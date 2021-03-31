Manchester will have its own team competing in Vermont American Legion baseball. The team will be coached by Eddie Lewicki Jr.
A verified GoFundMe fundraiser was launched to pay for uniforms and jerseys.
The community is showing strong support for the team and has contributed more than $3,000 of the $5,000 goal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CU pauses
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s soccer program and softball program have entered pauses due to COVID-19, the University announced Wednesday.
Men’s soccer’s scheduled game against New England College on Friday has been postponed.
The Castleton softball program’s games against Norwich on Wednesday, Keene State on Friday and Saturday and Middlebury on April 6 have been postponed.
No make-up dates have been announced at this time for either program.
LEC Challenge Run
PHILADELPHIA — The Little East Conference (LEC) Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Executive Committee has selected the HEADstrong Foundation for a LEC Challenge Run during Division III Week, which takes place April 5 to 11.
Participation in the one-mile virtual run is free, the LEC institution with the most participants will be recognized as the LEC Challenge Run Champion.
The event is open to all current student-athletes, coaches, faculty, staff, family members and alumni, who can register for the event through their institution’s online registration page.
Those who will not be participating but wish to pledge their financial support to a runner/institution are encouraged to do so through the institution pages.
The LEC SAAC Executive Committee’s fundraising goal for this event is $20,000.
Division III Week is an opportunity for all individuals associated with D-III to observe and celebrate the impact of athletics and of student-athletes on the campus and surrounding community.
During the week, every Division III school and conference office is encouraged to conduct a type of outreach activity that falls into one of three categories: academic accomplishment; athletic experience; or leadership/community service/campus involvement.
ALPINE SKIING
CU’s Veljkovic stars
STOWE — Castleton University freshman Petra Veljkovic continued her impressive season with a strong showing at Stowe Mountain giant slalom action on Wednesday.
In the morning race, Veljkovic finished 13th with a time of 2:09.69. University of Vermont’s Josefine Selvaag won the race, followed by teammate Ella Renzoni and Green Mountain Valley School’s Lydia Riddell.
The Spartans’ Lena Soehnle was 22nd, Birgit Kinneberg was 23rd and Camille Jackson was 34th.
UVM’s Francesca English made it a Catamount sweep in the afternoon race.
Veljkovic was 14th with a time of 2:08.14. Kinneberg was 25th and Jackson was 39th.
FIELD HOCKEY
UVM edges UVM
BURLINGTON — Two overtime periods couldn’t decide a winner between the University of Vermont and UMass Lowell field hockey teams.
The score was tied 1-1 after double overtime and the Riverhawks won in a shootout.
Kate Miller and Berbel Rozema scored for UML in the shootout.
UVM got on the board first with a goal in the first quarter by Kate Hall off an assist from Sydney Melfi on a cross. It was Hall’s second goal of the season.
The Riverhawks tied the game in the second quarter when Hannah Keefe scored off an assist from Grace Davis.
UVM’s Sierra Espeland played all 80 minutes in goal and made eight saves. UML goalie Eleonore Boekhorst made 15 saves.
UVM falls to 0-6 and 0-4 America East Conference play.
BASEBALL
OV alums at KSC
KEENE, N.H. — The Keene State baseball team opened its 2021 season, beating New England College 8-1 on Tuesday.
Otter Valley product Josh Beayon batted sixth as the designated hitter, scoring two runs for the Owls. Fellow OV grad Patrick McKeighan pitched two innings, giving up two hits and striking out one batter.
Keene is scheduled for a home-and-home doubleheader with Castleton on Friday and Saturday. The Spartans host Friday and the Owls host on Saturday.
Lanthier at St. Mike’s
COLCHESTER — Fair Haven graduate Andrew Lanthier picked up his first hit in the Saint Michael’s College baseball team’s 6-3 loss to Saint Anselm on Saturday and the Purple Knights were back in action on Wednesday, hosting Stonehill College for a doubleheader.
Lanthier got the start in center field in both games. In the first game, a 13-6 SMC loss, Lanthier went 1-for-3 with a run scored.
He batted lead-off in the second game of the doubleheader, a 13-8 Purple Knights loss. He went 1-for-3, scoring two runs and working a walk.
SMC (0-3) hosts Stonehill again on Saturday for another doubleheader.
