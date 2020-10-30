BENNINGTON — It was a wild shootout under the Friday night lights of Spinelli Field that ended with a 63-62 victory for Mount Anthony in three overtimes over Fair Haven in the 7-on-7 playoff football game.
After Brady Bossong scored in the third overtime and Caleb Hay converted the extra point, Mount Anthony led 63-56.
Fair Haven answered but elected to make the conversion a win-or-lose play by going for the two points.
The pass fell incomplete and the Patriots advanced to the championship game of their regional bracket against Rutland.
Mount Anthony took a 28-14 lead to halftime after Caleb Hay hooked up with Jack Ware in the end zone on a slant pattern.
A fired up Fair Haven team came out of the half and knotted the score, 28-28.
That set the tone. It was like a heavyweight fight with each combatant answering the other fighter’s punch.
Regulation play ended with the score 42-42.
Ryan Muratorri and Luke Williams had key interceptions for the Slaters.
The Slaters had to rally from 14-0 and 28-14 deficits.
Sawyer Ramey threw TD strikes to Evan Reed and Kohlby Murray to bring the Slaters back from 14-0.
Owen Loughan and Reilly Flanders had TD catches from Evan Reed.
“I am just so proud of this team,” Fair Haven coach Jim Hill said. “This is what 7-on-7 should be. Congratulations to coach (Chad) Gordon and his team. The sportsmanship was phenomenal. I am so proud to have been a part of it.”
BOYS SOCCER
CVU 2, Rutland 0
HINESBURG — The Rutland boys soccer team stood up to No. 2 CVU for a long while just as it did in the regular-season meeting in Rutland.
But Tyler Wuthrich scored from the 12 yards out off a cross from Chance Therrien to give CVU a 1-0 halftime lead. The Redhawks used that as a springboard to a 2-0 victory in a Division I quarterfinal game on Friday.
Therrien scored at 30:10 of the second half via Henry Bijur’s assist to extend the lead.
It was tough exit from the playoffs for nine Rutland seniors but they left their mark on the program with a home playoff victory over Brattleboro.
‘We played well in the first half. CVU is a very good team,” Rutland first-year coach Ben Black said.
“As a group our guys showed improvement over the season. They worked hard. They never got outworked.”
Despite graduating the large senior group, Black looks forward to next season.
“We’ve got some nice young kids coming up. It will be a challenge but we will get back at it with summer workouts and start over,” Black said.
No. 7 Rutland finishes the season at 4-4.
CVU takes a 10-2 record into Tuesday’s semifinal game in Hinesburg.
Vergennes 5, Mill River 1
VERGENNES — The No. 8 Mill River boys soccer team battled against adversity and low numbers just as the Minutemen had done all season, but against No. 1 Vergennes in Friday’s Division III quarterfinal match, grit was not enough.
The Minutemen were still in the game at the half, trailing 2-1. Mill River’s goal came on a penalty kick by Tyler Corey.
Corey had all four playoff goals for the Minutemen.
“Vergennes is a good team. They are the No. 1 seed for a reason,” Mill River coach Peter Roach said.
“I thought we played well. It was 2-1 for a long time. I don’t think the kids let me down all year long with their work ethic.”
Sharon 2, Rivendell 1
ORFORD, N.H. —No. 7 Sharon Academy scored 10 minutes into overtime to oust No. 2 Rivendell from the Division IV boys soccer playoffs with a 2-1 victory.
Sharon will play the winner of Saturday’s game between Proctor and Twinfield in the semifinals on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Middlebury 4, Woodstock 0
MIDDLEBURY — No. 4 Middlebury had its way with No. 5 Woodstock in Friday’s Division II boys soccer quarterfinal match, cruising to a 4-0 victory.
Alex Bleich and Andy Giorgio had two goals apiece.
The Tigers take a 7-2-1 record into Tuesday’s semifinal game.
Lake Region 1, U-32 0
EAST MONTPELIER — Josh Cole’s first-half strike was the difference as No. 15 Lake Region defeated No. 7 U-32, 2-1 in Friday’s Division II boys soccer quarterfinal match. It was the Rangers’ second upset in three days. They stunned No. 2 Stowe in the opening round.
GIRLS SOCCER
Colchester 4, BBA 0
MANCHESTER — The No. 10 Colchester girls soccer team, coached by Rutland High graduate Jeff Paul, upended No. 2 Burr and Burton Academy 4-0 in Friday’s Division I quarterfinal game at Taylor Field.
Olivia Dallamura led the 5-5-1 Lakers with two goals.
CROSS COUNTRY
No spectators at states
THETFORD — Spectators will not be allowed at the cross country championships held at Thetford Academy on Saturday.
There will be a live broadcast of the races on YouTube on CATV810.
The Division I girls race is at noon, while the D-I boys race is at 12:30 p.m.
The D-II girls get going at 10 a.m. and the boys at 10:30 p.m.
In D-III the girls are off at 2 p.m. and the boys start at 2:30 p.m.
POSTPONEMENTS
The Division IV boys quarterfinal game between No. 3 Proctor (8-2-1) and No. 6 Twinfield (8-3) scheduled for Friday was postponed due to weather until Saturday.
The change now gives Proctor fans a soccer doubleheader at Taranovich Field.
The No. 1 Proctor girls (10-0) meet rival West Rutland (5-5-1) at 11 a.m. and the Phantoms’ boys game against the Trojans is slated for 2 p.m.
The defending Division III state champion Green Mountain boys soccer team also had its home game shifted from Friday to Saturday. The No. 3 Chieftains (11-2) will host No. 6 Winooski (7-2) at 2 p.m.
The Division IV boys soccer quarterfinal that pitted No. 1 Twin Valley (7-1) against No. 9 Blue Mountain (6-4) was also moved from Friday to Saturday.
Twin Valley coach Buddy Hayford and his crew were still shoveling snow off Hayford Field at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Saturday’s game will kick off at 3 p.m.
Twin Valley is led by Colin McHale with 14 goals and Izaak Park with seven.
OTHER PLAYOFF SCORES
Boys Soccer: St. Johnsbury 3, South Burlington 2; Essex 1, Colchester 0; Peoples Academy 5, Leland & Gray 0; Milton 10, Northfield/Williamstown 0; White River Valley 2, Arlington 1; Enosburg 0, BFA-Fairfax 0 (Enosburg advances via the PK shootout).
Girls Soccer: Stowe 2, Thetford 1.
WINTER SPORTS
Gov. Phil Scott noted during his Friday press conference that guidelines for winter sports are being finalized and are expected to be announced next week.
