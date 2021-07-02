Middlebury College will open its 2021 field hockey season at Castleton University and the game will put Castleton graduate student Lauren McNally on the opposite sideline.
McNally has taken a job as as an assistant field hockey coach at Middlebury. She served as a graduate assistant coach last year at Castleton.
“I am very excited and grateful to be joining the Middlebury College Athletic Department,” said McNally. “I am looking forward to working closely with coach (Katharine) DeLorenzo, coach (Andrea) Way, and the amazing group of student-athletes.”
McNally graduated from The Penn State in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She spent four years on the Nittany Lion field hockey team, earning All-Big Ten Academic Team honors in each of those years. In 2016, she helped lead Penn State to the Big Ten Title.
She is working on her Master of Science in athletic leadership at Castleton with an anticipated graduation date of May, 2022.
BASEBALL
‘Canes hire Vielleux
Bill Vielleux will be the next varsity baseball coach at Hartford High School.
“We finished an extensive process that involved players, parents, and coaches who reviewed qualified applicants and conducted interviews with three outstanding finalists over the last few weeks. Coach Vielleux’s long standing connection to the community and his involvement with baseball in Hartford makes him an ideal person to take over a program which is on the rise,” Hartford Athletic Director Jeff Moreno said.
Vielleux has been coaching JV baseball and was the interim assistant coach this past season.
He is a 1993 graduate of Hartford High School where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. In June of 1993, he was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the MLB draft and spent a few seasons playing professional baseball in the Cubs organization.
COLLEGE GOLF
CU team honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Castleton University men’s golf program received the 2020-21 Little East Conference Men’s Golf Team Academic Award. The Spartans bested the other five LEC programs with a team grade point average of 3.32.
The honor is presented to the team with the highest GPA in the current academic year among each of the league’s 20 championship sport offerings. This year marked the sport’s inaugural LEC Team Academic Award as men’s golf became a championship sport in 2020-21.
The men’s golf program recently landed five student-athletes on the LEC Spring Academic Honor Roll. Nicholas Gravina and A.J. Tatton were named to the conference’s All-Academic Team following the fall semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LEC Council Chair
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Keene State College President Dr. Melinda Treadwell begins her two-year term as Chair of the Little East Conference (LEC) Presidents Council Thursday. This marks the first term as Chair for Dr. Treadwell, who was named the eleventh President of her alma mater October 29, 2018.
As Chair, Dr. Treadwell is responsible for making decisions and instituting immediate actions in situations that involve the best interests of the Conference, member institutions or student-athletes when the Presidents Council is not in full session.
She is one of three officers of the LEC, along with Commissioner Pamela S. Samuelson, PhD and Treasurer Amanda Van Voorhis, who is entering her ninth year as athletic director at UMass Dartmouth.
Dr. Sánchez presided over his final LEC Presidents Council meeting June 4. At that meeting, Plymouth State University President Dr. Donald Birx was voted Chair-Elect. As such, he will ascend to Chair of the LEC Presidents Council July 1, 2023.
The latest rotation and election of the LEC Presidents Council Chair and Chair-Elect is also reflected in the composition of the three-person LEC Athletic Directors Council Executive Committee.
Keene State College Athletics Director Phil Racicot will serve as Chair of the Athletic Directors Council for the next two years, and Plymouth State University Athletic Director Kim Bownes will serve as Chair-Elect. RIC Athletic Director Don Tencher will remain on the Athletic Directors Council Executive Committee as Past Chair.
