arc with 54 three-pointers this season. Vuz ranks among career leaders in program history for three-point percentage and free-throw percentage.
One of her most crucial performances came in the postseason, when she knocked down five threes and scored 22 points to help Castleton past Southern Maine in the LEC Quarterfinals at Glenbrook Gym.
Bailey had a standout sophomore season, averaging 14.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. She was efficient from the floor, ranking second in the LEC with a .515 field goal percentage this season. She also ranked top-10 in the league in scoring, rebounding and blocks per game.
Her best game of the season came in a road win against UMass Boston when she racked up 25 points on 11-of-12 shooting from the floor.
BOWLING
Championship changes
COLCHESTER — Due to concerns over travel and the weather forecast for Saturday morning the State Championship Bowling Tournament has been moved to Sunday at Sparetime in Colchester.
Play in games will begin at 9 a.m.
The admission praices will be $10 for general admission, $5 seniors and children. Please no outside food or drink.
Awards will be handed out between the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds while the lanes are re-oiled.
Coach of the Year, Team Sportsmanship, as well as top five in each class will be presented.
The top 10 seniors will also be recognized for participation in the upcoming Twin State Classic Tournament happening next week at Maple Lanes in Claremont, New Hampshire.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM in semis
BURLINGTON — After winning their home America East Quarterfinal against No. 8 Bryant, the Vermont women’s basketball team will host the four-seed UMBC for an America East Semifinal game at Patrick Gym on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Catamounts jumped out on an early 8-0 run over the first 3:42 of the first quarter.
In the win against the Bulldogs, Bryant responded with a 10-0 spurt of their own to capture a 10-8 lead with 3:40 remaining following a Mariona Planes Fortuny (game-high 14 points) layup.
Delaney Richason had the answer for Vermont draining a three and sparking a 7-2 Catamount run to close out the first quarter 15-12 in favor of UVM.
Vermont blew the game wide open in the second quarter and following an Emma Utterback three with 3:22 remaining in the half found themselves up 31-15, their largest lead of the game. During the 16-3 run the Catamounts were led by eight points from Utterback and four points from first year Paula Gonzalez.
The Bulldogs again would not go away battling back with a 7-3 run of their own to close out the first half with a deficit of 34-22.
Fortuny found her offense in the third quarter and Vermont struggled to find theirs. Bryant outscored the Catamounts 16-12 throughout the quarter to draw back within single digits and send the fourth quarter into a 46-38 game in favor of UVM.
Fortuny scored seven during the quarter while Nicole Gallagher added four points for the Bulldogs. Catherine Gilwee helped stabilize the Catamounts scoring six points and drilling both of her three point attempts.
The Bulldogs continued the pressure, going on a quick 5-0 spurt and battling back to as close as one possession, 46-43, following a Dana Kiefer three pointer with 8:26 remaining in the game. However, that is the closest that Bryant would get.
With timely free throws, a great back-door layup from Bella Vito with 50 seconds remaining and stifling defense the Catamounts closed the game on a 10-6 run and were able to end Bryant’s season with a 56-49 victory at Patrick.
