BENNINGTON — The Rutland boys lacrosse team couldn't hold off a late run by rival Mount Anthony and fell 10-7 Friday afternoon at Vets Home Field.
The Raiders led 5-3 at the half, but MAU scored the first three goals of the second half. The teams went back and forth and were tied 7-7, but the Patriots scored the game's last three goals to pull out the win.
Patrick Cooley and Matt Magro had three goals apiece for Rutland, while Noah Bruttomesso added one.
MAU was led by hat tricks from Tyler Deboer and Cam Cummings.
"We had too many penalties. We had lots of man-down situations," said Raiders coach Ben Burton.
Some injuries to key players late in the contest did RHS no favors as well.
Rutland (2-3) hosts Woodstock on Tuesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Midd 16, Amherst 0
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College baseball team had no trouble dispatching NESCAC rival Amherst on Friday afternoon, winning 16-0.
The game was scoreless through three innings, but then the Panthers took over in a big way. Middlebury plated five in the fourth inning and tacked on seven more in the fifth.
The rout was on.
Panthers catcher John Collins went 3-for-4 with six runs batted in. Andrew Ashley went 3-for-5 with four RBIs. Beau Root, Alec Ritch and Kyle McCausland all had three hits as well.
Junior Alex Price was dominant on the bump, going seven innings of three-hit ball, striking out nine. Henry Gustavson, of Southborough, Massachusetts, pitched two hitless innings in relief.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Midd 10, Wesleyan 2
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College softball team pulled away from Wesleyan University, earning a 10-2 win Friday afternoon.
The Panthers scored two runs in the bottom of the second, but the Cardinals responded to tie it in the top of the third.
Middlebury came back with three runs in the bottom half and added five more in the fourth.
Megan Fox drove in four runs for the Panthers. Nina Schroeder had three RBIs, while Sophie Bolinger drove in two. Jewel Ashbrook earned the win in the circle for Middlebury.
MEN'S LACROSSE
UVM at home
BURLINGTON — The Vermont men's lacrosse team returns home for its final regular season home game Saturday to host Binghamton at Virtue Field.
Vermont is putting a perfect America East record on the line. The Catamounts are 4-0 in the league.
The opening faceoff between the Catamounts and Bearcats is set for noon on AmericaEast.TV.
The Vermont women's lacrosse team (11-3, 3-2 in the America East) is on the road Saturday, facing Bryant at 4 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
VT Green FC tickets
BURLINGTON — Vermont Green Football Club announced that single-game tickets are on sale for the club’s home opener. The match will kick off at 2 p.m. on May 28 at UVM’s Virtue Field against Black Rock FC, a team based in Manchester.
Fans can purchase tickets for the home opener for $14 (adults) and $8 (youth). Single-game tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale at a later date. Tickets can be purchased at shop.vermontgreenfc.com.
Season Tickets — good for entry into all home games this year — are available for just $65 for adults, $35 for youth, and $35 for the special “Spread The Love” season ticket donation.
