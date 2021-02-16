PROCTOR — The Proctor girls basketball team bounced back from an opening night loss with a convincing 61-20 win against Long Trail School on Tuesday.
The Phantoms jumped out early and never looked back to even their record at 1-1.
“(Long Trail’s) coach (Sean Dillon) does a great job with them. They played hard until the end of the game,” said Proctor coach Joe McKearin.
Maggie McKearin led the Phantoms with 16 points. Isabel Greb followed up her impressive high school debut with 15 points. Jasmine Traverse had seven.
Charleigh Tifft had seven points for the Mountain Lions.
Proctor hosts rival Arlington on Friday at home.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Green Mt. 34, Springfield 32
CHESTER — Kim Cummings scored 21 points including two clutch free throws with 4.5 seconds remaining to lift Green Mountain to a 34-32 victory over Springfield on Tuesday night in Nason Gymnasium.
The Cosmos nearly responded.
“We had a good out-of-bounds play and got a layup but just missed it,” Cosmos coach Pete Peck said.
Meg Stagner led the 0-2 Cosmos with 12 points and Alexis Tewksbury added six.
The win lifts Green Mountain to 2-0 and has already matched its win total for last season..
The Cosmos will try to break through on Friday night with rival Bellows Falls in town.
Windsor 77,
Brattleboro 34
WINDSOR — Windsor coach Kabray Rockwood picked up the first win of his Yellow Jackets head coaching career as Windsor rolled past Division I Brattleboro on Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets dominated from the jump, leading 20-2 and upped that lead to 30 by halftime and 40 by the end of the third.
BBA 56, MAU 21
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton girls basketball team couldn’t keep up with Fair Haven last Friday, but the Bulldogs had no trouble against rival Mount Anthony on Tuesday.
BBA led by 16 at the half and rolled from there.
Hartford 41, BF 15
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Sarah Howe, a transfer from White River Valley, hit a trio of 3s in the Hartford girls basketball team’s win against Bellows Falls on Tuesday.
The Hurricanes have a huge test coming up against Windsor on Friday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
CU hoops clinic
The Castleton University men’s basketball staff will holding a basketball skills clinic Sunday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the former College of Saint Joseph.
This clinic is open to any boys or girls from K-12th grade. Space is limited so please email Paul.culpo@castleton.edu for more information and to reserve a spot.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Pink the Rink
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s hockey team will be partnering once again with the Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Foley Cancer Center to raise awareness and funding for breast cancer research with the 13th-annual Pink the Rink event.
The Spartans will host Pink the Rink Night on Saturday, March 6, against in-state rival Norwich University. Puck drop is at 1 p.m. at Spartan Arena in Rutland. No fans will be allowed at the event, but a livestream will be available at littleeast.tv/castleton.
Castleton is giving fans an opportunity to purchase the uniforms from the Pink the Rink game with an online auction from now until Sunday, March 7.
All proceeds from the jersey sales will be donated to RRMC and the Foley Cancer Center. Throughout the first 12 years of the partnership, Castleton has helped raise $66,000 for breast cancer awareness and research.
CU, Norwich game
The Castleton men’s hockey team added a game against rival Norwich University for Friday and Saturday.
The Cadets will host the Spartans on Friday at 5 p.m., while Castleton hosts Norwich at Spartan Arena Saturday at 4 p.m.
The Spartans have played a pair of games, both losses to Babson College.
For the Cadets, it will be their first game of the 2021 season. Norwich was 24-2-2 last year, won its 14th New England Hockey Conference Tournament title and finished the season ranked No. 1 in the country.
HEA Update
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — The Hockey East Association announced a handful of schedule updates on Tuesday, one of which involves the University of Vermont women’s hockey team.
The league announced that UVM will host Northeastern University on Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.
The Catamounts are 6-2, following this past weekend’s series split with Boston University. That series was the first time UVM took the ice to play a game in more than a month.
The Catamount men will not play this weekend as a member of their Tier 1 personnel tested positive for COVID-19.
FIELD HOCKEY
UVM names captains
The University of Vermont field hockey team has its captains for the 2021 season.
Seniors Claudia Cotter and Pleun Haantjes will once again wear captain bands and they will be joined by junior Lydia Maitland, head coach Kate Pfeifer announced on Monday.
Cotter, a senior, started all 17 games a season ago and posted a personal best five points. She scored her first career goal against Colgate on Oct. 27 last fall.
Haantjes has started all 53 games during her Vermont career. As a center-back last season, she registered four points on a goal and two assists, along with eight defensive saves in her career.
Maitland, a Champlain Valley Union product, appeared in 16 games as a sophomore, starting six.
Vermont is scheduled to open the season with five straight games on the road starting with a March 7 contest at UMass Amherst.
