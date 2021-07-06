WILLISTON — Manchester Country Club’s Ryan Porter burst on to the Vermont Golf Association scene in a major way last summer.
Porter won the first event he competed in on the tour, taking the Vermont Mid-Amateur Championship at Neshobe Golf Club in August.
Fast forward almost a year later and Porter is competing in this year’s Vermont Amateur at Williston Golf Club. Porter had a strong opening round showing, shooting even-par 71, putting him tied for second.
After bogeying the first three holes, Porter sunk four birdies and held himself to just one bogey the rest of the way.
Porter’s opponent in the Mid-Am final last summer, Taylor Bellemare, of Ekwanok Country Club, is also at even-par.
North Country Union product Austin Giroux, one of the youngest golfers in the field, had a great showing the opening round, shooting 1-under 70 with four birdies, putting him atop the leaderboard.
Last year’s runner-up Cory Jozefiak, of Mount Anthony Country Club, shot 1-over 72 in the opening round. Jozefiak had a pair of birdies in each half of his round and sits in a tie for fourth.
Rutland Country Club’s Nicholas Wood and Logan Broyles find themselves in a solid position after the opening round at 3-over.
Wood sank a pair of birdies on the back nine. Broyles, a University of Connecticut golfer, bounced back from a few early double bogeys and birdied four holes, two in each half of his round.
Neshobe Golf Club’s Andrew Merrill is also at 3-over after a three-birdie round.
Wood, Broyles and Merrill sit in a tie in ninth.
Dorset Field Club’s Keith Komline was the medalist in his Am qualifier at Neshobe last month and he had a solid first round on Tuesday, shooting 4-over 75. Komline had four bogeys on the front nine, but birdied two of the first three holes to open the back nine to get him to a tie for 17th.
Proctor-Pittsford Country Club’s Nick Ojala, a Castleton University golfer, also shot 4-over and birdied a pair of holes.
Mount Anthony’s Aaron Wood shot a 5-over, birdieing three holes, putting him in a tie for 21st.
Wood is a stroke ahead of Rutland’s Frankie Sanborn, who is at 6-over in a tie for 29th. Sanborn had a single birdie to end the front nine, but parred 11 holes.
Clubmates Nicholas Ouellette and Max Major are also at 6-over. Ouellette had four birdies, while Major’s best hole came on the ninth hole that he eagled.
Last year’s Vermont Am champion Garren Poirier, of Rutland Country Club, ran into some bogey issues on the front nine, but birdied two of the first three holes on the back nine. After the first round, Poirier is at 7-over in a tie for 37th.
Dorset’s Harrison Digangi is at 8-over in a tie for 46th, after his three-birdie round. Mount Anthony’s Mathew Smith is a stroke back at 9-over in a tie for 52nd.
Neshobe’s Walker Allen shot a 10-over 81 to put him in a tie for 58th. A triple bogey cost him dearly on the front nine, but Allen parred 10 holes.
Rutland’s Matt Wilkinson is at 12-over in a tie for 67th and Samuel Major is at 13-over in a tie for 72nd.
Neshobe’s Bill Crossmon joined Wilkinson at 12-over, birdieing one hole. Clubmate Tylor Highter is at 16-over in a tie for 88th.
Mount Anthony’s Jack Bushee is at 13-over and clubmate Stephen Carknard is at 15-over in a tie for 83rd.
Manchester’s Mathew Prendergast is at 14-over in a tie for 77th.
Wednesday’s second round will decide what golfers make the cut and advance to the 36-hole finale on Thursday.
AMERICAN LEGION
Bratt 4, Rutland 0
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro American Legion Post 5 only mustered three hits, but they were more than enough with how it pitched on Tuesday in a 4-0 win against Rutland Post 31.
Brattleboro pitchers Aidan Davis and Brandon Weeks combined to allow just one hit, a Taylor Therriault single, in the winning effort.
All four of Post 5’s runs came in the fourth inning. Henry Thurber had two of the RBIs in the inning.
Fraser Pierpont was the hard-luck losing pitcher for Rutland. He allowed just the three hits and walked four in five innings. Therriault pitched an inning as well.
Rutland is at Bennington and Brattleboro is at Bellows Falls on Thursday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Benoit promoted
PIKE CREEK VALLEY, Del. — Castleton University graduate Jeremy Benoit has been named the Goldey-Beacom College’s Director of Athletics.
“I could not be any more delighted that Jeremy Benoit has been promoted to the position as Athletics Director at Goldey-Beacom College,” current Director of Athletics Dr. Thomas Brennan said. “As I have shared with others, I have worked with individuals who have advanced to the AD position, but there have been few as strong a candidate as Jeremy.”
“It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Lightning Family and I’m incredibly appreciative that the College is giving me the opportunity to further define what that means,” Benoit said. “I was lucky enough to land at GBC very early in my career and have had only one focus: making sure our student-athletes have the best possible collegiate experience that they could have. That’s what my alma mater did for me, which is ultimately how I wound up in this profession.”
Benoit in 2015 arrived as the department’s Compliance Specialist and has taken on an increased role each year, producing a greater awareness of Athletics within the College. He was elevated in January 2019 to Associate AD after his promotion in December 2016 to Assistant Director of Athletics for Compliance and Operations.
Prior to that, Benoit was a graduate assistant athletic director at Castleton University for two years. He helped maintain compliance regulations related to academic performance, administered game-day operations, assisted in the teaching and production of Sport Administration courses and assisted in the development of a Master of Science in Athletic Leadership program all while earning his Master of Arts in Education.
He has also served as an adjunct professor of Sport Administration for Castleton since 2015, and during his undergraduate studies in 2012 was an Event and Merchandise Management intern for Spartan Race. With Spartan Race, he handled merchandise operations and customer service.
Benoit did his undergraduate work and played football at Castleton University during its first four seasons, earning a Bachelor of Science in Sport Administration with a minor in Business Administration.
He served as Academic Captain for the football program from 2010-13, Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President in 2012-13, was a residence hall community advisor and helped with multiple community service projects. He then received his Master’s from Castleton University in 2015.
